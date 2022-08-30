Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
The Culpeper Switch Was a Bunker Built To Store Vast Amounts of Money, in Case of a Nuclear ApocalypseYana BostongirlCulpeper, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Panthers fall to Mountaineers in three sets during home opener
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 1 — The Page County Panthers fell in three straight sets to the visiting Mountaineers of Madison County during a Bull Run District home opener on Tuesday night. Page County went almost point-for-point with Madison in the first set, as the action was tied up eight times...
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Ten Easy Hikes in Shenandoah County, Virginia
For a walk in nature, there are plenty of scenic options in Shenandoah County thanks to an abundance of forest lands and green spaces. From Strasburg to New Market, it’s a cinch to find an easy hiking trail or paved path. Walk across a battlefield, stroll alongside a river or traipse through a vineyard. There are so many scenic walks to love.
WHSV
Shenandoah County holds Strasburg tour as part of its Shenandoah 2045 project
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Shenandoah County’s Planner held a tour of downtown Strasburg as part of the county’s Shenandoah 2045 project which aims to map out the vision for the county’s future. As the county works toward creating its 2045 comprehensive plan which will be...
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Fair shuts down the sidewinder ride
A car on the Sidewinder ride at Shenandoah County Fair collapsed with a rider inside on Aug. 30. Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue responded and were able to pull the uninjured rider from the damaged car. Shenandoah County’s Building Official Tim Ferguson spoke by phone that he did go to...
historynet.com
Moorefield, West Virginia: Confederate Bastion in the Union State
Returning to the Shenandoah Valley after taking part in Lt. Gen. Jubal Early’s raid on Washington, D.C., and the burning of Chambersburg, Pa., both in July 1864, Confederate cavalry under Brig. Gen. John McCausland and Brig. Gen. Bradley T. Johnson bivouacked in the fields of Moorefield, W.Va. On August 7, Union Brig. Gen. William Averell and his men surprised the Confederates and pushed them back toward the South Branch of the Potomac River. The 3rd West Virginia Cavalry charged three times across the river and literally made the Confederates run for the hills surrounding the area. Averell captured four cannons, more than 400 men, and hundreds of hard-to-replace horses. “[T]his affair,” Early claimed, “had a very damaging effect upon my cavalry for the rest of the [Shenandoah Valley] campaign.”
cbs19news
Virginia State Police investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:22 a.m. near the intersection of Route 211, Lee Highway, and Route 626, Rock Mills Road. Police say that a 2020 Subaru...
WJLA
Exclusive: Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — During his back-to-school rally in Fairfax County, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) transgender and gender expansive student policy, called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their...
pagevalleynews.com
Busy first season at Lake Arrowhead
September 3, 1987 — Luray’s Lake Arrowhead facility gained a little over $3,000 in operations in its first summer, according to Town Manager Jerry Schiro. An estimated 500 to 600 people a day flocked to the facility on weekends, he said Monday. “In my opinion, I think the...
Augusta Free Press
Frederick County: Delays possible on northbound I-81 due to roadwork in West Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Nighttime roadwork in West Virginia, at and just north of the Virginia state line, may cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, and again next week.
nbc24.com
Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs during...
spotsylvania.va.us
Brush Drop-Off Suspended at Chancellor Convenience Ctr
Brush drop-off is suspended at the Chancellor Convenience Center on Harrison Road until further notice because the site is now at capacity. Residents are asked to go to the Livingston Landfill at 6241 Massey Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia, Monday-Sunday, 7 AM - 5 PM, or the Berkeley Convenience Center at 6013 Stanfield Road, Spotsylvania, Virginia, Monday-Sunday, 8 AM - 6 PM.
WHSV
Shenandoah County family concerned over lack of bus stop for their children
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A family in Shenandoah County is worried for their children’s safety because of a lack of a school bus stop. The issue is in the Lebanon Church area of the county near Indian Rock Road. For years, the Cach children have been able to walk...
Crews restore power to Winchester after storm
WINCHESTER, Va. (DC News Now) — Power has been restored to the Greenwood neighborhood just east of Winchester, Virginia after 100-mile-per-hour winds tore through that community during heavy rainstorms Tuesday night. After the frightening ordeal, diligent utility workers have residents pretty much back to normal. “The guys did most of the work overnight,” said Gary […]
State Police investigating crash that killed Virginia man
Police said the driver of a 2020 Subaru Forester was headed south on a private driveway when the driver stopped and proceeded to cross over the westbound lanes of Lee Highway. The driver pulled directly into the path of a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, and the truck was unable to avoid hitting the Subaru in the side.
theriver953.com
Labor weekend events in the region
A number of weekend activities are planned for the Labor Day Weekend. This is Concern Hotline’s biggest fundraiser and features a full fish dinner and live entertainment. Also tonight Sept. 2 Shenandoah County Fair continues with 38 Special and tomorrow For King and Country. Saturday Sept. 3 and 4...
There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams
By Bobby Whitescarver My wife and I are beef cattle farmers in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Two years ago, we enrolled in Virginia’s Agricultural Best Management Practice Cost-Share Program. We used this state funding to fence our cattle out of the streams and develop a rotational grazing system. The program opened a huge door […] The post There has never been a better time to fence cattle out of streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova
50 years on, Hurricane Agnes remembered in Occoquan
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence last Saturday, with only the soft sounds of the footbridge waterfall in the background, as the crowd remembered the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972. Earnie Porta,...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Residents Unite, Donate in Memory of Woodgrove Student￼
The Woodgrove High School community is rallying to support the family of Colette Baine, a 17-year-old senior who died unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 27. Principal Sam Shipp announced the news to the community in an email to help her classmates deal with the loss. “A traumatic event can evoke a wide...
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway
Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
fredericksburg.today
West Nile virus detected in Manassas and Woodbridge
Prince William County Mosquito and Forest Pest Management Program has detected West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. The samples were collected in the Manassas and Woodbridge areas. Staff sprayed in neighborhoods on Wednesday evening.
