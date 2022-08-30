Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Swimmers' Trailer Tells the Fantastic True Story of Sibling Refugees
Netflix has unveiled a trailer for The Swimmers, an upcoming drama that is set to tell the true story two siblings who made history through sports. The story is set to center around war-torn Syria and the 2016 Rio Olympics, a time when the two young sisters embarked on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use, all the while putting their lives at risk. The movie is set to premiere in November in select theaters.
Collider
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
Collider
'Vesper': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
In today's globally integrated community, it can feel easy to get swept up by the unstoppable force of Disney or Netflix in the search for the next film to watch. With so many great movies being produced in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, it can often feel comfortable to not tread into unknown waters for many audiences. However, occasionally, a film appears that seems to transcend those subconscious borders many have created in their minds and molds its way into our everyday viewing. Vesper is one such film, having been created as a Belgian/French/Lithuanian co-production and with filming taking place entirely in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is, geographically speaking, new ground for most modern audiences.
Collider
'The English' Trailer Shows Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer in a Violent Western
The first trailer for the Prime Video Western series The English has arrived, and it showcases a mother’s determination to get back at the man whom she views as being behind the death of her son. From the mind of the thrice Primetime Emmy-nominated writer and director Hugo Blick,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Collider
Paramount+ Offers Subscribers Full Access to Showtime With New Bundle
In the Game of Streaming Services, winter is approaching and the House of Paramount+ is making bold moves. As summer's blockbusters give way to cooler weather, Paramount+ is gearing up for the colder months when a lot of people will be opting to stay in and binge-watch. Beginning August 31, the streaming service is offering their subscribers a brand-new bundle deal with Showtime, where customers can enjoy both services all in one place.
NFL・
Collider
'Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul': Trailer, Plot, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know
Taking a hard look at organized religion is always a risky business but writer-director Adamma Ebo’s satirical comedy, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. takes a swing anyway... and scores. The film, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim, chronicles the desperate attempt of a Southern Baptist megachurch power couple to stage a comeback after a spectacular fall from grace.
Collider
'The Equalizer' Season 3 Poster Casts Queen Latifah in Shades of Purple [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to present an exclusive new poster for Season 3 of CBS’ The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah as an ex-CIA agent in search of redemption. The new art comes from French designer Julien Rico and sheds a new kind of light on the series' main cast. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Dojo Seeks More Students in New Season 5 Clip
Cobra Kai Season 5 is right around the corner, and Netflix is kicking into high gear with their promo. As viewers eagerly await to see the outcomes from last season, new photos, the official trailer, and much more have been released. The newest addition to pre-premiere content includes a clip that spotlights one of Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) latest recruitment tactics that ushers in a "new era at Cobra Kai."
Collider
Where Is Lindon? The Elven City in 'The Rings of Power' Explained
Editor's Note; The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Season 1 Episodes 1-2With the return of Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there are many new locations to explore. The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before Frodo takes the ring to Mordor in The Lord of the Rings. While elves, humans, and dwarves still roam the lands of Middle-earth, locations and the people who occupy them are vastly different from those we are familiar with. Right from the start of the series we are introduced to a handful of new characters and just as many locations to go with them. With so many new locations and lore, it can be difficult to get into a new show. Getting to understand where a location is placed on the map is the perfect way to get invested in the TV series. One of the main locations set in The Rings of Power is Lindon, but where exactly is Lindon located?
Collider
Movies Like 'The Big Lebowski' For More Laid-Back Action Comedy, Man
The Big Lebowski is one of the Coen brothers' most unique films. Jeff Bridges plays something other than a grizzled action hero, the soundtrack is phenomenal as a standalone mixtape, and the meandering dreamy plot puts this in a category above stoner comedy, though it does frame itself as such. The film also pulls out all the stops with casting, featuring stars like John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. If you already know you like The Big Lebowski, then you are sure to like some of these other irreverent action comedies:
Collider
What's New on Paramount+ in September 2022
With September comes the fall season and with the fall season comes plenty of new and returning content to television screens. Paramount+ is looking to have a great month with plenty of new titles including a new original film, new seasons of some of your favorite shows, and plenty of great films. September will bring Sanaa Lathan's directorial debut On The Come Up, based off the YA novel of the same name written by Angie Thomas, who also wrote the best-selling novel The Hate U Give. September will also bring new seasons of hit shows such as Seal Team, Ghosts, Young Sheldon, and CSI: Vegas. The final season of the popular spin-off The Good Fight will also be debuting on the service in September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 3 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned this week for its third episode titled, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," which finds Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) making her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) after his actions in The Incredible Hulk landed him in a Supermax prison. Meanwhile, Pug (Josh Segurra) deals with a separate trial, involving a shapeshifting Asgardian elf and Megan Thee Stallion. Yes, you read that right.
Collider
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal
Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
Collider
The Truth Is Scarier Than Fiction... Horror Movies Based on a True Story
Horror movies are, for all intents and purposes, a license to print money. Notoriously cheap to make with a built-in audience, a horror film doesn’t need to make much in order to turn a profit. And, if the studio is lucky and/or smart, a unicorn arrives that rakes in the cash, à la The Blair Witch Project or Paranormal Activity. Yet there’s a decided marketing edge with the addition of five simple words: Based on a True Story. It’s bad enough when a film scares your pants off, but that added element that it happened in real life? Or, even worse, it's still happening? That means... shiver... it could happen to you. Sweet dreams.
Collider
2022 Fall Movie Preview: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ ‘Halloween Ends,’ ‘Blonde,’ and 37 More to Get Excited For
2022 has already been an absurdly packed year for film. We've already seen Top Gun: Maverick decimate box office records, the debut of Battinson with The Batman, great new films from Kogonada, Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers, Dan Trachtenberg, and more, and even two different multiverses with Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Yet despite all this excellence so far this year, we simply haven't seen anything yet.
Collider
'The Visitor' Trailer Reveals a Dark Doppelgänger Conspiracy
Epix's new psychological thriller, The Visitor, has just received an official trailer from Paramount Movies. The Visitor will follow a man whose life descends into chaos after he finds an old portrait of his doppelganger in his wife's childhood home. The film is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes. The Visitor stars Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Jessica McNamee (The Meg), Dane Rhodes (The Magnificent Seven), and Donna Biscoe (The Fundamentals of Caring).
Collider
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Writer Michael Waldron Reveals Post Credit Scene Originally Included Reed Richards
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a gift that keeps on giving with each rewatch. The Sam Raimi-directed movie is full of Easter eggs, callbacks, high-profile cameos, and numerous pop culture references, and a treasure trove for eagle-eyed fans. Now that the movie has become a cornerstone for...
Collider
How to Watch 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': Is the Regina Hal Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
When it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul blew audiences away. This mockumentary tells the story of a pastor and his wife who are trying to rebuild their congregation after a scandal nearly broke their sacred, god-fearing image. Taking jabs at the ways money and fame have taken over religion to create megachurches where congregations more closely resemble sports fans rather than believers, this comedy packs a punch.
Collider
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad to Get Sequel
If you frequent any of your local AMC theaters, as I often do, there's a very good chance that you have seen (and, well, probably memorized) Nicole Kidman's now-iconic ad. The cinema-celebrating, ultra-quotable, one-minute promo features the Oscar-winning actress walking into a mysteriously-empty movie theater, complete with high heels, a snazzy gray suit, and a raincoat that disappears upon entry, as she is swept up in the beauty and glamour of the big screen experience. An expensive campaign to welcome moviegoers around the world back into the comfort of their local theaters, this extended AMC commercial serves as a warm comfort blanket before every screening, as a friendly reminder of why we love to go to the movies in the first place.
Comments / 0