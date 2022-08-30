ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Bay News 9

Ohio city to use American Rescue Plan Act funds on various projects

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — With the 30 largest cities across Ohio receiving $325 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, they’re getting the chance to work on some much-needed to-do items. What You Need To Know. Study shows the different ways Ohio's 30 largest cities are spending...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Bay News 9

Wisconsin electric vehicle registrations on the rise

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Broadway Volkswagen keeps a white Volkswagen ID 4 demonstration vehicle on hand for curious customers. The electric SUV is there to help give prospective buyers a glimpse at what EV technology has to offer. “I think a lot of people are just very impressed once they...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay News 9

DHS confirms two cases of West Nile virus in animals

WISCONSIN — Two animals in Wisconsin have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) — a bird in Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County. Two animals in Wisconsin have tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) — a bird in Milwaukee County and a horse from Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Bay News 9

Girl, 15, arrested after bringing loaded handgun to school

TAMPA, Fla. — A 15-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday after Tampa police say she carried a loaded 9mm handgun onto a high school campus, where she may have had the firearm for the entire school day. Police say the incident was reported to Hillsborough High School's Resource Officers yesterday...
Bay News 9

Wisconsin center helps women facing unknowns with pregnancy

KENOSHA, Wis. — Alliance Family Services is a nonprofit that offers services like free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, housing and connects mothers with needed resources at no expense. It sees around 60-70 clients each month and has seen an increase in support from the community. “We have seen an...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay News 9

Deregulation helps a hair braider give back to the community

MADISON, Wis. — As kids head back to school, a Madison hair braider offered her services free of charge with the hopes students will look and feel their best. Ndey Binta Sarr said she never expected to braid hair for a living when she moved to the United States in 2019 from the Gambia in West Africa.
MADISON, WI
Bay News 9

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49...
ALASKA STATE
Bay News 9

Texas to receive updated COVID-19 boosters next week

TEXAS — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week signed off on an advisory panel’s recommendation for updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna. Health experts said some of those doses could be available as soon as Friday. For Texas, the Department of State...
TEXAS STATE
Bay News 9

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bay News 9

New Netflix series 'Lost Ollie' features Bernheim Forest's wooden giants

CLERMONT, Ky. — There’s a new Netflix limited series created by Kentuckian and artist getting positive reviews. “Lost Ollie” visits several Kentucky destinations, including Bernheim Forest in Clermont. What You Need To Know. "Lost Ollie" is a limited series on Netflix. Show creator Shannon Tindle is a...
CLERMONT, KY
Bay News 9

Pasco High swimmer beats 20-year-old team record

For 20 years, the record for the 50-meter dash on the Pasco High School swim team was 23.1 seconds, and since it was set in 2002, many have attempted to break it with no luck. That is, until just a few weeks ago. What You Need To Know. Connor has...
DADE CITY, FL

