Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Several residents share their thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County

Several more residents across Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I have lived here all but 9 years of my life. Ocala has always been a very calm and relaxing community. I live just outside the city limits on the northeast side, with no shopping except in the Silver Springs area and very few restaurants. Needless to say, I have to go to the southwest side of town to shop or eat. I’m not complaining. My only complaint is the city’s lack of taking care of our roads on the northeast side. In my neighborhood, there are still lime and dirt roads with mud holes. The communities on this side of town are treated like red-headed stepchildren – they are forgotten about. Everyone should stop all their whining and complaining. You have a roof over your head and food in your bellies. Be grateful with what you have. You could still be up north with all the rules and regulations that the governor and mayors implement on you. Just be at peace with your neighbors and yourselves,” says Ocala resident Patricia Herrmann.
villages-news.com

After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing

An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
villages-news.com

Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register

A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
First Coast News

Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves

HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
villages-news.com

‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month

A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
WCJB

Ask Nicely: Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few of those things normally guaranteed in a Gainesville restaurant take-out bag may not be there come Friday. On Sept. 2, Single-use plastic food accessories are by request only. That means utensils and even condiments will only be included with meals if a server or customer asks for them.
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA! Meet your Neighbor – Ann Hines

North Carolina native Ann Hines has lived in Ocala a little less than a year and said she loves it here. Hines was born in Wilson, North Carolina, and has lived in several other states in the south, including Mississippi, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama. In her youth in...
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.

It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
ocala-news.com

Pavement repairs to cause nightly road closure on SW 60th Avenue

Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue, at the SW 38th Street intersection, beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. During the road closure, Marion Rock, Inc. will be repairing pavement on the south side of the...
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
