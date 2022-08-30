Read full article on original website
8 Waived Players Lions Should Consider Claiming
Read more on the eight players the Detroit Lions should consider claiming off waivers.
What Benito Jones Adds to Lions' Defense
Read more on what the Detroit Lions are getting in new defensive tackle Benito Jones.
How Lions' Backup QB Situation Took Unexpected Detour
The Detroit Lions were not expecting to have to sign a new backup quarterback when training camp began.
David Blough Signs to Play with NFC North Rival
The Detroit Lions will not have David Blough on their practice squad.
Detroit Lions give important Jameson Williams update
Former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams suffered a setback when he tore his ACL during the 2021 College Football Playoff championship game. But he was still a first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, and it sounds like his recovery is going according to plan. Lions general manager Brad...
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Rivalry night to start off week two
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Week 2 of high school football and we are PUMPED for another big night. This will be the second straight week with games on Thursday before most teams switch back to Friday night full time. The Big Game this evening is happening out at Holt High School where the Mason […]
Recruiting Insider: Has a leader emerged for five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor?
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Tony Dungy: Browns can't rely on Deshaun Watson to be 'savior that rallies a poor team'
Deshaun Watson's elite talent and Pro Bowl resume might lull the Browns into believing they're destined for a run late this year after the quarterback's suspension ends. And sometimes procrastination doesn't cost NFL teams a trip to the playoffs because they can become hot after Thanksgiving and capture a postseason berth despite a...
Detroit Lions May Have Salary-Cap Issue
The Detroit Lions are likely going to have to restructure a contract or two on the active roster.
Jameson Williams Could 'Accelerate' His Return
Jameson Williams is on track with his rehabilitation from a torn ACL.
Starter or backup? What Detroit Tigers want to learn about Ryan Kreidler in 2022
Players in Triple-A Toledo were aware of the timeline. Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon called a team meeting after Wednesday's game in Rochester, New York. Major League Baseball rosters expanded by two players Thursday, and the Detroit Tigers planned to promote at least one position player from Toledo. "We thought we'd figure out who...
Julian Okwara Returns to Lions Practice
Here is your update on who was a participant at Lions practice on Thursday.
Ypsilanti, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Monroe High School football team will have a game with Lincoln High School - Ypsilanti on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
