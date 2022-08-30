Read full article on original website
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Start Growing Again: Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ValueWalk
Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes
Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
ambcrypto.com
Will Bitcoin repeat history by turning September into a bull trap
Bitcoin’s [BTC] price action has kicked off September at crossroads. Lateral price activity in the last six days has traders wondering which will win between the bulls and the bears. The ongoing low volatility might be short-lived according to this analysis. According to elcryptotavo, a pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst, Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
u.today
$15,000 Is Where Bitcoin Can Drop Thanks to New Jobs Report: Details
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
dailyhodl.com
Nearly Half of US Crypto Holders Say Their Investments Have Performed Worse Than Expected: New Study
Close to half of US adults who have ever dabbled in crypto assets say they are disappointed in their investments following the market downturn, according to a Pew Research Center study. The new study finds that 46% of US adults who have used, traded or invested in crypto assets feel...
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
cryptonewsz.com
Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Aiming to Achieve Millions in Profit for Holders
This famous saying developed to serve as a motivational quote for getting wealthy. As humans, one of our primary focuses is to become wealthy, and this is one of the primary reasons why most people work daily, with some running two jobs or more. Unfortunately, life can be a bit...
u.today
Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
ValueWalk
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
No one can say with 100% certainty that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is about to crash but, technically speaking, the S&P 500 just flashed a significant signal and isn’t a good one. Those of you who follow my index coverage or read the Weekly Preview know I have been targeting the end of October/early portion of November as the next time to expect an excellent signal but I was wrong.
u.today
Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Reactivates Another 5,000 BTC, Reason and Destination Yet Unknown
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA) Set To Outperform Bitcoin (BTC) As Traders Look To Hedge Against Ethereum Merge: Coin Bureau
A popular crypto analyst says that smart contract platform Cardano (ADA) is set to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in the short term as traders look to hedge against Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to proof-of-stake. In a new video update, the host of Coin Bureau tells his 2.1 million YouTube subscribers...
u.today
JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End
In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
Are These Cryptos the Next Bitcoin or Ethereum?
While there are literally thousands of cryptocurrencies, when it comes to the big dogs, there are really only two: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin is the original crypto, created in 2009, and Ethereum...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Predicts Over 60% Crash for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Unveils Outlook for Bitcoin and Cardano
A widely followed crypto trader is expressing bearish sentiment toward one Ethereum-based altcoin while revealing his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,400 Twitter followers that the native token of Lido DAO (LDO), the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind the Lido Ethereum staking protocol, could fall by about 64% from its current price.
