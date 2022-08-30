ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week

The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming. 2 High-Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A bear market offers investors the opportunity to pick up stocks of world-class companies at a bargain. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Technology Stocks#Government Bonds#Jackson Hole#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fed#The Federal Reserve
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Lift the Nasdaq Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors celebrated a good jobs report. Lululemon Athletica surprised investors with strong growth in sales and profits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Agree — Now Is The Time To Buy Oil

As recession fears continue to circle the broader markets and stocks remain volatile amid Fed uncertainty, analysts from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have highlighted an opportunity in oil. Goldman Sachs Thesis: Fears of an impending recession have grown "excessive," according to Goldman Sachs. As a result, the firm sees...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly flat this morning, after closing lower in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.01% to 32,102.9 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 12,026.33. The S&P 500, however, fell 0.06% to 4,028.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin edges up; U.S. stocks, bonds post worst returns in 5 decades

Bitcoin and Ether made up some ground, with most other tokens in the crypto top 10 little changed in early Thursday morning trading in Asia. Bitcoin traded back above US$20,000 after falling through that resistance level overnight. Global macroeconomic headwinds continue to drag on both crypto and capital markets. Fast...
STOCKS
Business Insider

The stock market could still rally to new highs by the end of the year as plunging oil prices help tame inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

The research firm pointed to plunging oil prices as yet another sign that inflation is "dropping like a rock.""Further declines in gasoline should also lower consumer inflation expectations," Lee said. Recent stock market volatility shouldn't prevent the SP 500 from reaching new highs by year-end, Fundstrat's Tom Lee told clients...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday

Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week

Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Proceed with Caution: Strategist Says Don't Buy Stocks Yet

With the S&P 500 down 16% year to date, you might think stocks are a bargain and now is the time to buy. Not so fast, says Dan Suzuki, deputy chief investment officer at money manager Richard Bernstein Associates. “Many investors insist on buying early so that they can be...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why ExxonMobil Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) rallied as much as 3.1% by 3 p.m. ET on Friday. The primary catalyst fueling the oil stock's rebound was higher crude prices. After slumping for several days, crude oil prices bounced back on Friday. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, was up as much as 3% before notching a 0.3% gain to close at $86.87 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent, the global crude oil benchmark, closed a bit higher, rising 0.7% to $93.02 per barrel.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy