Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/22, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), and New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/21/22, Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/30/22, and New Fortress Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/21/22. As a percentage of KSS's recent stock price of $28.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of Kohl's Corp. to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when KSS shares open for trading on 9/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for AEE to open 0.63% lower in price and for NFE to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO