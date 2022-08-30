ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens reportedly signing RB Kenyan Drake

By Brandon Weigel
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- With Gus Edwards on the PUP list and J.K. Dobbins only recently returning to practice, the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly adding running back depth by signing Kenyan Drake, who was recently released by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to CBS Sports Insider Josina Anderson.

Drake is visiting with the team and the deal hinges on the results of a physical, Anderson reports.

If this tweet from Drake with a purple emoji is to be believed, negotiations are going well.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Monday Dobbins returned to practice. Regardless of whether he's able to start for the team's Week 1 game against the New York Jets, Harbaugh expressed confidence in the backs on the roster, a group that includes veteran Mike Davis, fourth-year player Justice Hill and rookie Tyler Badie.

"If J.K. can go, I look at it right now, it'd be great, we'd be excited. He had a good practice today," said Harbaugh. "If not, we've got the guys that will play. So we're good either way."

The Ravens placed Edwards on the physically unable to perform list last week, sidelining the five-year back for at least four regular season games.

In six NFL seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and Raiders, the 28-year-old Drake has rushed 758 times for 3,384 yards and 29 touchdowns. He's also a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, tallying 199 receptions for 1,535 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last season in Las Vegas, he played in 12 games, only two of which were starts.

Dobbins, Edwards and Hill all missed the entirety of the 2021 season with injuries, leaving the Ravens to cobble together a group of veterans headlined by Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray and Le'Veon Bell.

NFL teams have to set their initial 53-man rosters by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Yardbarker

Ravens Working Out DL Brent Urban

Urban, 31, is a former fourth-round pick out of Virginia by the Ravens in the 2014 NFL Draft. After finishing his four-year rookie contract, he re-signed with Baltimore to a one-year, $1 million deal back in 2018. The Titans signed Urban to a contract in April before releasing him partway...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
