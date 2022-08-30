Gregory Scott Flenniken went to live in heaven with God on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed away at home after an extended illness. He was 60 years old. Greg loved the outdoors from the mountains to the shore. He loved to hunt and fish. He was an avid reader. Mostly, he loved spending time with our families ‒ sharing knowledge and experiences with them.

FRISCO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO