3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
ocala-news.com
Several residents share their thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
Several more residents across Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I have lived here all but 9 years of my life. Ocala has always been a very calm and relaxing community. I live just outside the city limits on the northeast side, with no shopping except in the Silver Springs area and very few restaurants. Needless to say, I have to go to the southwest side of town to shop or eat. I’m not complaining. My only complaint is the city’s lack of taking care of our roads on the northeast side. In my neighborhood, there are still lime and dirt roads with mud holes. The communities on this side of town are treated like red-headed stepchildren – they are forgotten about. Everyone should stop all their whining and complaining. You have a roof over your head and food in your bellies. Be grateful with what you have. You could still be up north with all the rules and regulations that the governor and mayors implement on you. Just be at peace with your neighbors and yourselves,” says Ocala resident Patricia Herrmann.
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
villages-news.com
After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County’s population growth threatening local wildlife
The current population boom is alarming to me as a conservationist. I see vacant lots, fields, and forests being knocked down to accommodate construction. Does anyone care about what happens to the local wildlife?. I’ve seen endangered gopher turtles fleeing into the streets, endangered pileated woodpeckers leaving their nests, etc....
villages-news.com
Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register
A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
ocala-news.com
Ocala/Marion County tourism marketing video wins “Best of Show” at 2022 Flagler Awards
The Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau (OMCVCB) was awarded the prestigious “Best of Show” at the 2022 Flagler Awards, which took place earlier this week at the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The award recognizes OMCVCB’s marketing efforts through a video production project that “captured the...
First Coast News
Putnam County neighbors resort to trapping stray dogs themselves
HAWTHORNE, Fla. — Every morning, when Susan Jones goes to let her dogs out, she scans her yard to make sure a stray dog hasn't wandered onto her property. "It's a nice woodsy area," said Jones. "It's not highly populated. People think they can just come out here and get rid of something they don't want."
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
villages-news.com
‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month
A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
WCJB
Ask Nicely: Single-use utensil and condiment ordinance begins Friday
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A few of those things normally guaranteed in a Gainesville restaurant take-out bag may not be there come Friday. On Sept. 2, Single-use plastic food accessories are by request only. That means utensils and even condiments will only be included with meals if a server or customer asks for them.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
HELLO, OCALA! Meet your Neighbor – Ann Hines
North Carolina native Ann Hines has lived in Ocala a little less than a year and said she loves it here. Hines was born in Wilson, North Carolina, and has lived in several other states in the south, including Mississippi, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama. In her youth in...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeking company to lease, operate cafe inside Mary Sue Rich Community Center
The City of Ocala is looking for a qualified company to lease and operate a 185 square-foot cafe inside the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, which is currently under construction. The request for proposals is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and...
VIDEO: Surprise during Florida captain’s final radio sign-off brings him to tears
A law enforcement officer's final sign-off before retirement can be emotional, but a special surprise brought one Florida captain to tears.
villages-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk In The Wind At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was clinging to a branch in the wind at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
ocala-news.com
Pavement repairs to cause nightly road closure on SW 60th Avenue
Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on SW 60th Avenue, at the SW 38th Street intersection, beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. During the road closure, Marion Rock, Inc. will be repairing pavement on the south side of the...
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
