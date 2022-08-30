ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Voice of America

NASA: Mars Rover Produces Significant Amount of Oxygen

An instrument on the U.S. space agency NASA’s Mars rover, Perseverance, has been reliably producing oxygen from the planet’s thin atmosphere for more than a year, a finding that bodes well for extended future missions to the planet. A study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances and...
Voice of America

Regular ‘Salarymen’ in Japan Become TikTok Stars

In Japan, “salarymen” means ordinary office workers. These white-collar workers are seen as hard-working, but rather, well, ordinary. However, two so-called “salarymen” are now among Japan’s biggest TikTok stars. The leader and a general manager at the small Japanese company Daikyo Security have been recognized...
