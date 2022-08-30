Read full article on original website
Kevin O'Leary on his worst 'Shark Tank' investment ever: ‘I lost half a million dollars'
If there's one thing Kevin O'Leary has learned from more than three decades as an investor, it's that not every bet pays off. On ABC's "Shark Tank," O'Leary has invested more than $8.5 million in roughly 40 companies since the show debuted in 2009, according to an estimate from Sharkalytics. The longtime investor and chairman of O'Shares ETFs has some notable successes, like an investment in online meal kit service Plated that later sold for $300 million.
Cramer expects the Fed to keep tightening until there is 'real deterioration in the economy'
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday he expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates until there is clear evidence that the U.S. economy has slowed down. While some hoped the Fed may soon stop aggressively hiking rates in a pivot reminiscent to early 2019, the "Mad Money" host said that does not appear to be the case after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech. The major U.S. stock indexes have fallen for four straight days following Powell's remarks Friday morning.
'Don't be a hero' — Cramer says unprofitable stocks may have even more room to fall
Investors should continue to shun money-losing companies, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, contending the turbulence that dominated earlier this year has returned with vigor. "It's an unforgiving time. We're back to the dynamic that defined January through mid-June," the "Mad Money" host said. "So don't be a hero right now, because there's no telling how low some of these unprofitable stocks can go, but be happy that we're so oversold that the good stocks are going to start winning."
Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service
Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
Amazon took all U.S. solar rooftops offline last year after flurry of fires, electrical explosions
Between April 2020 and June 2021, solar panels atop Amazon fulfillment centers caught fire or experienced electrical explosions at least six different times. "The rate of dangerous incidents is unacceptable, and above industry averages," an Amazon employee wrote in an internal report viewed by CNBC. Rooftop solar is part of...
Expect an asymmetric response as U.S. bans China semiconductor imports, says top policy analyst
Dewardric McNeal, Longview Global, on the lockdown in Chengdu. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Tim Seymour and Brian Kelly.
Looking for the Market's Best Buy? This Stock Could Be It
This retailer looks like it is ready to turn the corner and features an attractive valuation plus a great dividend.
Bitcoin dips below $20,000, D.C. sues Saylor, and Nifty Gateway's new NFT features: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses crypto markets and what investors should watch for the rest of 2022.
Cramer's lightning round: CVS Health is a buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Canoo: "Profits. That would really go a long way [in making the stock a better investment right now]." Apa Corporation: "I like Apache....
Shenzhen fears complete Covid lockdown as cases increase
Chinese officials in the country's southern tech hub Shenzhen have extended Covid controls on specific activities and spaces. CNBC's Eunice Yoon joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Cramer says he wants to buy this retailer stock ‘right now’
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see today as a pivotal moment for the market. They also share the stocks already in the portfolio that they are looking to buy more of.
Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Pioneer Natural Resources over Marathon Oil
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Marathon Oil: "Marathon Oil is good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend? How about Pioneer? Pioneer has the largest dividend in the S&P, and that's my one. That's the thing I would do. [CEO] Scott Sheffield know what he's doing. He's terrific."
