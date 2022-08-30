Dunkin' offering free coffee to teachers in Boston area, southern NH

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Thursday is September 1, the day new leases begin and a mass of students move into Boston.As students prepare to pack Boston's busy streets -- and unpack all of their belongings -- city officials say they just want everyone to be safe.That's why the city says it's taking a coordinated, cross-departmental approach to make sure that the move-in period goes as smoothly as possible. About 60 building, housing and environmental sanitation inspectors will be spread throughout the city, especially in areas with a lot of students, to answer questions and provide on-site inspections.Conor Newman, of the Office of Neighborhood Services, said that if there is an issue, residents can alert the city."Residents can connect with the neighborhood liaisons at boston.gov/ons. If residents are looking for an immediate response, Boston 301 is a great resource for residents to report issues and get information. Folks can call 617-635-4500, visit boston.gov/311 or download the Boston 311 app, which currently has a student-move-in specific section to streamline reporting."Public Works is also asking residents not to put their trash out earlier than 5 p.m. the day before their trash day.
Comments / 0