u.today

Here's When Bitcoin Will Start Growing Again: Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Crypto Crash As Bitcoin And Ether Plunge In A Matter Of Minutes

Hopes that a rally in the price of major cryptocurrencies could be maintained have been dashed, as today’s crypto carnage rounds off an already damaging week. Bitcoin plunged by more than 5% in a matter of minutes, down to a 3-week low, while Ether also dropped like a stone. It’s not showing the pattern of a flash crash, as the assets didn’t immediately rebound sharply but sank even lower in the hours that followed.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Will Bitcoin repeat history by turning September into a bull trap

Bitcoin’s [BTC] price action has kicked off September at crossroads. Lateral price activity in the last six days has traders wondering which will win between the bulls and the bears. The ongoing low volatility might be short-lived according to this analysis. According to elcryptotavo, a pseudonymous CryptoQuant analyst, Bitcoin...
MARKETS
u.today

$15,000 Is Where Bitcoin Can Drop Thanks to New Jobs Report: Details

MARKETS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Business Insider

It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices

Despite falling demand from homebuyers, experts have maintained that the US real estate market is healthy. But recent data on homebuilding highlights a dark storyline brewing. Builders are feeling the pain of tanking demand and are slowing down new construction, fueling a vicious cycle. For months economists and housing experts...
REAL ESTATE
u.today

Shiba Inu’s BONE Surges 130%, JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto, SHIB Metaverse Crucial Upgrade Revealed: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The last days of summer were rich with crypto events. Take a look at the most important of them with U.Today’s top four news stories. As per Bloomberg’s recent report, JPMorgan’s chief global strategist David Kelly stated that investors should get rid of their crypto stashes. He believes that the Fed’s hawkishness will cause more problems for digital assets. Kelly is also bearish on large-cap tech stocks. This year, Bitcoin has traded alongside with the heavily tech-weighted Nasdaq 100 index, failing to serve as an inflation hedge. At the moment of publication, the first cryptocurrency is changing hands at $20,315, down almost 6% over the past week. Bitcoin took a sharp nose dive after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole conference, in which he said that the central bank would continue its aggressive campaign.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal

No one can say with 100% certainty that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is about to crash but, technically speaking, the S&P 500 just flashed a significant signal and isn’t a good one. Those of you who follow my index coverage or read the Weekly Preview know I have been targeting the end of October/early portion of November as the next time to expect an excellent signal but I was wrong.
STOCKS
u.today

Ancient Bitcoin Wallet Reactivates Another 5,000 BTC, Reason and Destination Yet Unknown

MARKETS
u.today

JPMorgan Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says He Knew That Bull Market Would End

In a recent interview with Noah Smith, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin claims that he knew that the cryptocurrency bull market would eventually come to an end. Many people thought that high prices were the “new normal,” but Buterin knew that the bubble would pop. Buterin claims that the...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Predicts Over 60% Crash for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Unveils Outlook for Bitcoin and Cardano

A widely followed crypto trader is expressing bearish sentiment toward one Ethereum-based altcoin while revealing his forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 182,400 Twitter followers that the native token of Lido DAO (LDO), the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) behind the Lido Ethereum staking protocol, could fall by about 64% from its current price.
MARKETS

