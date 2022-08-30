Read full article on original website
Curtis Liscomb
3d ago
I admire you sir for trying to help others and your are so right a person changes when they want to not when loved 1s ask them .. best wishes for a complete and quick recovery Buff.
Reply
14
some Rando guy
3d ago
DDP has helped a lot of former wrestlers with addiction issues and transitioning to post wrestling life. nothing but respect for the guy
Reply
10
2 Tall Jones
3d ago
in my journey to soberiety I had to stay away from people who did drugs and drink....I found strength in those who had stopped doing drugs and drinking and the inner strength in myself to want to stop....I'm 26 yrs clean and sober....
Reply
7
Related
Yardbarker
Ric Flair says Randy Savage never got over Elizabeth's death, he wasn't the same guy in WCW
On the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the night he regained the WWF Championship from Macho Man Randy Savage in a match that took place at a live event in Hersey, PA. The finish of the match had to be done twice because Vince McMahon did not like the finish.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
PWMania
Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed
The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
PWMania
Impact Denies Lady Frost’s Release Request, Backstage Details on Why She Wants Out
According to reports, Impact Wrestling will not allow Lady Frost to leave the company. As was mentioned earlier, Frost made the announcement on June 23 that she had submitted a request to be let go from the company. She expressed her gratitude to the fans, the crew, and the locker room, and she singled out Producer Gail Kim and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore for their roles in making her time at the event so memorable.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Wild Vince McMahon Meeting During WWE Attitude Era
Matt Hardy and Edge were both integral parts of WWE during 2005 and were set on a collision course for SummerSlam. However, as has become well known, the pair had considerable backstage drama going on involving their relationships with Amy Dumas, aka Lita, and the situation had started to concern one Vince McMahon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member
In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently
Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
stillrealtous.com
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Velveteen Dream's Legal Troubles This Week
A widely trending story in pro wrestling is the recent arrest of Patrick Clark, formerly known as the vibrant character Velveteen Dream in WWE "NXT." The former "NXT" North American Champion who once seemed destined for greatness in WWE was arrested on first-degree misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing on August 20, which violated his court-appointed probation dating back to an arrest in November 2021 that accused him of cocaine possession, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
WWE Legends Set for Free-To-Watch Fundraiser to Benefit Steve “Mongo” McMichael
This coming Saturday, September 3, AdFreeShows.com, owned and operated by Conrad Thompson, will play host to a unique fundraising event in support of former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The purpose of the event is to raise money for Mongo so that he can continue his fight against ALS.
NFL・
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Current WWE Star Will Be “One Of The Greatest”
AJ Styles has faced off against some of the biggest names in the business throughout his career, and recently he’s been clashing with Austin Theory at WWE live events. Austin Theory and AJ Styles have had their differences in the past, but recently The Phenomenal One praised Mr. Money in the Bank during an appearance on The Bump.
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Comments On The Fan Response To Him Saying 'Wrestling' On WWE TV
Vince McMahon was known for banning words and phrases during his 40-year tenure as the CEO and Chairman of the Board for WWE. Two of the most well-known phrases/words that were banned were "wrestling" and "wrestler," despite the fact that WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. McMahon is officially retired following allegations of using company money to pay women he engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with to keep silent, therefore, Triple H has taken over as head of creative. On the August 15 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre engaged in a promo battle ahead of their match where McIntyre stated, "We're wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let's just freaking wrestle!"
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
Comments / 29