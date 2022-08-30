ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

fredonia.edu

Birmingham appointed IPRRC conference director

Department of Communication Assistant Professor Branden Birmingham was recently appointed as conference director for the International Public Relations Research Conference (IPRRC). In this role, Dr. Birmingham will facilitate and organize the IPRRC 2023 Conference and supervise the conference coordinators. A member of IPRRC for three years, Birmingham formatted and edited...
FREDONIA, NY
fredonia.edu

Carnahan Jackson Fund for the Humanities Fund announces 2023-2024 Award Cycle

The selection committee for the Carnahan Jackson Fund for the Humanities is now accepting requests for proposals (RFP). The application deadline for the 2023-2024 award cycle is Friday, Oct. 28. The fund was established with the Fredonia College Foundation by David H. Carnahan and the Carnahan Jackson Foundation of Jamestown...
FREDONIA, NY
fredonia.edu

Hildebrand lecture to examine BLM link to civil rights campaigns

“Voting Rights: Identifying the Deep Roots of #BLM,” a lecture by Department of History Associate Professor Jennifer Hildebrand, will be presented as part of the Constitution Day observance at SUNY Fredonia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. in Williams Center Room S204. Scholars who study the Civil Rights...
FREDONIA, NY
fredonia.edu

Stroke and head injury support group resumes this month

The Henry C. Youngerman Center for Communication Disorders at SUNY Fredonia will resume offering support group meetings for stroke and head injury survivors and family members during the fall semester. The group will meet the first and third Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. in Thompson Hall Room E148...
FREDONIA, NY

