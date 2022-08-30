Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two companies based out of Waterford, Mich. have had. As a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, modern cars and trucks emit less pollution than older vehicles. Engine manufacturers are required to meet these standards, carefully calibrating their engines and installing sophisticated emissions control systems. However, it’s possible to buy after-market devices to get around these systems.
wfyi.org
Alliance to Buttigieg: Reject Indiana's inequitable electric vehicle plan
An alliance demands the federal government reject Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan due to equity concerns. It also asked U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to tour places where it said the chargers should be placed — and see what opportunities it could open up for those communities.
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
qrockonline.com
Illinois Providing $100M In Grants For Anti-Violence Funding
Illinois is providing opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional 100-million-dollars in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs. This funding will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of Chicago. The grants will go to programs in Illinois municipalities with less than one-million residents.
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Administration Addressing Staff Shortages
Governor Pritzker’s administration is addressing staffing shortages in some Illinois’ agencies. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Departments of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can apply online. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government sector in the U.S. has lost over 600-thousand workers.
Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility
BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS is opening a new facility in Bay City, state officials announced Thursday.Officials say Michigan was selected to receive a $300 million investment on the facility, which is projected to create 150 jobs."SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," Whitmer said in a statement. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot...
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
WNDU
Ribbon cutting held for new distribution center in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City officials are celebrating the grand opening of the GAF Distribution Center. It will help the company get more products out quicker across the region. Even though it’s been open since November, city leaders and GAF representatives cut the ribbon on the new facility...
Detroit News
Michigan deer hunters will have to disclose a lot about their kills
Michigan deer hunters will have to report their kills for the first time this year after state wildlife regulators approved a new mandatory reporting regulation that proponents say will help the state manage the deer herd but opponents describe as government overreach. Starting this deer season, hunters will have to...
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
qrockonline.com
No Date Set For Special Session for Abortion Rights In Illinois
No date is set for a planned special legislative session to strengthen Illinois’ abortion rights. Governor Pritzker said legislators are working to craft the proper legislation. Pritzker announced plans for a special session “in the coming weeks” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. However, that timeline was extended to “the coming months” in July.
wdet.org
Outages and unreliability for Michigan’s power grid could be addressed by state legislature
Severe thunderstorms rolled through Southeast Michigan earlier this week, packing winds in excess of 70 mph that knocked down branches, overturned trees, and snapped power poles. At its peak, over 260,000 DTE Energy customers were left without power. The widespread outage comes as the utility is asking the Michigan Public...
Michigan's fall colors forecast: Week-by-week predictions released
Michigan's beautiful fall colors never fail to dazzle us and if forecasts prove to be right, the week of Oct. 10 will be Mother Nature's big week to shine. The annual fall foliage week-by-week map has been released by SmokyMountains.com. Since 2013, the organization has used its algorithm to analyze several data...
qrockonline.com
Labor Day Traffic Safety Campaign
The Joliet Police Department announces its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired driving and other dangerous behavior such as distracted driving and failure to buckle up. With messages like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” and “Drive High Get a DUI,” the high- visibility mobilization will run from Aug. 20 through the early morning hours of Sept.7 to include the Labor Day holiday, an often deadly time on Illinois roads.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
A former Michigan GOP legislator denounces her ‘extreme’ party, and more top Metro Times headlines
qrockonline.com
Illinois AG Joins Lawsuit Against Rental Listing Platform
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining the Federal Trade Commission and a group of six attorneys general in suing rental listing platform Roomster Corporation and its owners. The lawsuit claims the New York based company used fake reviews and other misrepresentations to lure consumers to its platform to pay for access to listings that often turned out to be fake. The suit claims the company has taken tens of millions of dollars from largely low-income and student renters.
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
