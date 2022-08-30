Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
dbusiness.com
LoveITDetroit Activates Design Installation at 1001 Woodward in Downtown Detroit
For the sixth edition of Italian Design Day, the Consulate of Italy in Detroit has launched a four-year campaign to promote the event with internationally renowned architect and designer Roberto Palomba and the Dante Alighieri Society of Michigan, starting this year with a project called LoveITDetroit. The installation, curated by...
dbusiness.com
Detroit Public Television Names Linzie Venegas and Dan Duggan to Board of Trustees
Detroit Public Television’s (DPTV) Board of Trustees recently elected Linzie Venegas, president of Detroit-based Ideal Group, and Dan Duggan, vice president of loan origination at Bernard Financial Group in Southfield to its board of trustees. “It is an honor and a privilege to welcome Linzie to our board,” says...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Grand Traverse Pie Co. Re-opens Rochester Hills Shop, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Grand Traverse Pie Co. Re-opens Rochester Hills Shop. Grand Traverse Pie Co. has re-opened its Rochester Hills shop (6920...
dbusiness.com
Plante Moran Promotes 12 to Partner Across Michigan
Plante Moran, one of the nation’s largest certified public accounting, tax, consulting, and wealth management firms headquartered in Southfield, has promoted 29 to the position of partner, including 12 in the state of Michigan. “We’re very excited to welcome these outstanding professionals to our partner group,” says Jim Proppe,...
dbusiness.com
ORT Michigan Rub-a-Dub Fundraiser
ORT America, the global Jewish educational network with a Michigan chapter, hosted the Rub-a-Dub fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 25, at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. This year’s event honored Brian Hermelin, who received the Hermelin ORT Legacy Award for his “outstanding commitment to ORT and his devoted service to the Rub-a-Dub fundraiser for more that 20 years.” The event is ORT Michigan’s largest fundraiser where guests scratch-off lottery tickets and donate all the winnings to ORT. It also featured a live and silent auction and a celebration of ORT’s 100th anniversary in America. The organization’s mission is to provide those living in underserved and under-resourced communities with access to a high-quality education and training programs that will allow its students to obtain in-demand careers, achieve economic self-sufficiency, and become contributing members of their communities. Event sponsors included the Somerset Collection, Catherine and Nate Forbes, Honigman, the Detroit Pistons, Nancy and Arn Tellem, Huntington, Telemus, Jaffe, Tapper’s, Kenwal, the Sacks Family Foundation, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Digital Advertising Coming to EV Charging Stations, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Companies Partner to Bring Digital Advertising to EV Charging Stations. Destination Media, owner and operator of GSTV, Ara Labs,...
dbusiness.com
Mark High of Dickinson Wright’s Detroit Office Honored with Outstanding Lawyer Award
Mark High, a member in the Detroit office of Dickinson Wright, has been named the recipient of the 16th annual Stephen H. Schulman Outstanding Business Lawyer Award by the State Bar of Michigan’s Business Law Section. This award honors Michigan business lawyers who consistently exemplify the characteristics the business...
dbusiness.com
Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Dinner 2022
Feldman Automotive and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation hosted the Children’s Miracle Celebrity dinner on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Mare Mediterranean in downtown Birmingham. The event was a prelude to the Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational played at Detroit Golf Club the following day, which benefitted Beaumont Children’s and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. The event featured dinner and drinks along with celebrity guests, including Mark Wahlberg, Thomas Hearns, Earl Cureton, Evander Holyfield, Jerome Bettis, Johnny Gill, Rick Wershe, James Edwards, Otis Birdsong, and more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
PDA Q&A: Soon Hagerty
SH: At a lovely boutique hotel in Greenwich, Conn., for the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance. We (Hagerty) took over the show two years ago. On Sunday, for the main event, there will be 142 classic vehicles on display, along with other activities. DB: How long have you been with Hagerty?
dbusiness.com
Christine Kinal Named CEO of HAVEN of Oakland County
HAVEN of Oakland County, the domestic and sexual abuse survivors nonprofit organization based in Pontiac, has announced the appointment of Christine Kinal as CEO. Kinal brings more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, operational oversite, strategic planning, and crisis support. Most recently, Kinal was the principal owner of CK Industries, where she managed operations.
dbusiness.com
Southfield’s Farbman Group Names Krista Capp Senior VP of Property Management
Farbman Group, a Southfield-based full-service commercial real estate firm, has appointed Krista Capp as senior vice president of property management. “Krista will be a remarkable asset to the team as a thoughtful leader who understands what tenants need and want in today’s evolving live, work, and play lifestyle from a property management perspective,” says Andy Farbman, CEO of Farbman Group.
dbusiness.com
Daniel Badgley Named CEO of MIND in Farmington Hills
The Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND) in Farmington Hills, a privately owned and operated neurology and health care services company, announced Daniel Badgley has been named CEO. Badgley brings a diverse portfolio of advanced health care leadership experience to MIND, including expertise in growth, strategy, and practice management. He...
dbusiness.com
Winning Futures in Warren Adds Razzaaq McConner to Board of Directors
Winning Futures, the Warren-based nonprofit organization, announced that Razzaaq McConner, vice president of purchasing and supply chain for the Americas at Adient, recently joined the board of directors. Winning Futures is a nationally recognized and award-winning nonprofit organization that helps metro Detroit high school students figure out what they’ll do...
dbusiness.com
The Faces of Automotive FinTech
31500 NORTHWESTERN HWY., STE. 300, FARMINGTON HILLS, MI 48334 |. Twenty years ago, RouteOne was founded as a FinTech joint venture to improve the finance and insurance process for auto dealerships and their customers. Still jointly owned by Ally Financial, Ford Motor Credit Co., TD Auto Finance, and Toyota Financial Services, it remains focused on serving the dealer, finance source, and OEM auto finance market with innovative solutions.
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Honigman Launches Israeli Subsidiary with Five U.S. Attorneys
Honigman, a large international law firm based in Detroit, has launched Honigman Law Israel (HLI), an Israeli subsidiary that provides an opportunity for U.S.-educated, licensed, and experienced attorneys who wish to relocate their homes to Israel. The new subsidiary allows participating attorneys to maintain their U.S. M&A, capital markets, venture...
dbusiness.com
U-M Engineering and U.S. DOE Partner to Develop Advanced Batteries and Fuel Cells
A new $11-million research center, led by Michigan Engineering at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, seeks to enable the development of advanced batteries and fuel cells for electric vehicles. The program will focus on understanding an emerging branch of science...
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s LIFT Launches Hypersonics Challenge Projects with Boeing and DoD
LIFT, the Detroit-based Department of Defense manufacturing innovation institute, along with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), today announced the launch of two projects led by Boeing as part of the ongoing Hypersonics Challenge directed by the institute. The Hypersonics Challenge, which was kicked off in 2021 by LIFT and...
