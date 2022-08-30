Photo of money in walletPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you or do you have a loved one dependent on Social Security in Michigan? If so, you should know that Senator Lindsey Graham recently said that "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" in a recent interview about social security. With inflation currently sitting at 9%in the United States, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning for millions of people on Social Security. In fact, in the state of Michigan, the cost of living is 15% higher for transportation than the rest of the country, so if the amount dips below that for retirees, there could be a serious problem.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO