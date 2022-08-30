Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
NASDAQ
Why Ford Stock Popped -- Then Dropped
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock raced ahead in noonday trading on the NYSE Friday, notching a 2.2% gain after reporting a third straight month of sales growth. Ford stock quickly gave back those gains as the afternoon wore on, however. As of 1:40 p.m. ET, the stock is back in the red with a 0.5% loss.
NASDAQ
Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
NASDAQ
Why Cheetah Stock Soared Friday Morning
Shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM), an internet company that owns a variety of internet properties, soared Friday morning. The stock rose as much as 94%. But as of 12:50 p.m. ET, shares were up closer to 10%. The stock was so volatile on Friday that the New York Stock...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASDAQ
Why Liquidia Stock Rocketed Nearly 21% Higher Today
One of the more volatile healthcare stocks of recent days, Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), had quite the up session on Friday. Investors lifted the share price of the drug developer by almost 21%, following a series of relatively small but confidence-boosting insider buys. So what. Liquidia has been an up-and-down...
NASDAQ
Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Was in Free Fall This Week
Shares of Freeport McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) were holding up pretty well in August -- until this week, when they crashed. Although the copper stock gained some ground on Friday, it was still down about 11.6% for the week as of 2:20 p.m. ET, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) investors have a reputation for buying meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, presumably because they're fishing for quick gains instead of long-term returns. The average Robinhood account was also only worth $2,803 in the brokerage's latest quarter, and some investors might think that's not enough cash for a serious investment.
NASDAQ
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
NASDAQ
Is Progyny, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PGNY) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?
Most readers would already be aware that Progyny's (NASDAQ:PGNY) stock increased significantly by 27% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on Progyny's ROE. Return on...
NASDAQ
Daily Dividend Report: SNV,STC,ALLE,SUI,AVGO
The board of directors of Synovus Financial has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of $0.34 per share , payable on Oct. 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2022. Stewart Information Services today announced a dividend increase that reflects the company's continuing commitment...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why You Should Bet on Charles River (CRAI) Stock Now
The stock of CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, has gained 5.3% in the past three months against the 3.2% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company is currently benefiting from a strong global presence, business diversification and an excellent professional team. Charles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Further weakness as Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) drops 16% this week, taking one-year losses to 67%
While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) share price has gained 22% in the last three months. But that isn't much consolation to those who have suffered through the declines of the last year. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 67% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.
NASDAQ
Interesting BILL Put And Call Options For October 14th
Investors in Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw new options begin trading today, for the October 14th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BILL options chain for the new October 14th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kohl's, Ameren and New Fortress Energy
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/22, Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), and New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/21/22, Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/30/22, and New Fortress Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/21/22. As a percentage of KSS's recent stock price of $28.66, this dividend works out to approximately 1.74%, so look for shares of Kohl's Corp. to trade 1.74% lower — all else being equal — when KSS shares open for trading on 9/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for AEE to open 0.63% lower in price and for NFE to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust: Bull vs. Bear
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is a rare growth-stock real estate investment Ttust (REIT). REITs are required to pay out most of their net income as dividends, so they are rarely fast growers. Digital Realty's presence in the technology arena has helped it keep growing while also churning out a nice dividend for investors.
NASDAQ
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
NASDAQ
MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
NASDAQ
Zumiez Q2 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?
The Zacks Retail and Wholesale Sector has struggled in 2022, losing more than 20% in value and widely lagging behind the S&P 500. Zumiez ZUMZ, a company in the sector, is scheduled to unveil Q2 earnings on September 8th after the market close. Zumiez is one of the leading global...
Comments / 0