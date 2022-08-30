Read full article on original website
'The Swimmers' Trailer Tells the Fantastic True Story of Sibling Refugees
Netflix has unveiled a trailer for The Swimmers, an upcoming drama that is set to tell the true story two siblings who made history through sports. The story is set to center around war-torn Syria and the 2016 Rio Olympics, a time when the two young sisters embarked on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use, all the while putting their lives at risk. The movie is set to premiere in November in select theaters.
'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
‘Greed’: The Recut Masterpiece That Became a Victim of Its Own Ambition
The tale of Greed is one of the most tragic in cinema. The passion project of director Erich von Stroheim, the film served as an adaptation of the novel "McTeague" by Frank Norris, a book that Greed’s poster proclaimed as the “Great American Novel." The film was incredibly faithful to its source material, with the script running upwards of 300 pages. Despite concerns about its length and dour subject matter, MGM gave the go-ahead to start filming, with a producer later stating that they “thought they could control him when the time comes." It’s a statement that haunted them when von Stroheim returned several months later with a nine-hour film that ended with the bleakest final scene of any film at that point in history. While von Stroheim was able to cut this in half while still retaining his creative freedom, MGM eventually took control of the film and cut it down to just over two hours. It received negative reviews upon release and was utterly disowned by von Stroheim, but has since been re-evaluated as a pioneering work of cinema. But as masterful as the recut version is, it’s impossible to watch Greed and not imagine what could have been.
