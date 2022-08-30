ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Speed

Ariel’s First Enclosed Sports Car Looks Like A Jet-Powered Batmobile

It isn’t every day that a company does something unique and uncommon in the automotive industry. Often, manufacturers only change slight parts, such as new engine upgrades, different exhaust, and so on, which are common changes that manufacturers make. Obviously, when a new model is developed there are changes to be expected. For example, if a company develops a coupe version of a convertible it is considered to be a major change. However, when a company does something to completely change its lineup’s design language, there is a much larger change for the company in place.
CarBuzz.com

Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno

This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
MotorAuthority

2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore partially revealed, does 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds

Maserati reminded everyone at Monterey Car Week that the GranTurismo Folgore is still coming. On Thursday, a video of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco being given a ride in the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Folgore was posted to the Italian automaker's YouTube channel. Klaus Busse, head of design for Maserati, and Maria Conti,...
MotorAuthority

BMW XM super SUV likely revealed in patent drawings

BMW M is developing its first standalone model since the iconic M1 supercar launched four decades ago. This time around it will be an SUV, a model to be called the XM, which BMW previewed last year by the striking Concept XM. We've spotted camouflaged prototypes testing in the wild....
Robb Report

This Ultra-Rare McLaren P1 Prototype Has Under 4,000 Miles on the Dash. Now It Could Be Yours.

To say the McLaren P1 is hard to come would be an understatement, but by some miraculous twist of fate a rare purple prototype has just popped up for sale on LaSource. To recap, the British marque unveiled the P1 at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. After the hybrid hypercar officially went on sale for $1.15 million in the fall of 2013, it sold out in less than a month. McLaren delivered 375 examples over the next two years. The high-horsepower, mid-engined stunner was so popular, in fact, that the automaker refurbished 14 prototypes at the tail end of production in...
MotorTrend Magazine

Classically Cool 1967 SS Camaro Built on a Real-World Budget

The current trend with first-gen Camaros is to stuff an LS under the hood, add cutting-edge suspension parts, graft in flush-mounted glass, and festoon it with a bunch of billet after slamming it to the ground on huge tires. Well, this isn't that story. This is the story of a 1967 SS Camaro that was put together on a working man's budget, one that was carefully restored and modded just enough to make it more fun the blast around town in.
Motor1.com

Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease

The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
MotorAuthority

2024 Polestar 2 spy shots: Mild update planned

Polestar appears to be in the midst of developing a mild update for the Polestar 2. A prototype has been spotted sporting a new wheel pattern and a revised grille. The grille features more vertical slats than the current design, and there may also be a sealed-off element to match Polestar's latest design seen on the planned Polestar 5 sedan and Polestar 6 roadster.
RideApart

Harley Adds Limited-Edition Low Rider El Diablo To Icons Collection

Harley-Davidson launched its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Revival in April, 2021. Drawing from the Motor Company’s rich heritage, each annual Icons entry transposes classic H-D designs and color schemes onto one of the brand’s modern models. Harley only produces each limited-run trim once and serializes each individual unit.
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Top Speed Test Is A Real Eye Opener

Harley-Davidson took the ADV market by storm when it debuted its first-ever adventure bike, the Pan America 1250. It was an instant hit throughout the world, and we too fell in love with it when we rode it. A lot of the credit for this goes to the bike’s Revolution Max 1250T engine which is also the reason the Pan America is the most powerful Harley at the moment.
MotorAuthority

1930 Cadillac V-16 thunders into Jay Leno's Garage

Long before Bugatti made the 16-cylinder engine its calling card, Cadillac launched V-16-powered cars in a bid to outdo other luxury automakers. A prime example is this 1930 Cadillac V-16 452A, which recently appeared on an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The car comes from California's Nethercutt Collection, and is presented here by Cameron Richards, the collection's vice president.
Robb Report

This Bonkers All-Electric Catamaran Doubles as a Camper for Land or Water

The Caracat electric catamaran is so much more than just a watercraft. That’s because the vessel, which is made by the German company of the same name, can easily be transformed into a dedicated camper. It’s packed with all the things you need to stay out on the water having a good time—even after the sun goes down. The Caracat has a patented design that includes two pontoons that swing out or retract. This feature allows you to use the battery-powered craft in one of three ways: as a dedicated camper when towed atop a standard boat trailer, as a catamaran and...
