Dunkin' offering free coffee to teachers in Boston area, southern NH

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

Dunkin' offering free coffee for teachers on Thursday 00:28

BOSTON - Dunkin' is helping teachers fuel up for the new school year with a free coffee offer.

Educators can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, September 1 at participating Dunkin' locations throughout the Boston area and southern New Hampshire.

No purchase is necessary, but the offer excludes cold brew coffee.

The Canton-based chain says it's their way of saying "thank you" to teachers who go above and beyond for their students.

