Essex, VT

mychamplainvalley.com

Celebrate the last few days at the Champlain Valley Fair

Essex Junction, VT — Sunday marks the last day of the Champlain Valley Fair, but there is still time to come out and enjoy the fun. Fairgoers have a lot of fun options to choose from but one popular attraction are the animals. Sheep Superintendent Siri Swanson believes it...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Mary Fay

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
ESSEX, VT
Colchester Sun

Here are 4 things to do this weekend in Chittenden County

Where: Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Junction. Details: the 100th Champlain Valley Fair will feature performances from Nelly and Jeff Dunham as well as amusement park rides and traditional fair food. For more information visit www.champlainvalleyfair.org. Maple & Hanson. When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Where: On Tap Bar and Grill,...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Colchester Sun

GALLERY: Essex Westford School District goes back to school

ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Students hopped off the bus, climbed out of their guardian's cars at drop-off or hit the car lock after they drove themselves to their first day of school Aug. 31. Today marks the fifth year of first days shared between Essex Town, the City...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Another donated car gives Newport mom a way forward

NEWPORT — Another donated car is bringing relief to a local mother, providing a solution for transportation struggles, and enabling her family to move forward. Tiffaney Allen was awarded a 2013 Subaru Impreza from the car-donation nonprofit Good News Garage. Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent...
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Growers vie for best in show at Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The competition is on at the Champlain Valley Fair, as fruit, veggie and flower growers vie for best in show. A ton of work goes into the setup of the garden center at the fair. If it grows, it’s there. Judges will have the...
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski

Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
WINOOSKI, VT
Addison Independent

Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport

The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Back to school with the WCAX News team

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While your little ones head back to school, we’re remembering our back-to-school days!. Watch the video for pictures of the WCAX Morning News team: Dom, Alexandra, Melissa and Gary. There are also back-to-school shots of our Kelly O’Brien and Elissa Borden.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way

It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newyorkupstate.com

A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America

There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
LAKE PLACID, NY
boatlyfe.com

ACBS 20th International Boat Show

Burlington, Vermont, and Lake Champlain will play host to the 20th annual International Boat Show and 45th Annual Meeting this September, with the boat show taking to the water September 9-10 at the Burlington Harbor Marina and Burlington Boathouse Marina, and the meeting scheduled for September 8, 2022. Set on...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
SHELDON, VT

