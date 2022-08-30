ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pagevalleynews.com

Panthers fall to Mountaineers in three sets during home opener

SHENANDOAH, Sept. 1 — The Page County Panthers fell in three straight sets to the visiting Mountaineers of Madison County during a Bull Run District home opener on Tuesday night. Page County went almost point-for-point with Madison in the first set, as the action was tied up eight times...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
visitshenandoahcounty.com

Ten Easy Hikes in Shenandoah County, Virginia

For a walk in nature, there are plenty of scenic options in Shenandoah County thanks to an abundance of forest lands and green spaces. From Strasburg to New Market, it’s a cinch to find an easy hiking trail or paved path. Walk across a battlefield, stroll alongside a river or traipse through a vineyard. There are so many scenic walks to love.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride

A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Luray, VA
Luray, VA
Sports
Luray, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Woodstock, VA
historynet.com

Moorefield, West Virginia: Confederate Bastion in the Union State

Returning to the Shenandoah Valley after taking part in Lt. Gen. Jubal Early’s raid on Washington, D.C., and the burning of Chambersburg, Pa., both in July 1864, Confederate cavalry under Brig. Gen. John McCausland and Brig. Gen. Bradley T. Johnson bivouacked in the fields of Moorefield, W.Va. On August 7, Union Brig. Gen. William Averell and his men surprised the Confederates and pushed them back toward the South Branch of the Potomac River. The 3rd West Virginia Cavalry charged three times across the river and literally made the Confederates run for the hills surrounding the area. Averell captured four cannons, more than 400 men, and hundreds of hard-to-replace horses. “[T]his affair,” Early claimed, “had a very damaging effect upon my cavalry for the rest of the [Shenandoah Valley] campaign.”
MOOREFIELD, WV
pagevalleynews.com

Busy first season at Lake Arrowhead

September 3, 1987 — Luray’s Lake Arrowhead facility gained a little over $3,000 in operations in its first summer, according to Town Manager Jerry Schiro. An estimated 500 to 600 people a day flocked to the facility on weekends, he said Monday. “In my opinion, I think the...
LURAY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davey Johnson
spotsylvania.va.us

Brush Drop-Off Suspended at Chancellor Convenience Ctr

Brush drop-off is suspended at the Chancellor Convenience Center on Harrison Road until further notice because the site is now at capacity. Residents are asked to go to the Livingston Landfill at 6241 Massey Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia, Monday-Sunday, 7 AM - 5 PM, or the Berkeley Convenience Center at 6013 Stanfield Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia, Monday-Sunday, 8 AM - 6 PM.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Pvn#Luray High School#Central High School#Carolina Wood#Sherando High School
DC News Now

Crews restore power to Winchester after storm

WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

Labor weekend events in the region

A number of weekend activities are planned for the Labor Day Weekend. This is Concern Hotline’s biggest fundraiser and features a full fish dinner and live entertainment. Also tonight Sept. 2 Shenandoah County Fair continues with 38 Special and tomorrow For King and Country. Saturday Sept. 3 and 4...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams

By Bobby Whitescarver My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door […] The post There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside Nova

50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan

A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
OCCOQUAN, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Residents Unite, Donate in Memory of Woodgrove Student￼

The Woodgrove High School community is rallying to support the family of Colette Baine, a 17-year-old senior who died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 27. Principal Sam Shipp announced the news to the community in an email to help her classmates deal with the loss. “A traumatic event can evoke a wide...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

West Nile virus detected in Manassas and Woodbridge

Prince William County Mosquito and Forest Pest Management Program has detected West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. The samples were collected in the Manassas and Woodbridge areas. Staff sprayed in neighborhoods on Wednesday evening.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy