There has been a resurgence of interest in paper-based tools like notebooks in the past years, partially thanks to the popularity of productivity systems like the Bullet Journal. But while these analog tools flaunt their simplicity against the confusing complexity of electronic devices and apps, the hype has also created a new kind of problem for paper fans. Just like with the plethora of apps to choose from, some people get hung up on picking out the perfect notebook. That “analysis paralysis,” in turn, becomes the antithesis of the productivity they’re aiming for. In that case, the simplest solution is often the best, and nothing can be simpler than a few sheets of blank paper held together by the simplest clipboard you’ll ever get your hands on.

