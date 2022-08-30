Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday
A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
wevv.com
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
wevv.com
Dubois County Museum to celebrate Grandparents Day
The Dubois County Museum will be serving up a sweet treat for visitors this month. The museum plans to celebrate Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 11 with a special cookie for visitors. Debbie Zuke of Debbie’s Cookie Art is creating a custom Grandparents Day decorated sugar cookie for the first 36...
wevv.com
Henderson County animal shelter looking to rehome 7 dumped puppies
Officials with Henderson County Animal Control in Henderson County, Kentucky, are looking to rehome several puppies that were recently dumped. Members of the animal control center took to Facebook to share the news of seven puppies being dumped. According to animal control, two of the pups are girls and the...
14news.com
Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
14news.com
Southwest Indiana organizations on the ground for North Weinbach Avenue explosion recovery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday now marks over three weeks since the deadly North Weinbach Avenue explosion. Many organizations were on-site to meet the needs of those injured and displaced. In the aftermath of the explosion, the Emergency Management Agency contacted the Southwest Indiana Community Organizations Active in Disaster to...
14news.com
EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is on scene at Pigeon Creek Bridge where they say a dead body has been found. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray confirms the body was found on First Avenue under the bridge. Officials say the situation is being investigated as a death investigation.
Police investigate deceased person found under Pigeon Creek bridge
The Evansville Police Department got a call about a deceased person under the bridge at First Ave/ Pigeon Creek.
wevv.com
Evansville recycling collections suspended for an additional week
Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) say that recycling collection services have been suspended for an additional week. The utility said Tuesday that recycling collection services had been paused due to equipment problems. EWSU says that pause has now been extended. Recycling collections are expected to resume for...
wevv.com
Blood drive honoring a young girl's memory underway in Owensboro
The Kate Hayden Memorial Blood Drive is taking place on Friday. In 2006 Kate was tragically killed in a car accident while on vacation. Kate would have been starting second grade that fall. Friday's blood drive is taking place from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Bloodmobile in the...
wevv.com
Owensboro Fire Dept. looking for families of former firefighters ahead of dedication ceremony
The Owensboro Fire Department in Owensboro, Kentucky, is asking for some help from the community. On Thursday, OFD said that it was looking for contact information for family members former OFD members Firefighter John Thornberry (d. 1927), Captain Church Guthrie (d. 1928), Firefighter Peter Cooper (d. 1933), or Captain James “Urey” Westerfield (d. 1954).
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County
An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
104.1 WIKY
Evansville’s Recycling Program Suspended Another Week
The City’s residential recycling program will be suspended for an additional week. Pumps needed to operate the baling equipment at Tri-State Resource Recovery will not arrive until after Labor Day. Residential recycling collections for week “B” were suspended this week. The delay in receiving the pumps makes...
wevv.com
Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville
Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
wevv.com
Wesselman Woods celebrates 50 years with four days of Birthday Bash celebrations
Wesselman woods is celebrating a milestone birthday. The nature preserved located on the east side of Evansville is hosting a four-day celebration event to honor their 50 year history of being in the River City. Some of the activities scheduled for the event include animal encounters, guided history hikes, and...
Parents weigh in after Castle High gun threat
Castle High School unexpectedly had the day off today after there were reports about a possible gun in the school. Administrators and sheriff deputies were informed about the threat late last night.
14news.com
Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago is expected to be in court Friday. 50-year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr. The court entered a preliminary plea of...
wevv.com
Jail Officers needed in Posey County
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says the position is full-time with benefits and a starting pay of $17.40 per hour. The Posey County Sheriff's Office says the position is full-time with benefits and a starting pay of $17.40 per hour.
14news.com
Truck reportedly ‘exploded’ in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire around 10:40 Thursday morning in Henderson. It happened in the 2300 block of Adams Lane near Carriage Mobile Home Park. It was reported a truck exploded. Henderson Fire shared a photo of the truck. They say no one...
WTVW
Volunteers make a wish come true in Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Jadie Ellison, 16, has lived an interesting life. A rare condition left her nonverbal but didn’t leave her without a fighting spirit and headstrong mentality. Jadie’s stepfather, Eric Smith, says some things other parents take for granted, like going out to eat or heading to the...
