Democratic Massachusetts attorney general race drops to 2
BOSTON (AP) — The Democratic race for Massachusetts attorney general dwindled to just two candidates Tuesday when Quentin Palfrey officially suspended his campaign and endorsed Andrea Campbell, who will face off against fellow Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan in next Tuesday’s primary election. Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, said […]
wgbh.org
New poll shows races for Massachusetts attorney general, auditor are dead heats
A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll conducted by YouGov shows that a sharp divide has formed in this year's Democratic primary contests, with some races boasting a clear favorite and others too close to call as the September 6 primary approaches. Attorney General Maura Healey leads by a wide margin in...
Mass. Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl: The Boston.com interview
"This is my one time in life to do something very significant to a state that has been very good to me and my family." The MassGOP’s endorsed candidate for governor has a portrait of one of the most prominent Democrats of the last century — and to ever hail from Massachusetts — on his wall.
Massachusetts primary election: Here’s how and where to vote
BOSTON — Massachusetts’ primary election will be decided on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, and there’s a lot at stake. Voters will determine which Democratic and Republican candidates get to battle it out to replace outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker. Voters will also make a determination on who will be on the final ballot in the race to replace Maura Healey as the state’s attorney general, among other key races.
wamc.org
Massachusetts voters may decide on driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants
It looks like a bid to repeal a Massachusetts law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses will make it on to the November ballot. Republican grassroots organizers said last week they’d handed in petitions to city and town clerks with over 70,000 signatures for certification – comfortably more than the 40,120 the law requires to get a referendum on the November ballot.
wgbh.org
Dubious endorsement claims cloud Devaney's push for Governor's Council
When Governor’s Councilor Marilyn Petitto Devaney made her closing pitch at a recent League of Women Voters candidate forum, she began by touting the endorsements she’s received as she seeks a thirteenth term. “Among those standing with me: Congressman Jim McGovern,” Devaney said, kicking off a 30-second rundown...
wgbh.org
Close races, ‘pretty good’ turnout projected for Tuesday’s primary
Some of the races being decided in Tuesday’s state primary could be “very close,” but Massachusetts is unlikely to break turnout records, the state’s top elections official said. Making his traditional pre-election projections, Secretary of State Bill Galvin said Thursday that he’s anticipating a primary turnout...
Four Democratic candidates vie for Western Mass. seat on Governor’s Council
SPRINGFIELD - The Sept. 6 primary race for Governor’s Council pits four Western Massachusetts Democrats against each other to succeed longtime Region 8 member Mary Hurley. Running are Shawn Allyn, of Holyoke, Michael Fenton, of Springfield, Tara Jacobs, of North Adams, and Jeffery Morneau, of Springfield. The winner of...
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
NECN
Straight Pride Parade Organizer Who Was at Jan. 6 Riot Running for State Rep.
Samson Racioppi, an organizer of the 2019 Straight Pride Parade in Boston who also attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is running for state representative in Massachusetts. The Boston Globe reports that Racioppi is running in the Republican primary for the First Essex District seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. The seat represents Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury and part of Amesbury, four communities located north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.
Be Careful of Which Name You Use When Checking into a Massachusetts Hotel
A fun pastime of mine is checking out what weird laws are still on the books in Massachusetts. Technically known as "Blue" laws, these laws were passed way back when and may have made sense at one particular time but many of these laws today are either outdated, no longer enforced, or never really made sense when they originally went into effect.
Here’s how many bridges in Mass. are ‘structurally deficient’
The average Massachusetts resident lives 1.7 miles from a structurally deficient bridge. A new report released Tuesday from a Massachusetts think tank calls for investment into the state’s bridges, after its analysis found that one in 12, or 8%, are “structurally deficient.”. The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center...
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
We've been having a great summer in Massachusetts so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, and sporting events but summer vacation is nearing the end and fall is right around the corner. It appears that more than ever, Massachusetts residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still proceeding with caution since I'm immune compromised due to my kidney transplant. I know some Massachusetts folks who are eligible but aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
Register Citizen
Republicans ask local CT voting officials to take a ‘survey’. Democrats call it ‘extremely dangerous’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Republicans say their requests this week for election information from all 169 Connecticut towns and cities is an innocent effort to provide their candidates with basic data on policies, procedures and equipment. But Democrats smell a potential political rat...
fallriverreporter.com
Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts
My name is Jonathan Guzman, and I am the Vice-Chair of the Lawrence School Committee. I am writing to request that you exercise your authority to establish laws to protect future generations. In the wake of the appointed Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s outrageous vote to increase the MCAS passing scores, it is time for the legislature to take action and protect future generations from harmful educational laws.
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation
Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
ecori.org
RI Energy to Forgive $43.5M in Ratepayers’ Debt
WARWICK, R.I. – Ratepayers behind on their utility bills by 90 days or more as of March 30, 2022, will have their debt forgiven by Rhode Island Energy. State regulators, during a meeting of the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Tuesday, said the utility company may proceed without explicit government approval in forgiving $43.5 million in arrearages from low-income and protected residential class customers.
WCVB
No 'tax bomb': Mass. won't tax excused student loans as income
BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers said they have diffused what one of them calls a "tax bomb" that could have saddled recipients of school loan cancellations with added taxes. Normally, whenever someone gets a loan wiped off the books, state and federal tax agencies count that cancelled debt as income...
Owner of frozen yogurt shops in Mass., NH accused of hiding recording device in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — The owner of frozen yogurt shops in Massachusetts and New Hampshire was arrested Wednesday after police say he hid a recording device in the bathroom of at least one of his stores. Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, is facing charges including three counts of...
WBUR
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
