Several more residents across Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I have lived here all but 9 years of my life. Ocala has always been a very calm and relaxing community. I live just outside the city limits on the northeast side, with no shopping except in the Silver Springs area and very few restaurants. Needless to say, I have to go to the southwest side of town to shop or eat. I’m not complaining. My only complaint is the city’s lack of taking care of our roads on the northeast side. In my neighborhood, there are still lime and dirt roads with mud holes. The communities on this side of town are treated like red-headed stepchildren – they are forgotten about. Everyone should stop all their whining and complaining. You have a roof over your head and food in your bellies. Be grateful with what you have. You could still be up north with all the rules and regulations that the governor and mayors implement on you. Just be at peace with your neighbors and yourselves,” says Ocala resident Patricia Herrmann.

OCALA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO