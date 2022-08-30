ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Buccaneers reportedly waiving Mpls. native, former Gopher Tyler Johnson

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- It appears Minneapolis native and former Golden Gopher Tyler Johnson is the odd man out in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' stacked wide receiver room.

Greg Auman, who covers the Bucs for The Athletic, reported Tuesday that the team plans to waive Johnson.

Johnson was a fifth round pick in 2020. In two seasons in Tampa Bay, he compiled 529 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Johnson Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

Johnson is a graduate of Minneapolis' North High School and played four years at the University of Minnesota. He holds the school's records for most receiving yards and most touchdowns.

The 24-year-old receiver will certainly catch on with another team, but seemingly just couldn't crack a lineup that includes Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Julio Jones and others.

Tuesday is roster cutdown day in the NFL. All teams need to trim their roster to 53 players before 3 p.m.

