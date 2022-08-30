Read full article on original website
Related
IFLScience
America's Underground "Lost Sea" Is So Vast It's Never Been Fully Explored
Deep beneath an unassuming corner of Tennessee, you can find America’s “Lost Sea”: the largest non-subglacial underground lake in the US, and likely the second largest in the world. Found in the Craighead Caverns, this colossal body of underground water is so large that no one’s actually sure how big it is.
The beauty of America's most photographed sinkhole, the "Neversink Pit" lies in its underground waterfalls
The Neversink Pit in Fackler, Alabama is one of the most photographed sinkholes in the world. It is a limestone, open-air, sinkhole that drops 162 feet into the Earth. The Neversink Pit (also known as the Neversink Preserve) is located in Jackson County. It is a rare, natural phenomenon that is known for its underground waterfalls. The sinkhole itself is 40 feet wide at the top and 100 feet at the bottom.
Science Focus
For those who like to rock: The most interesting rock formations on the planet
Take a look at a staggering variety of weird rocks from around the world. Think of a rock. It’s angular, grey and on the ground, right? Wrong. Rocks come in a staggering variety of shapes and colours, which help us decipher the stories of their geological lives. Here are just a few of the fantastic rock formations found on this planet…
Atlas Obscura
10 Hidden Gems of West Virginia
The wonder of West Virginia goes beyond its country roads, unspoiled wilderness, and spirited small towns, beyond its ski resorts, hiking trails, and fast-running rivers, too. To truly get to know the Mountain State, you’ll have to get into its many nooks and crannies. The real wonder of West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlas Obscura
Wortley Hall
Originally constructed in the 12th century, this building has seen numerous changes to its external appearance. The structure was once a private residence mainly of the Wortley family, who were also known as the Earls of Wharncliffe. It was extensively refurbished in the early 19th century. In the 1950s however, with the family falling on relatively hard times, the house and immediate gardens were put up for sale.
Atlas Obscura
Coal Creek Library
Preserved just as it was in 1900, this quaint small town library acts as a museum and as an active library. The current building was built in 1900, but the library started in 1859 making it one of the oldest continually operating libraries in Kansas. At first, the books were...
Comments / 0