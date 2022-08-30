ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, NC

Steven Roberts, 74; service September 6

Steven "Steve" Arnold Roberts, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center, following a single car crash. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 6th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. His interment will take place at 9 a.m., Wednesday, September 7th at Bayview Cemetery.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Area Death Notices - August 31, Sept. 1 & 2

Roy David Thomas 73, of Newport, passed away Wednesday August 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, NC with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
NEWPORT, NC
Frances Dickinson, 95; incomplete

Frances “Irene” Dickinson, 95, of Beaufort, died Wednesday August 31, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
BEAUFORT, NC
Morris Hines, 57; incomplete

Morris "Ken" Hines, 57, of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Ken is survived by his mother, Gloria Wallace. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
Ruby Mull, 85; service held

Ruby L. Mull, 85, of Swansboro, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs in Morehead City, NC. A funeral service was held Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 2:00pm at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Sandy Bain officiating. Burial followed at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
SWANSBORO, NC
Stuart Pigott, 82; service September 10

Stuart Pigott, 82, of Gloucester, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 17,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport with his loving wife, Kim, at his side. Stuart was born to Vincent and Pearl Pigott on May 30,1940 in Beaufort, NC. He attended school in Smyrna, NC. Stuart accepted Christ into...
GLOUCESTER, NC
Bruce Carr, 72; no service

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Bruce M. Carr, a beloved brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of seventy-two. His parents were Jack and Eleanor Carr of Maryland. Bruce served in the Army as a field wireman in the Vietnam War. He and his wife were married nearly fifty years, and his adventurous career in engineering for the State Department took him and his family overseas.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Cooper announces appointment of judge to serve ENC area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper on Friday announced two judicial appointments to superior and district courts. Robert “Bob” Roupe has been appointed to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 4, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Roupe was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Particia Fox, 85; service held

Patricia Fox, 85, of Hubert, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. The family received friends Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.  Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
HUBERT, NC
Tammy Sanders, 55; no service

Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
WYFF4.com

3 students charged in deadly stabbing at North Carolina high school

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three teenagers face charges after a deadly fight at a North Carolina high school. The attack happened on the fourth day of classes at Northside High School in Jacksonville, near Camp Lejeune. Two students were taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Thursday with...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern continues search for new owner of the Tisdale Home

NEW BERN, Craven County — Tonight, we have an update on the Tisdale Home in the City of New Bern being offered up for free. The Tisdale House, located downtown on Broad Street could be moving soon, but there is still a process. The home needs to be moved...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: September 1 – 5, 2022

High School Football game between the New Bern Bears and West Craven Eagles tomorrow, September 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets at the gate for $7. Things to Do. 2nd – 11th: Magic Midways – New Bern Family Days with Amusement Rides, Food Courts, and...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

White Oak High School will have remote learning day Friday due to ‘possible threat’

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - White Oak High School in Jacksonville has announced it is shifting to remote learning for Friday, Sept. 2nd due to a possible threat at the school. Brent Anderson, Onslow County Schools chief communications officer, says the school system got word late Thursday afternoon from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office of a possible threat Friday at White Oak High.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern police unveil new tip line

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern police department is now allowing smartphone users the ability to share anonymous tips with law enforcement. Tip411 enables the public to send text messages and open a dialog with a police officer in real time. To report a tip, text NBPDTIP along...
NEW BERN, NC
Meet the SROs

With this being the first year that school resource officers are assigned at all county public schools, the News-Times wanted to introduce them to the community. Some are returning officers and some are new faces. (Note that Beaufort has not yet announced who will be assigned at Tiller School, a public charter school, so they are not included on this list. They are expected to begin serving within two months, according to town officials.
BEAUFORT, NC

