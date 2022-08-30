Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Recalls Wild Vince McMahon Meeting During WWE Attitude Era
Matt Hardy and Edge were both integral parts of WWE during 2005 and were set on a collision course for SummerSlam. However, as has become well known, the pair had considerable backstage drama going on involving their relationships with Amy Dumas, aka Lita, and the situation had started to concern one Vince McMahon.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Fish Confirms 'There's Still Conflict' With Another Top AEW Tag Star
Bobby Fish isn't afraid to blur the lines of reality — as a matter of fact, he thinks that's good for business. Fish recently fired up his new podcast, "Undisputed," and talked to his co-hosts about how he recently had the good kind of tension with Dax Harwood backstage. Fish made clear he'd say names because, in his words, "Who gives a f***."
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Addresses Whether Sasha Banks And Naomi Will Join Her Stable
Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16 edition of "Raw" together. In walking out, the duo placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. With Vince McMahon retiring and Laurinaitis' contract being terminated, there may be a way for Banks and Naomi to return under the new regime which has Triple H as Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Former tag team partner of Banks, Bayley, has recently formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and discussed whether or not Banks and Naomi would join her group.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently
Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
JBL Returns To WWE SmackDown To Start New Storyline
It appears WWE Hall of Famer JBL will be mentoring Happy Baron Corbin on WWE TV going forward. Corbin, who had lost nine consecutive matches going into the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," suffered yet another loss to Shinsuke Nakamura Friday night after he issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. After the match, a deflated Corbin was shown in the backstage area walking towards the parking lot. Just then, a white limousine with JBL's signature horns on the front pulled up next to Corbin. Once the windows rolled down, a familiar voice could be heard saying, "What happened to you?" followed by "Get in."
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Blunt Response To Why Thunder Rosa And CM Punk Do Not Get Equal AEW Promo Time
In the past few months, CM Punk and Thunder Rosa both went down with injuries during their reigns as AEW World Champion and Women's World Champion, respectively. But while Punk announced his injury in the ring on "AEW Rampage" receiving around eight minutes to cut a promo in person, Rosa was given less than a minute in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." When asked about the disparity, AEW CEO Tony Khan was blunt about the difference in time Punk and Rosa got when announcing their injuries.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Braun Strowman Possibly Returning To WWE
Earlier this week, a report emerged that suggested that Adam Scherr, who many wrestling fans will remember as WWE star Braun Strowman, could be on his way back to WWE. Now, a new report is suggesting that we can upgrade the odds of Strowman making his way back from a "maybe" to a "when, not if." According to PWInsider, Strowman will be returning to wrestle for the WWE, and imminently. Sources confirmed that Strowman will be making his return this Monday on "Raw", airing out of Kansas City. No mention was made of Strowman possibly appearing at WWE's Clash at the Castle event this weekend, indicating that fans should not expect him at WWE's UK premium live event.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Comments On The Fan Response To Him Saying 'Wrestling' On WWE TV
Vince McMahon was known for banning words and phrases during his 40-year tenure as the CEO and Chairman of the Board for WWE. Two of the most well-known phrases/words that were banned were "wrestling" and "wrestler," despite the fact that WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment. McMahon is officially retired following allegations of using company money to pay women he engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with to keep silent, therefore, Triple H has taken over as head of creative. On the August 15 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre engaged in a promo battle ahead of their match where McIntyre stated, "We're wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let's just freaking wrestle!"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Has Warning For Tyson Fury Ahead Of WWE Clash At The Castle
Clash at the Castle main event challenger Drew McIntyre gave advice to WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury about attending the big event in Cardiff. "Three words to learn and you've got it 'Battle at the Castle,'" two-time WWE Champion McIntyre told the "Gorilla Position," mocking Tyson Fury's recent flub. "Stay at my match though. End of the match, do what you want. In the match you just sit there and watch me. I'm not running into your boxing matches with chairs."
wrestlinginc.com
Baron Corbin Names WWE Legend He Would Most Like To Face
Baron Corbin is one of the top heels in WWE, and throughout his career he has been given the opportunity to mix it up with several WWE legends, whether it was for one-off moments or longer rivalries. Corbin has previously interacted with The Rock during his return to "WWE SmackDown" in October 2019 and has also had feuds with the likes of John Cena and Kurt Angle, culminating in major premium live event matches. Corbin was Angle's final in-ring opponent (at least for the time being) defeating the WWE Hall Of Famer at WWE WrestleMania 35, while he went one-on-one with Cena back at WWE SummerSlam in 2017. When asked during a Twitter Q&A which legend he would most like to work with that he hasn't already, the name Corbin provided was Booker T.
wrestlinginc.com
Brodie Lee Reportedly Expected To Be Included In Upcoming AEW Project
Brodie Lee's memory will not only live forever, it will fight forever. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brodie Lee will be a playable character in the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game. Brodie Lee joins deceased wrestling legend Owen Hart in the game. The report notes that AEW struck a deal with Owen's widow Dr. Martha Hart.
wrestlinginc.com
Health Update On Steve 'Mongo' McMichael
Steve "Mongo" McMichael, former NFL Player and professional wrestler, has suffered greatly the past number of years, as former member of the Four Horsemen has been diagnosed with ALS, a disease also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Another former member of the Four Horsemen, Ric Flair, recently gave an update on McMichael's health.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Sometimes Makes Specific Request At Restaurants He Eats At
Being one of the most legendary pro wrestling stars of all time and a leading man in Hollywood likely puts pressure on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. But if anyone can handle it, it's someone whose nickname means stone, symbolic of how durable and reliable Johnson has been throughout his career. One person who advocates that fact is Stephen Merchant, the writer, director, and producer of the 2019 film "Fighting With My Family." Dwayne was also a producer on the film and even played himself at key points in the movie that centers around the life of former WWE star Paige (Saraya-Jade Bevis).
wrestlinginc.com
Facts About Kenny Omega Only Hardcore Fans Know
The debate of who is the greatest in-ring performer of this current generation is littered with names, one of which is Kenny Omega. The Canadian-born wrestler has won countless championships and tournaments around the globe, becoming one of the most recognizable personalities. In 2021, he was rewarded for his efforts with the number one spot in the prestigious PWI 500.
wrestlinginc.com
Celebrities Who Should Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to pro wrestling, celebrities can be the match that starts a fire. Mr. T was the draw of the original WrestleMania and helped boost Hulkamania to a whole new level. Mike Tyson did the same a generation later with WrestleMania XIV and Steve Austin. Celebrities can add an air of prestige to wrestling, draw new viewers in to give it a try, or just have entertaining interactions in this crazy cartoon world.
NFL・
Comments / 0