Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Raise Money to Support Growth

Today in B2B payments, Nigeria’s Duplo, Germany’s topi and India’s Soptle announce their receipt of new funding to support the growth of their B2B platforms. Plus, TradeLens delivers the first electronic bill of lading transaction in Europe, while Freshly adds a B2B arm to deliver ready-to-eat meals for organizations.
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending

Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Considers Paid Facebook Features

Today in the connected economy, Meta looks to add paid features to its platforms as a way to offset revenue losses from Apple’s ad tracking changes. Plus, Jumia has joined forces with Zipline to use drones to deliver eCommerce goods in Ghana, and Ajman Bank launched a credit card designed for people with visual impairments with help from Mastercard.
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria

Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
Moneyflow, Aion Bank Partner to Expand Debt Funding Across Europe

Danish embedded finance startup Moneyflow has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Aion Bank to enable up to €250 million ($248.6 million) of debt funding, which will be used to speed the rollout of Moneyflow’s services throughout Europe. “The balance sheet support from Aion Bank is the largest single...
FTC Fines Credit Karma $3M for False Pre-Approvals

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says it has ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay a $3 million penalty for telling consumers they were pre-approved for credit cards for which they were not actually qualified. According to a Thursday (Sept. 1) news release, the funds will be given to...
Balance Money Debuts Digital Banking Service

Balance Money has rolled out a digital banking service, to help offer financial insights geared to younger customers, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). The digital banking service will offer automated real-time spend management to help people avoid “the mental gymnastics of looking at their bank account to figure out how much money is safe to spend.”
Wix Collabs With Choice to Bring ACH Payments to Merchants

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Wix.com is collaborating with global payments company Choice to bring Automated Clearing House (ACH) electronic funds transfer payments to Wix’s U.S.-based merchants. This account-to-account payment option will enable retailers using Wix to access Choice’s ACH payments infrastructure and its omnichannel software solution, according to a press...
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service

Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
EMEA Daily: Thunes, Alipay+ Partner on Mobile Wallet Acceptance in Europe; Santander Taps Trovata for Cash Management

In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Thunes has partnered with Alipay+ to increase eWallet acceptance in Europe and Santander has selected Trovata for its cash management platform. End-to-end payment solutions provider EFT Corporation is instituting new fraud protection measures across Africa through a partnership...
Grab- and Singtel-Backed GXS Launches Digital Bank in Singapore

GXS Bank, which is backed by Southeast Asian super app provider Grab and Asian communications technology group Singtel, has launched a digital bank for consumers and businesses in Singapore. The bank’s first product is a savings account, which will be followed by other offerings for entrepreneurs, gig economy workers and...
ConnectWise Acquires Wise-Sync to Add Payments Processing Capabilities

Noting that labor accounts for 90% of manual invoice processing costs, ConnectWise has acquired Wise-Sync to enable users of ConnectWise products to automate the collection of payments. The acquisition brings together Wise-Sync’s integrated payment automation platform and ConnectWise’s IT solution provider software and service platform, making fully automated payment collection...
Nigeria Grants Flutterwave Valued Payments Processing License

African payments technology firm Flutterwave has been granted a Switching and Processing License by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which is widely considered the most significant payments processing license in the country. The license gives Flutterwave permission to offer customers in the region switching and card processing services, as well...
Jumia, Zipline Partner to Bring eCommerce Drone Delivery to Ghana

Pan-African eCommerce giant Jumia has teamed up with logistics company Zipline to deliver household goods to remote parts of Ghana via drone. According to media reports Thursday (Sept. 1), the partnership melds Zipline’s automated, on-demand delivery system with Jumia’s distribution network, which lets customers in more isolated regions purchase and receive electronics, cosmetics and other products.
SumUp Intros Digital Wallet With Loyalty Rewards as It Ventures Into B2C Space

Mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) company SumUp is venturing into the business-to-consumer (B2C) space with the launch of its first digital wallet and loyalty rewards program. SumUp Pay provides consumers across Europe with a secure payment method that includes a virtual Mastercard with an integrated loyalty scheme focused on supporting local businesses, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Thursday (Sept. 1).
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Add New Capabilities to Platforms

Today in B2B payments, linked2pay speeds the integration of its payments solutions with popular accounting and operating systems, while ConnectWise acquires Wise-Sync to add payments processing capabilities. Plus, Sweden’s Billogram aims to expand its invoicing platform across Europe. Payment software technology provider linked2pay will deploy workflow automation platform Workato...
Global Payments Services Provider Moneycorp Arrives in France

Moneycorp, a global payments and foreign exchange (FX) provider, announced in a press release Thursday (Sept. 1) that it is continuing its European expansion with the opening of a new office in Paris. The new office will serve as the headquarters for Moneycorp France, which will be led by Cyril...
