AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's annual haunted house attraction the House of Torment has been named one of the best spooky attractions in the nation for 2022. Every year, the Haunted Attractions Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunted house industry, names its top attractions across the nation. To become designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of the HAA while also satisfying a list of criteria related to the mission of the group – to protect customers, promote haunted attractions and educate industry experts.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO