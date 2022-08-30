Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fredonia.edu
Computer and Information Sciences hosts summer camp
Liberty Partnership students from Olean Middle School and Gowanda Middle School attended “Computer Science Summer Camp” in August at the SUNY Fredonia Department of Computer and Information Sciences. Professor Derrik Decker, the Liberty Partnership director, and Adjunct Lecturer Gregory Cole, who serves as department Outreach Coordinator, planned and...
fredonia.edu
Harvard Ph.D. candidate to give lecture on exceptionally well-preserved early Paleozoic arthropods
Sarah Losso, a Ph.D. candidate at Harvard University, will present a lecture, "Morphology, Function and Taphonomy of Lower Paleozoic Trilobites and their Close Relatives: Insights from North American Lagerstätten," on Friday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. in McEwen Hall Room G24. The lecture, jointly hosted by the departments of...
fredonia.edu
Carnahan Jackson Fund for the Humanities Fund announces 2023-2024 Award Cycle
The selection committee for the Carnahan Jackson Fund for the Humanities is now accepting requests for proposals (RFP). The application deadline for the 2023-2024 award cycle is Friday, Oct. 28. The fund was established with the Fredonia College Foundation by David H. Carnahan and the Carnahan Jackson Foundation of Jamestown...
fredonia.edu
Stroke and head injury support group resumes this month
The Henry C. Youngerman Center for Communication Disorders at SUNY Fredonia will resume offering support group meetings for stroke and head injury survivors and family members during the fall semester. The group will meet the first and third Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room E148...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fredonia.edu
Student voter registration made easy in September
The American Democracy Project at SUNY Fredonia is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Chautauqua County to make voter registration methods more accessible to students. The two organizations have joined forces to hold campus-wide Voter Registration Drives. Each event gives students the opportunity to grab and complete a...
fredonia.edu
Hildebrand lecture to examine BLM link to civil rights campaigns
“Voting Rights: Identifying the Deep Roots of #BLM,” a lecture by Department of History Associate Professor Jennifer Hildebrand, will be presented as part of the Constitution Day observance at SUNY Fredonia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. in Williams Center Room S204. Scholars who study the Civil Rights...
Comments / 0