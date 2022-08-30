ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary on his worst 'Shark Tank' investment ever: ‘I lost half a million dollars'

If there's one thing Kevin O'Leary has learned from more than three decades as an investor, it's that not every bet pays off. On ABC's "Shark Tank," O'Leary has invested more than $8.5 million in roughly 40 companies since the show debuted in 2009, according to an estimate from Sharkalytics. The longtime investor and chairman of O'Shares ETFs has some notable successes, like an investment in online meal kit service Plated that later sold for $300 million.
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Cramer expects the Fed to keep tightening until there is 'real deterioration in the economy'

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence that the U.S. economy has slowed down. While some hoped the Fed may soon stop aggressively hiking rates in a pivot reminiscent to early 2019, the "Mad Money" host said that does not appear to be the case after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The major U.S. stock indexes have fallen for four straight days following Powell's remarks Friday morning.
BUSINESS
CNBC

'Don't be a hero' — Cramer says unprofitable stocks may have even more room to fall

Investors should continue to shun money-losing companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, contending the turbulence that dominated earlier this year has returned with vigor. "It's an unforgiving time. We're back to the dynamic that defined January through mid-June," the "Mad Money" host said. "So don't be a hero right now, because there's no telling how low some of these unprofitable stocks can go, but be happy that we're so oversold that the good stocks are going to start winning."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cnbc#Ev
CNBC

Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service

Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

Bitcoin dips below $20,000, D.C. sues Saylor, and Nifty Gateway's new NFT features: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses crypto markets and what investors should watch for the rest of 2022.
MARKETS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: CVS Health is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Canoo: "Profits. That would really go a long way [in making the stock a better investment right now]." Apa Corporation: "I like Apache....
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Pioneer Natural Resources over Marathon Oil

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Marathon Oil: "Marathon Oil is good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend? How about Pioneer? Pioneer has the largest dividend in the S&P, and that's my one. That's the thing I would do. [CEO] Scott Sheffield know what he's doing. He's terrific."
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy