ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
State
California State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan Government
State
Hawaii State
ValueWalk

These States Will Send Additional Stimulus Checks to Residents This Year

In response to rising inflation, several states have approved sending, or have already issued additional stimulus checks to their residents. Most of the states are issuing these additional stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates or child tax credits, while some states are offering tax holidays. Moreover, these stimulus checks are generally not for all residents, but rather are targeted at low-income groups.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Fatherly

14 States Are Offering Their Own “Child Tax Credit.” Here’s What To Know

There’s no denying the impact of the Expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments that parents received during the second half of 2021, in which parents received hundreds of dollars a month per child and a lump sum at tax time to the annual tune of about $3,600 per kid total. The payments slashed child hunger, lifted more than four million children out of poverty, and improved the lives of countless others, allowing families to purchase necessities, pay down debt, or start a savings account.
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

Seven Cost-Saving Ways Americans Can Beat Inflation in 2022

Americans looking for relief from inflation got some bad news from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell told attendees the fight to reduce record inflation (which stands at a 40-year high) requires a steady diet of higher interest rates, which Powell believes will eventually tamp inflation down.
JACKSON, WY
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Worst Places to Live on Social Security

Home is where the heart is — but make sure you can pay for it in retirement. Social Security stretches further in some places than others, SmartAsset found in a recent analysis. To compile its rankings of where Social Security goes furthest, SmartAsset subtracted the cost of basic necessities...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Linus Business#Business Economics#Legislature#Governor Of Michigan#Stimulus Package#Business Personal Finance#Wealth
Jake Wells

Social Security may decrease according to senator

Photo of money in walletPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you or do you have a loved one dependent on Social Security in Michigan? If so, you should know that Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview about social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%in the United States, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning for millions of people on Social Security. In fact, in the state of Michigan, the cost of living is 15% higher for transportation than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
MarketRealist

Will Pennsylvania Send a $2,000 Stimulus Check in 2022? It's Possible

On August 2, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, alongside other legislators, reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program, an initiative that aims to provide $2,000 stimulus checks to thousands of Pennsylvanians in 2022. Gov. Wolf first introduced the $1.7 billion plan that would make giving back to Pennsylvania families possible in February, though it received significant pushback.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
67K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy