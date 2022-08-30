ORT America, the global Jewish educational network with a Michigan chapter, hosted the Rub-a-Dub fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 25, at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. This year’s event honored Brian Hermelin, who received the Hermelin ORT Legacy Award for his “outstanding commitment to ORT and his devoted service to the Rub-a-Dub fundraiser for more that 20 years.” The event is ORT Michigan’s largest fundraiser where guests scratch-off lottery tickets and donate all the winnings to ORT. It also featured a live and silent auction and a celebration of ORT’s 100th anniversary in America. The organization’s mission is to provide those living in underserved and under-resourced communities with access to a high-quality education and training programs that will allow its students to obtain in-demand careers, achieve economic self-sufficiency, and become contributing members of their communities. Event sponsors included the Somerset Collection, Catherine and Nate Forbes, Honigman, the Detroit Pistons, Nancy and Arn Tellem, Huntington, Telemus, Jaffe, Tapper’s, Kenwal, the Sacks Family Foundation, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO