Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Sleep Abnormalities Linked With Increased PD Risk in Older Men
Older adults who reported longer total sleep time, lower rapid eye movement (REM) sleep percentage, and higher minimum oxygen saturations during REM sleep had an increased risk of developing Parkinson disease (PD). Reduced rapid eye movement (REM) and other abnormalities during sleep were associated with a greater risk of Parkinson...
ajmc.com
Success in Eosinophil-Targeted Treatments for EoE Remains Limited
The researchers compiled data from studies of lirentelimab, mepolizumab, reslizumab, and benralizumab, highlighting the difficulties in finding an effective approach with eosinophil-targeted treatments for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). While biologics targeting eosinophils have demonstrated improvements in various eosinophilic disorders, success has lagged for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), explained researchers of a new...
ajmc.com
Patients and Parents Impacted by SMA May Be Optimistic About Prenatal Testing, Therapies
As the feasibility of phase 1 clinical trials for prenatal spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) therapies is explored, patient and parent input on prenatal testing and possibly treatment is a valuable tool for guiding research discussions. Rapid diagnosis and treatment are crucial for infants affected by spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and...
ajmc.com
Review Links Risk Factors in Type 1 Diabetes to Cognitive Impairment
A narrative review found that some risk factors may be associated with cognitive impairment in patients with type 1 diabetes. A review published in Heliyon identified risk factors for cognitive impairment in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D), including age, education, gender, and glycemic states. This review used studies indexed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
ajmc.com
Which Chemo-IO Combo is Optimal in First-Line Esophageal Cancer?
The review of 5 phase 3 randomized controlled trials found that overall, the combination treatments improved survival outcomes while eliciting more, but manageable, side effects. As various immune-oncology combination treatments continue to be assessed in clinical trials for use in first-line advanced esophageal cancer, researchers of a meta-analysis published in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ajmc.com
Dr Anchalee Avihingsanon: We Need More Study on Hep B Endurance in PLWH
The ALLIANCE trial is investigating the responses of treatment-naïve persons living with comorbid HIV (PLWH)/hepatitis B virus to a triplet regimen of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide vs dolutegravir plus emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. Anchalee Avihingsanon, MD, PhD, HIV-NAT, Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Centre, Bangkok, Thailand, is principal investigator of the ALLIANCE...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Processed Food Carries Cancer Risk; Updated COVID-19 Boosters Endorsed; PDT Tool Supports Inmates in Recovery
New studies have linked a diet of ultra-processed food to a higher risk of colorectal cancer and to an overall risk of mortality; the CDC endorsed the updated booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for use against the omicron variant; South Carolina Department of Corrections and Pear Therapeutics are teaming up to support inmates recovering from substance use disorders.
ajmc.com
Dr Ajay Nooka Discusses Use of MRD Testing in Multiple Myeloma at Emory
Minimal residual disease (MRD) testing is used to understand the depth of response, but currently the data at Emory are not used to make treatment decisions, said Ajay Nooka, MD, MPH, FACP, associate professor, Winship Cancer Institute. Minimal residual disease testing is used to understand the depth of response, but...
ajmc.com
Study Evaluates Home Care Model for Older Veterans
The multidisciplinary home care program aims to improve health outcomes and functioning while reducing health care use and preventing long-term nursing home placement. A retrospective cohort study evaluated outcomes of a multidisciplinary model of care developed to serve the primary care needs of low-income older adults that was adopted by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in 1 facility.
ajmc.com
Identifying the Right Patient for Injectable PrEP
Lynne Milgram, MD, MBA, CPE: The conversation needs to begin with the health care provider and the patient, and a good history has to be taken. It needs to be joint decision-making, clinical decision-making between patient and provider. This invincible but vulnerable at-risk population, those that want to hide that they're taking prophylaxis, are not going to take a pill a day. I don't think they should [hide it], but they do. There's a large population out there, people who just forget pills, people who don't understand why they have to take it every day. They need the prophylaxis, but the everyday pill is not going to work for them. Yet, there are many who the everyday pill will work for, but we need modalities, and a long-acting injectable is a great modality for a large portion of the population.
ajmc.com
Routine Depression Screening in Primary Care Reduces Disparities in Screening
Groups at risk for underrecognition and undertreatment of depression had improved rates of depression screening after implementing routine adult depressions screening in primary care. Routine screening for depression in primary care can help reduce disparities in screening and therefore improve treatment for all patients with depression, according to a study...
ajmc.com
Targeting Treatments to Improve Quality of Life for Patients With Emphysema
While there are a number of treatment options available for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, not all options are right for all patients. The treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) include drugs, rehabilitation, and invasive procedures, and not all options are right for all patients, explained Sohini Ghosh, MD, director of interventional pulmonology, Allegheny Health Network.
ajmc.com
How Point‐of‐Care Ultrasound May Improve At-Home Hospital Care
A recent review suggests point-of-care ultrasound can help home hospital care providers assess, diagnose, and monitor a range of conditions with relatively little additional training. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals have been under severe stress and seen unprecedented strain placed on providers as well as the health care system overall....
Comments / 0