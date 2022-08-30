With September comes the fall season and with the fall season comes plenty of new and returning content to television screens. Paramount+ is looking to have a great month with plenty of new titles including a new original film, new seasons of some of your favorite shows, and plenty of great films. September will bring Sanaa Lathan's directorial debut On The Come Up, based off the YA novel of the same name written by Angie Thomas, who also wrote the best-selling novel The Hate U Give. September will also bring new seasons of hit shows such as Seal Team, Ghosts, Young Sheldon, and CSI: Vegas. The final season of the popular spin-off The Good Fight will also be debuting on the service in September.

