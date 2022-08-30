ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WILX-TV

US fines Waterford business $10M for sales of emission ‘defeat devices’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two companies based out of Waterford, Mich. have had. As a result of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, modern cars and trucks emit less pollution than older vehicles. Engine manufacturers are required to meet these standards, carefully calibrating their engines and installing sophisticated emissions control systems. However, it’s possible to buy after-market devices to get around these systems.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
qrockonline.com

Illinois Providing $100M In Grants For Anti-Violence Funding

Illinois is providing opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional 100-million-dollars in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs. This funding will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of Chicago. The grants will go to programs in Illinois municipalities with less than one-million residents.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
qrockonline.com

Labor Day Traffic Safety Campaign

The Joliet Police Department announces its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired driving and other dangerous behavior such as distracted driving and failure to buckle up. With messages like “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” and “Drive High Get a DUI,” the high- visibility mobilization will run from Aug. 20 through the early morning hours of Sept.7 to include the Labor Day holiday, an often deadly time on Illinois roads.
JOLIET, IL
Club 93.7

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
qrockonline.com

Illinois AG Joins Lawsuit Against Rental Listing Platform

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining the Federal Trade Commission and a group of six attorneys general in suing rental listing platform Roomster Corporation and its owners. The lawsuit claims the New York based company used fake reviews and other misrepresentations to lure consumers to its platform to pay for access to listings that often turned out to be fake. The suit claims the company has taken tens of millions of dollars from largely low-income and student renters.
ILLINOIS STATE

