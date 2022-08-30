While it's hard to believe that news of COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are still trending topics, sadly, we have yet to emerge from a pandemic that has had long-lasting effects on our health and the U.S. economy. The latest news stems from an update provided on behalf of the FDA, which announced that it had authorized the use of a booster shot for the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

