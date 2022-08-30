Bears CB Greg Stroman Jr. among 'Secret Superstars' of preseason Week 3

As the Chicago Bears work on trimming their roster to 53, there are a number of roster bubbles who have made strong impressions this preseason. That includes veteran cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., who made his preseason debut last Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

Stroman had 4 tackles, 2 pass breakups and an interception of Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has also been impressed with what he’s seen from Stroman, especially coming out of Saturday’s game against the Browns. Farrar named Stroman one of his “Secret Superstars” from the final week of the preseason.

Stroman, the former Washington (NFL) cornerback who hasn’t played since the 2020 season, showed against the Browns on Saturday that he’d like to help with that improvement process. He gave up two catches on six targets for 12 yards, this interception, an opponent passer rating of 2.8. Moreover, Stroman looked impressively sticky throughout routes he was covering when it was time to match receivers.

With roster cuts underway, Stroman is a roster bubble player who elevated his stock last Saturday and could secure a spot on the 53-man roster.