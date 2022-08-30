Read full article on original website
Wake Sheriff Baker responds to allegations about transfers after deputy’s death
Three deputies in the department reportedly were reassigned from the K-9 unit in which slain Deputy Ned Byrd worked.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
cbs17
1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
State troopers searching for suspect in fatal Orange County hit and run
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run. At 6:35 a.m. on July 8, state troopers responded to a reported crash on Wilkerson Road near Walnut Grove Church Road in Orange County. At the scene, state troopers found […]
cbs17
Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
cbs17
61 shots fired in 7 seconds in deadly Durham gang shooting in April, warrant says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While overall shootings may be down in Durham, some recent shootings in public places have involved gang members and dozens of gunshots have been fired at these scenes. According to a search warrant, police found 61 rifle-type shell casings at the scene of a deadly...
Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
cbs17
Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
Apex man killed in stabbing at Atlantic Beach: sheriff
A road trip to the coast turned fatal for an Apex man who was stabbed in the driveway of an Atlantic Beach home on Monday.
SBI investigating 2001 Richmond County homicide case
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County homicide that has gone unsolved for 21 years is one of 25 cases highlighted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Investigation Team. The case involves the death of a woman who was reported missing in Lee County and found dead...
Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
'I just left with my purse, my child and my charger': Moore County standoff comes to an end
Carthage, N.C. — A standoff in Moore County has come to an end. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. "I just left with my purse, my child and my charger," neighbor Katie Surratt said.
cbs17
2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman, man nabbed in 2021 Fayetteville murder where victim shot to death in car, police say
Jamel Brunson, 21, and Damaryia Mack, 20, have been charged with first-degree murder for the homicide of Kotasha Griffith, 27.
thelocalreporter.press
Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022
Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
Victim identified in fatal Durham shooting. Police are now looking for suspect’s car.
Durham police say they are searching for a metallic gray sedan believed to be the the suspect’s car.
cbs17
Lee County father arrested after toddler, 5-year-old accidentally given THC candy
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County father faces charges after his drug-laced candy was given to his two young children by their unknowing grandmother, sheriff’s deputies said. Deputies said Thursday that the 2- and 5-year-old were taken for treatment by EMS after eating the candy that contained...
Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
cbs17
Mom, woman charged in fentanyl overdose death of Sanford toddler daughter, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother and her roommate were arrested this week in the drug overdose death of her toddler daughter in Sanford, police said. The incident was first reported on April 2 when Sanford police were called to Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford to investigate a 3-year-old girl’s death, a news release from Sanford police said.
The possibility that guns from the Raleigh buy-back may be sold disappoints me
What I learned after I donated guns to the Raleigh buy-back infuriates me. | Letters to the editor
