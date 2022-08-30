ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Democratic Massachusetts attorney general race drops to 2

BOSTON (AP) — The Democratic race for Massachusetts attorney general dwindled to just two candidates Tuesday when Quentin Palfrey officially suspended his campaign and endorsed Andrea Campbell, who will face off against fellow Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan in next Tuesday’s primary election. Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, said […]
Massachusetts primary election: Here’s how and where to vote

BOSTON — Massachusetts’ primary election will be decided on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, and there’s a lot at stake. Voters will determine which Democratic and Republican candidates get to battle it out to replace outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker. Voters will also make a determination on who will be on the final ballot in the race to replace Maura Healey as the state’s attorney general, among other key races.
Massachusetts voters may decide on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

It looks like a bid to repeal a Massachusetts law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses will make it on to the November ballot. Republican grassroots organizers said last week they’d handed in petitions to city and town clerks with over 70,000 signatures for certification – comfortably more than the 40,120 the law requires to get a referendum on the November ballot.
Dubious endorsement claims cloud Devaney's push for Governor's Council

When Governor’s Councilor Marilyn Petitto Devaney made her closing pitch at a recent League of Women Voters candidate forum, she began by touting the endorsements she’s received as she seeks a thirteenth term. “Among those standing with me: Congressman Jim McGovern,” Devaney said, kicking off a 30-second rundown...
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.

Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts

We've been having a great summer in Massachusetts so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, and sporting events but summer vacation is nearing the end and fall is right around the corner. It appears that more than ever, Massachusetts residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still proceeding with caution since I'm immune compromised due to my kidney transplant. I know some Massachusetts folks who are eligible but aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts

My name is Jonathan Guzman, and I am the Vice-Chair of the Lawrence School Committee. I am writing to request that you exercise your authority to establish laws to protect future generations. In the wake of the appointed Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s outrageous vote to increase the MCAS passing scores, it is time for the legislature to take action and protect future generations from harmful educational laws.
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation

Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
RI Energy to Forgive $43.5M in Ratepayers’ Debt

WARWICK, R.I. – Ratepayers behind on their utility bills by 90 days or more as of March 30, 2022, will have their debt forgiven by Rhode Island Energy. State regulators, during a meeting of the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Tuesday, said the utility company may proceed without explicit government approval in forgiving $43.5 million in arrearages from low-income and protected residential class customers.
No 'tax bomb': Mass. won't tax excused student loans as income

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers said they have diffused what one of them calls a "tax bomb" that could have saddled recipients of school loan cancellations with added taxes. Normally, whenever someone gets a loan wiped off the books, state and federal tax agencies count that cancelled debt as income...
