Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. More than a...
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks in September
Many states have been issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending checks out. Residents of Hawaii and Illinois are set to get refunds in early September, for example, and California taxpayers should start seeing payments in October.
Stimulus Update: Almost Half of States Are Providing Stimulus Checks or Other Relief. Is Yours?
Could more money be coming from your state government?
Up to $1,700 of stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
Texas cattle ranchers audited by IRS issue dire warning to Americans: 'They want to get you'
Texas cattle ranchers David and Deborah Hajda issued a dire warning to America's middle class after Democrats' spending bill passed both houses of Congress allowing provisions for approximately $80 billion in IRS funding, a majority of which is dedicated to enforcement. The Raising Five Cattle Company ranchers spoke with Dana...
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
These States Will Send Additional Stimulus Checks to Residents This Year
In response to rising inflation, several states have approved sending, or have already issued additional stimulus checks to their residents. Most of the states are issuing these additional stimulus checks in the form of tax rebates or child tax credits, while some states are offering tax holidays. Moreover, these stimulus checks are generally not for all residents, but rather are targeted at low-income groups.
How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
Pinpointing the exact amount that you need to save to retire comfortably is a difficult task -- and reaching that goal may be even harder. According to a recent survey conducted by Schwab Retirement...
14 States Are Offering Their Own “Child Tax Credit.” Here’s What To Know
There’s no denying the impact of the Expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments that parents received during the second half of 2021, in which parents received hundreds of dollars a month per child and a lump sum at tax time to the annual tune of about $3,600 per kid total. The payments slashed child hunger, lifted more than four million children out of poverty, and improved the lives of countless others, allowing families to purchase necessities, pay down debt, or start a savings account.
Stimulus Update: Residents of These States Could Still Receive a Child Tax Credit
Americans hoping that the federal child tax credit would be extended as part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act got some disappointing news, as the final version of the bill passed into...
Seven Cost-Saving Ways Americans Can Beat Inflation in 2022
Americans looking for relief from inflation got some bad news from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell told attendees the fight to reduce record inflation (which stands at a 40-year high) requires a steady diet of higher interest rates, which Powell believes will eventually tamp inflation down.
The 15 Worst Places to Live on Social Security
Home is where the heart is — but make sure you can pay for it in retirement. Social Security stretches further in some places than others, SmartAsset found in a recent analysis. To compile its rankings of where Social Security goes furthest, SmartAsset subtracted the cost of basic necessities...
Social Security may decrease according to senator
Photo of money in walletPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you or do you have a loved one dependent on Social Security in Michigan? If so, you should know that Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview about social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%in the United States, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning for millions of people on Social Security. In fact, in the state of Michigan, the cost of living is 15% higher for transportation than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.
Notice a Spike in Your Homeowner's Insurance Rates in 2022? Here’s Why
If you recently renewed your homeowner's insurance policy, you may have noticed that your rate is higher than usual. That’s because the majority of states gave insurers the green light to raise their prices, essentially making premiums more costly for property owners. Article continues below advertisement. Want to know...
These 12 States Don't Tax Social Security as Much as You Think
Making too much of these states' stance toward benefits could mislead you.
Rising costs force millions of Americans to choose between paying health care and utility bills
In her 20 years as a registered nurse, Christen Nelson says she has never seen so many of her patients have to make such dire financial decisions, choosing between paying either their health care or rising utility bills. As a home health care aide in Myrtle Beach, S.C., who works...
Will Pennsylvania Send a $2,000 Stimulus Check in 2022? It's Possible
On August 2, 2022, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, alongside other legislators, reintroduced the PA Opportunity Program, an initiative that aims to provide $2,000 stimulus checks to thousands of Pennsylvanians in 2022. Gov. Wolf first introduced the $1.7 billion plan that would make giving back to Pennsylvania families possible in February, though it received significant pushback.
California’s FAST Act — Why McDonald’s and Other Food Chains Hate It
California’s newly proposed FAST Act targets fast food chains in the state by suggesting a higher minimum wage. The bill’s supporters say it could quell wage theft and promote safer working conditions. However, global fast food chain McDonald’s (MCD) has a big problem with the proposed bill.
