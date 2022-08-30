Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Ariel’s First Enclosed Sports Car Looks Like A Jet-Powered Batmobile
It isn’t every day that a company does something unique and uncommon in the automotive industry. Often, manufacturers only change slight parts, such as new engine upgrades, different exhaust, and so on, which are common changes that manufacturers make. Obviously, when a new model is developed there are changes to be expected. For example, if a company develops a coupe version of a convertible it is considered to be a major change. However, when a company does something to completely change its lineup’s design language, there is a much larger change for the company in place.
Here Are the Only Cars That Sold for Less Than $10K at the 2022 Monterey Auctions
Mecum AuctionsThe cheapest auction wins of Monterey are here, and there's still plenty of fun to be had for under $10,000.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
MotorAuthority
2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee revealed with drag radials as second of seven Last Call buzz models
The current Dodge Challenger and Charger are going away after the 2023 model year, and Dodge is sending them off with a series of Last Call special editions. Revealed Wednesday, the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is the second of the seven planned specials. Following the Challenger Shakedown introduced last...
RELATED PEOPLE
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
MotorAuthority
2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore partially revealed, does 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds
Maserati reminded everyone at Monterey Car Week that the GranTurismo Folgore is still coming. On Thursday, a video of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco being given a ride in the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore was posted to the Italian automaker's YouTube channel. Klaus Busse, head of design for Maserati, and Maria Conti,...
MotorAuthority
BMW XM super SUV likely revealed in patent drawings
BMW M is developing its first standalone model since the iconic M1 supercar launched four decades ago. This time around it will be an SUV, a model to be called the XM, which BMW previewed last year by the striking Concept XM. We've spotted camouflaged prototypes testing in the wild....
This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.
To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
Classically Cool 1967 SS Camaro Built on a Real-World Budget
The current trend with first-gen Camaros is to stuff an LS under the hood, add cutting-edge suspension parts, graft in flush-mounted glass, and festoon it with a bunch of billet after slamming it to the ground on huge tires. Well, this isn't that story. This is the story of a 1967 SS Camaro that was put together on a working man's budget, one that was carefully restored and modded just enough to make it more fun the blast around town in.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV costs $105,550, offers up to 305 miles of range
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will start at $105,550, including destination, and will deliver a maximum estimated range of 305 miles when it arrives at U.S. dealerships this fall. Both figures apply to the base EQS 450+ version, which uses a single motor that sends 355 hp and 419 lb-ft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorAuthority
2024 Polestar 2 spy shots: Mild update planned
Polestar appears to be in the midst of developing a mild update for the Polestar 2. A prototype has been spotted sporting a new wheel pattern and a revised grille. The grille features more vertical slats than the current design, and there may also be a sealed-off element to match Polestar's latest design seen on the planned Polestar 5 sedan and Polestar 6 roadster.
Mysterious Ford Mustang Is Packing 7.3-Liter Godzilla V8 And Manual Gearbox
For quite some time, muscle car fans on the internet have been perplexed by the very Mustang seen here. The unusually large hood bulge caused a stir, with some speculating it was a test mule for an even more powerful Mustang Shelby GT350. Others assumed a new Cobra Jet - the company's incredible turn-key dragster - was on the way.
RideApart
Harley Adds Limited-Edition Low Rider El Diablo To Icons Collection
Harley-Davidson launched its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Revival in April, 2021. Drawing from the Motor Company’s rich heritage, each annual Icons entry transposes classic H-D designs and color schemes onto one of the brand’s modern models. Harley only produces each limited-run trim once and serializes each individual unit.
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Top Speed Test Is A Real Eye Opener
Harley-Davidson took the ADV market by storm when it debuted its first-ever adventure bike, the Pan America 1250. It was an instant hit throughout the world, and we too fell in love with it when we rode it. A lot of the credit for this goes to the bike’s Revolution Max 1250T engine which is also the reason the Pan America is the most powerful Harley at the moment.
MotorAuthority
1930 Cadillac V-16 thunders into Jay Leno's Garage
Long before Bugatti made the 16-cylinder engine its calling card, Cadillac launched V-16-powered cars in a bid to outdo other luxury automakers. A prime example is this 1930 Cadillac V-16 452A, which recently appeared on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The car comes from California's Nethercutt Collection, and is presented here by Cameron Richards, the collection's vice president.
Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked
The fastest Ford Mustangs are serious performers. However, some are faster than others, like the Shelby GT500 and Mustang Mach 1. The post Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water
The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
Comments / 0