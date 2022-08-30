ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cedar Park water customers prohibited from using sprinklers for outdoor watering

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
South Austin's Crema Bakery & Cafe set to close on Sept. 17

AUSTIN, Texas — Crema Bakery & Cafe announced on Instagram that it will be closing its doors for good on Sept. 17. The South Austin bakery, located on 9001 Brodie Lane Suite B3, posted on Instagram to let both the community and its followers know the reasoning behind the closure. The owner cited the pandemic, rising costs of supplies and staffing issues being the root cause.
Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin permanently closing

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin food truck that has been in business for nearly a decade is closing shop later this week. Bill and Amelis Paz-Kerlin, the owners of Kerlin BBQ in East Austin, announced on Instagram that their landlords had recently informed them that commercial development of their lot would begin in a few weeks.
Austin's House of Torment named among the top haunted attractions in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's annual haunted house attraction the House of Torment has been named one of the best spooky attractions in the nation for 2022. Every year, the Haunted Attractions Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunted house industry, names its top attractions across the nation. To become designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of the HAA while also satisfying a list of criteria related to the mission of the group – to protect customers, promote haunted attractions and educate industry experts.
2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
City of Austin seeks feedback on park planned for Rainey Street

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the community are invited to give their input at a meeting this month about a park space planned for Rainey Street in Downtown Austin. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the ESB-MACC Advisory Board are hosting a “plática” (community meeting) about the development at 64 Rainey St. The meeting will take place at the ESB-MACC Auditorium at 600 River St. from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
74-floor skyscraper in Downtown Austin named

AUSTIN, Texas — What will be the tallest building in both Austin and the state has been officially named "Waterline," according a press release from the building developers. In addition to the name being released, the developers for the skyscraper under construction at 98 Red River St. have broken down what the interior of the building will contain, which includes pedestrian access and a seven-figure donation to the nearby trail system.
Central Texas schools encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday in support of Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — School districts in Central Texas are encouraging students to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for Uvalde. Several local school districts, including Austin, Hutto, Elgin, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Manor and Hays, along with others across the state, are encouraging people to wear maroon in support of students and teachers returning to school. Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color.
Fatal crash on southbound I-35 causes major delays Tuesday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash on southbound Interstate 35 caused major traffic delays Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported just before 8:30 a.m. that medics and Austin Fire Department crews were responding to a reported collision involving a large truck with a smaller vehicle underneath it near 100 North Interstate 35 southbound, close to Cesar Chavez Street. At least one patient was pinned inside.
Beto O'Rourke to host rally in Austin Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Austin Tuesday for a political rally. The rally marks the final week of his 49-day statewide "Drive for Texas" campaign around the state. During this campaign, O'Rourke has worked to visit every part of the state over the summer, including more than 70 events in more than 65 counties.
