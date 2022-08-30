ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

cbs17

1 arrested after man found dead in Durham: deputies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff said a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting has been arrested. Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said 38-year-old Ronnie Dale Parrish, of Creedmoor, turned himself in Friday without incident. Deputies said Parrish shot and killed Ralph Anthony Longer II, of...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raeford man on probation had high-capacity ammo mags, fentanyl, 100+ grams of pot, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford man on probation is facing new charges after a search at his home turned up items he was not allowed to have, deputies said. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said members of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Joint Task Force and Special Operations Unit assisted Hoke County Probation and Parole with a warrantless search at home in the 1000 Block of John Russel Road in Raeford.
RAEFORD, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County Animal Control officers recognized by sheriff for ‘one of the largest cases’ in county history

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several animal control officers received high honors from a local sheriff on Thursday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Seabolt recognized eight animal control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for the largest animal control cases in Randolph County history. The condemnation is regarding the rescue of over 50 […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man accused of shooting at Fayetteville officers, hotel visitors

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – Fayetteville police announced they arrested a 25-year-old man after he shot at officers and people in a neighboring hotel room. The Fayetteville Police Department said at 1:21 a.m. on Friday morning, officers were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road for a report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers said they determined someone in a hotel room was firing a gun several times.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Rocky Mount pregnant woman shot in stomach

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount woman who is pregnant was taken to the hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night, police there said. Police responded around 9 p.m. to the 500 block of Mullins Street. As officers headed to the scene, they were told of a 30-year-old woman, who […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

2 students found with guns at Hillside High School in Durham, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were found with guns at a high school in Durham Thursday, officials said. The incident was first discovered after deputies were told by school security staff that a student was “planning” to bring a weapon to Hillside High School on Thursday, according to a news release from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.
DURHAM, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Chapel Hill Reports 4th Murder in 2022

Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) reports a 300-percent rise in homicides over last year, according to CHPD statistics. That represents one murder in 2021 compared to four so far in 2022. The most recent murder occurred on Thursday, August 25, when 19-year-old Rahzel Tyreek Jenkins was found shot at 800...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged for strangling woman in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after allegedly strangling a woman. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Asheboro on Tuesday about a report of a fight. When they got there, they found David Nathaniel Grantham leaving the home. After an investigation, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

