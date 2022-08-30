Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
This shapeshifting Game Boy console has the soul of a Nintendo Switch
It’s a Game Boy, it’s a Switch, it’s… both?!. Meet the Game Boy Famicom, a conceptual gaming console that pays tribute to the handheld console, the modern-day modular Nintendo Switch, and most importantly, the consoles that came before it – namely the cassette-based consoles like the SNES, SEGA Genesis, etc. It’s handheld, but features a modular design that lets you simply plug the screen into a dock the way you would a cassette (or even the Switch) for a more console-style gaming experience. The Famicom offers a landscape style gaming experience, but in a device that’s portrait in its orientation. This breaks away from the Switch’s elongated profile, giving you a console that’s more compact and easier to carry around with you. One could argue that it’s cooler too?!
yankodesign.com
Roccat Vulcan II Mini gaming keyboard gets world’s first dual LED smart keys
If you are on the lookout for a compact gaming keyboard with unique features, then Roccat has got your wish granted. The German computer accessories manufacturer has released the first small gaming keyboard in the Vulcan series with some features that have never been seen on a keyboard before. The...
The Identity of the World's Top Crypto Brand Might Shock You
In a recent survey of the world's top brands, Cardano ranked as the No. 1 crypto brand.
yankodesign.com
Clip-free clipboard is the ultimate minimalist tool for your brightest ideas
There has been a resurgence of interest in paper-based tools like notebooks in the past years, partially thanks to the popularity of productivity systems like the Bullet Journal. But while these analog tools flaunt their simplicity against the confusing complexity of electronic devices and apps, the hype has also created a new kind of problem for paper fans. Just like with the plethora of apps to choose from, some people get hung up on picking out the perfect notebook. That “analysis paralysis,” in turn, becomes the antithesis of the productivity they’re aiming for. In that case, the simplest solution is often the best, and nothing can be simpler than a few sheets of blank paper held together by the simplest clipboard you’ll ever get your hands on.
Comments / 0