There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO