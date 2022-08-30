ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

wevv.com

Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday

A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Dubois County Museum to celebrate Grandparents Day

The Dubois County Museum will be serving up a sweet treat for visitors this month. The museum plans to celebrate Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 11 with a special cookie for visitors. Debbie Zuke of Debbie’s Cookie Art is creating a custom Grandparents Day decorated sugar cookie for the first 36...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
Local
Indiana Government
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Government
14news.com

EPD: Body found under Pigeon Creek Bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is on scene at Pigeon Creek Bridge where they say a dead body has been found. EPD Sergeant Anna Gray confirms the body was found on First Avenue under the bridge. Officials say the situation is being investigated as a death investigation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville recycling collections suspended for an additional week

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) say that recycling collection services have been suspended for an additional week. The utility said Tuesday that recycling collection services had been paused due to equipment problems. EWSU says that pause has now been extended. Recycling collections are expected to resume for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Blood drive honoring a young girl's memory underway in Owensboro

The Kate Hayden Memorial Blood Drive is taking place on Friday. In 2006 Kate was tragically killed in a car accident while on vacation. Kate would have been starting second grade that fall. Friday's blood drive is taking place from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Bloodmobile in the...
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Teen Arrested In Gibson County

An Evansville teen was spotted by a Gibson County Trooper on Highway 41 driving at a high rate of speed while passing other drivers. 18 year old Haley Goodmon was clocked going 100 mph and was eventually stopped on Coalmine Road. The trooper says he detected an odor of an...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville’s Recycling Program Suspended Another Week

The City’s residential recycling program will be suspended for an additional week. Pumps needed to operate the baling equipment at Tri-State Resource Recovery will not arrive until after Labor Day. Residential recycling collections for week “B” were suspended this week. The delay in receiving the pumps makes...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville

Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wife of fallen Evansville Firefighter due in court Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The wife of an Evansville firefighter who was killed three years ago is expected to be in court Friday. 50-year old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr is facing murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the 2019 death of Robert Doerr. The court entered a preliminary plea of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jail Officers needed in Posey County

The Posey County Sheriff's Office says the position is full-time with benefits and a starting pay of $17.40 per hour. The Posey County Sheriff's Office says the position is full-time with benefits and a starting pay of $17.40 per hour.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Truck reportedly ‘exploded’ in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire around 10:40 Thursday morning in Henderson. It happened in the 2300 block of Adams Lane near Carriage Mobile Home Park. It was reported a truck exploded. Henderson Fire shared a photo of the truck. They say no one...
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

Volunteers make a wish come true in Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Jadie Ellison, 16, has lived an interesting life. A rare condition left her nonverbal but didn’t leave her without a fighting spirit and headstrong mentality. Jadie’s stepfather, Eric Smith, says some things other parents take for granted, like going out to eat or heading to the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

