'It was so windy': Severe storms leave damage, cause closures and power outages across North Texas
DALLAS — Families across North Texas are starting the week trying to clean up damage left after severe storms hit the area. Strong winds and heavy rain hovered over parts of the region on Sunday. The impact knocked down many trees, left downed power lines, and caused power outages in areas.
Cedar Park water customers prohibited from using sprinklers for outdoor watering
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
South Austin's Crema Bakery & Cafe set to close on Sept. 17
AUSTIN, Texas — Crema Bakery & Cafe announced on Instagram that it will be closing its doors for good on Sept. 17. The South Austin bakery, located on 9001 Brodie Lane Suite B3, posted on Instagram to let both the community and its followers know the reasoning behind the closure. The owner cited the pandemic, rising costs of supplies and staffing issues being the root cause.
Kerlin BBQ in East Austin closes this week
Kerlin BBQ, a popular spot on the east side, announced it is closing its doors this week. KVUE spoke with the owners about their plan.
Nearly 6 months later, Round Rock neighbors frustrated with insurance agencies over tornado repairs
ROUND ROCK, Texas — When a tornado ripped through their Round Rock neighborhood in March, James Goolsby and Cheryl Spencer hid inside their first-floor bathroom covered in blankets. "We could feel, like, our entire insides of our bodies being pulled up," Spencer said. "It was like, weird. It was...
Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin permanently closing
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin food truck that has been in business for nearly a decade is closing shop later this week. Bill and Amelis Paz-Kerlin, the owners of Kerlin BBQ in East Austin, announced on Instagram that their landlords had recently informed them that commercial development of their lot would begin in a few weeks.
Austin's House of Torment named among the top haunted attractions in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's annual haunted house attraction the House of Torment has been named one of the best spooky attractions in the nation for 2022. Every year, the Haunted Attractions Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunted house industry, names its top attractions across the nation. To become designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of the HAA while also satisfying a list of criteria related to the mission of the group – to protect customers, promote haunted attractions and educate industry experts.
Residents of mobile home parks in Austin continue to be displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — Tucked away in South Austin off of South Congress Avenue is the Go Go Mobile Home Park. It’s home to people who have lived there for decades but soon that’ll change, as residents will have to leave by November. Debbie Romero has lived there...
Round Rock residents awaiting tornado repairs, 5 months later
It's been more than five months since a tornado damaged homes and buildings in Round Rock. Neighbors are still trying to get insurance to help them make repairs.
2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says
AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
City of Austin considers helping tenants as mobile home park shuts down
People living in the Go Go Mobile Home Park on South Congress have to leave by November. Many don't know where they'll go next.
City of Austin seeks feedback on park planned for Rainey Street
AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the community are invited to give their input at a meeting this month about a park space planned for Rainey Street in Downtown Austin. The Austin Parks and Recreation Department and the ESB-MACC Advisory Board are hosting a “plática” (community meeting) about the development at 64 Rainey St. The meeting will take place at the ESB-MACC Auditorium at 600 River St. from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Vote Texas: 2022 governor race fundraising totals
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the governor's race.
Blue-collar workers say it's getting harder to live in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — This Labor Day, Chivas Watson, a warehouse worker, will be working a 12-hour shift and yet barely making ends meet. "Getting $11.21 an hour, they expect you to work 60 hours a week,” said Watson. The City of Austin says a living wage is $20...
74-floor skyscraper in Downtown Austin named
AUSTIN, Texas — What will be the tallest building in both Austin and the state has been officially named "Waterline," according a press release from the building developers. In addition to the name being released, the developers for the skyscraper under construction at 98 Red River St. have broken down what the interior of the building will contain, which includes pedestrian access and a seven-figure donation to the nearby trail system.
Central Texas schools encourage students, staff to wear maroon on Tuesday in support of Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas — School districts in Central Texas are encouraging students to wear maroon on Tuesday to show support for Uvalde. Several local school districts, including Austin, Hutto, Elgin, Pflugerville, Round Rock, Manor and Hays, along with others across the state, are encouraging people to wear maroon in support of students and teachers returning to school. Maroon is Uvalde CISD's school color.
Annual Black Food Week highlighting local businesses now underway in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Black Food Week hosted by the Austin Justice Coalition is now underway. This month-long event spotlights more than 70 Black-owned businesses and eateries in Austin. New Orleans Gumbeaux2Geaux is one of those restauratns. When you walk in, you'll hear music and smell the food. Jese Webb,...
Fatal crash on southbound I-35 causes major delays Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash on southbound Interstate 35 caused major traffic delays Tuesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) reported just before 8:30 a.m. that medics and Austin Fire Department crews were responding to a reported collision involving a large truck with a smaller vehicle underneath it near 100 North Interstate 35 southbound, close to Cesar Chavez Street. At least one patient was pinned inside.
Beto O'Rourke to host rally in Austin Tuesday
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will be in Austin Tuesday for a political rally. The rally marks the final week of his 49-day statewide "Drive for Texas" campaign around the state. During this campaign, O'Rourke has worked to visit every part of the state over the summer, including more than 70 events in more than 65 counties.
New MetroRail Red Line directory highlights local businesses along route
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Young Chamber, Movability, and Transit Forward have released a directory of local coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and music venues located within a 15-minute walk of stations on CapMetro’s Red Line. "Not a lot of people know about those places," said Bill McCamley, Transit...
