mychamplainvalley.com
Celebrate the last few days at the Champlain Valley Fair
Essex Junction, VT — Sunday marks the last day of the Champlain Valley Fair, but there is still time to come out and enjoy the fun. Fairgoers have a lot of fun options to choose from but one popular attraction are the animals. Sheep Superintendent Siri Swanson believes it...
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
Colchester Sun
Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County
Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction. Details: the 100th Champlain Valley Fair will feature performances from Nelly and Jeff Dunham as well as amusement park rides and traditional fair food. For more information visit www.champlainvalleyfair.org. Maple & Hanson. When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Where: On Tap Bar and Grill,...
Programs That Provide Meals, Check-Ins for Seniors in Rural Vermont Struggle With Fewer Volunteers
Fred Wilber has to navigate several narrow dirt roads in East Montpelier when he starts his Meals on Wheels route. In winter, they're slick with ice; during mud season, they're muddy and bumpy. He makes the trip each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, rain or shine. Wilber took a reporter along...
Colchester Sun
GALLERY: Essex Westford School District goes back to school
ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Students hopped off the bus, climbed out of their guardian's cars at drop-off or hit the car lock after they drove themselves to their first day of school Aug. 31. Today marks the fifth year of first days shared between Essex Town, the City...
WCAX
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
newportdispatch.com
Another donated car gives Newport mom a way forward
NEWPORT — Another donated car is bringing relief to a local mother, providing a solution for transportation struggles, and enabling her family to move forward. Tiffaney Allen was awarded a 2013 Subaru Impreza from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent...
WCAX
Growers vie for best in show at Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The competition is on at the Champlain Valley Fair, as fruit, veggie and flower growers vie for best in show. A ton of work goes into the setup of the garden center at the fair. If it grows, it’s there. Judges will have the...
Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski
Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
WCAX
Drivers, fans get revved up for demolition derby at Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) -- It’s a fan favorite every year at the Champlain Valley Fair-- the demolition derby. The car crashing took place at the fair in Essex Junction on Thursday evening. The fair expected a crowd of 3,000 people or so to watch the drivers vie to...
Addison Independent
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
WCAX
Back to school with the WCAX News team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While your little ones head back to school, we’re remembering our back-to-school days!. Watch the video for pictures of the WCAX Morning News team: Dom, Alexandra, Melissa and Gary. There are also back-to-school shots of our Kelly O’Brien and Elissa Borden.
Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way
It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
South Burlington Rolls Out Four New 'Magic' School Buses
This fall, South Burlington students will be shrinking their carbon footprints just by riding to school, thanks to the addition of four new electric buses to the school district's fleet. Two of the buses will pick up children when school starts, and two more are expected to start rolling shortly afterward.
newyorkupstate.com
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
boatlyfe.com
ACBS 20th International Boat Show
Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected
The Pre-K-12 school was among the first in Vermont to be screened for the toxic chemicals under a new state testing program. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cabot School closes gymnasium after PCBs detected.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
