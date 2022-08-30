The tale of Greed is one of the most tragic in cinema. The passion project of director Erich von Stroheim, the film served as an adaptation of the novel "McTeague" by Frank Norris, a book that Greed’s poster proclaimed as the “Great American Novel." The film was incredibly faithful to its source material, with the script running upwards of 300 pages. Despite concerns about its length and dour subject matter, MGM gave the go-ahead to start filming, with a producer later stating that they “thought they could control him when the time comes." It’s a statement that haunted them when von Stroheim returned several months later with a nine-hour film that ended with the bleakest final scene of any film at that point in history. While von Stroheim was able to cut this in half while still retaining his creative freedom, MGM eventually took control of the film and cut it down to just over two hours. It received negative reviews upon release and was utterly disowned by von Stroheim, but has since been re-evaluated as a pioneering work of cinema. But as masterful as the recut version is, it’s impossible to watch Greed and not imagine what could have been.

