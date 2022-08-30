ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

The R-Rated Cut of 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Completely Changes the Tone of the Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is arriving shortly, making now a great time to look back on one of the weaker entries into the Middle earth saga. Turning J.R.R. Tolkien’s classic children’s novel into an epic film trilogy was never going to be an easy feat. Although it is a prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit is not an “epic” in the same sense, nor is it a particularly dense piece of literature. Ironically enough, a 1977 animated film managed to translate the story fairly accurately in less than 90 minutes. That’s a far cry from the nearly ten-hour epic that Peter Jackson delivered.
Paramount+ Offers Subscribers Full Access to Showtime With New Bundle

In the Game of Streaming Services, winter is approaching and the House of Paramount+ is making bold moves. As summer's blockbusters give way to cooler weather, Paramount+ is gearing up for the colder months when a lot of people will be opting to stay in and binge-watch. Beginning August 31, the streaming service is offering their subscribers a brand-new bundle deal with Showtime, where customers can enjoy both services all in one place.
'Cobra Kai' Dojo Seeks More Students in New Season 5 Clip

Cobra Kai Season 5 is right around the corner, and Netflix is kicking into high gear with their promo. As viewers eagerly await to see the outcomes from last season, new photos, the official trailer, and much more have been released. The newest addition to pre-premiere content includes a clip that spotlights one of Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) latest recruitment tactics that ushers in a "new era at Cobra Kai."
'See' Season 3 Clip Shows Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss Meeting Baby Wolffe [Exclusive]

Following an explosive Season 3 premiere that brought viewers back into the universe of. , Collider can exclusively reveal a clip ahead of the show's second episode that drops a bombshell on Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) regarding his family. The return of the series has brought danger and terror into his world as the Trivantians look to perfect an explosive new weapon that would allow them to crush cities and armies in an instant. When he rushes back to warn his family of the danger, however, he realizes that he has one more member to worry about amidst the chaos.
‘House of the Dragon’: Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik Departs Series

We have only just returned to Westeros in the past couple of weeks, but there has already been a major shake-up behind the scenes of the newly launched hit series, House of the Dragon. It has been announced that the co-showrunner and director of the fantasy HBO series, Miguel Sapochnik, has stepped down from his role on the show per The Hollywood Reporter.
How to Watch 'Rick and Morty' Season 6: Where to Stream the New Episodes

Television’s favorite alcoholic grandpa and grandson are back in action. The adult-animated sitcom Rick and Morty is headed back into outer space and other dimensions in the upcoming season 6, created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. A wacky and beloved half-hour cartoon, the science-fiction Adult Swim series features the wild escapades that mad scientist Rick and his grandson Morty go on while causing chaos within their family.
'She-Hulk's Ginger Gonzaga Shares the Thirst Trap That Her Character Sent to Wong

If you watched this week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, you know that the Marvel series went all out on comedy, bringing some fan-favorite characters to put them in situations we would never imagine before. One of the laugh-out-loud moments of the episode was Jen Walters AKA She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) trying desperately to get Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to testify for her client Emil Blonsky AKA the Abomination (Tim Roth) at a critical time.
From 'Pitch Perfect' to 'Animal House': Best Movies About College

Whether you went to college or not, everyone feels like they have been due to Hollywood’s long history of college-centered films. They’re the perfect setting for any situation, from exposing the vulnerability of young adults away from their family for the first time, to showing what some will do to succeed, or just simply, how much a teenager will drink and party when their parents are out of the picture. From comedy to horror, and musicals to dark dramas, some of the most memorable films ever made are about the college years. Here are the best.
New 'Andor' Black Series Figure Reveals Cassian's Undercover Mission [Exclusive]

Collider is excited to exclusively reveal two new Hasbro Black Series figures for the upcoming Andor series that premieres later this month. The figures are part of Walmart's Collectors Con and will be available to pre-order from the store on October 6. The impressively sculpted 6-inch scale figures bring to life the show's star Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and a "Dark Times" Imperial Officer, who appears to be a character that has not yet been announced for the series.
Jason Bateman Joins Taron Egerton in Upcoming Thriller 'Carry On'

Actor Jason Bateman has joined the cast of Carry On, an upcoming thriller film set to be produced by Netflix and Amblin Entertainment, according to Deadline. The actor is set to star alongside Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service) in the film, which will be helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed The Shallows.
Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano Board 'Dumb Money'

Ben Mezrich’s bestselling novel The Antisocial Network is about to get a film adaptation with an unforgettable cast. Black Bear Pictures announced today that Craig Gillespie's Dumb Money has cast Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, and Paul Dano—a foursome that guarantees that Twitter will never stop talking about this movie once it arrives in theaters. The script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.
Why 'House of the Dragon's Council Meetings Are Actually Important

One of the chief criticisms of the last two seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones was the emphasis on spectacle over story. While the deep fantasy elements are integral to George R.R. Martin’s source material, Game of Thrones was distinct compared to other medieval fantasy adventures due to its emphasis on the political drama. It wasn’t just violence, bloodshed, and dragons. We got to see intelligent characters plotting against each other.
'Inventing Anna': Vanity Fair Staffer Files Defamation Suit Against Netflix for "Unethical" Portrayal

Vanity Fair staffer Rachel Williams has sued Netflix for falsely depicting her as “unethical” and “greedy” in their show Inventing Anna, Variety reports. The miniseries is based on the life and crimes of Anna Sorokin, who stole money from New York elites under the guise of being a German heiress. Williams was friends with the real Sorokin, and while the series gives a disclaimer at the start of each episode, it certainly includes plenty of fiction along with the facts.
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad to Get Sequel

If you frequent any of your local AMC theaters, as I often do, there's a very good chance that you have seen (and, well, probably memorized) Nicole Kidman's now-iconic ad. The cinema-celebrating, ultra-quotable, one-minute promo features the Oscar-winning actress walking into a mysteriously-empty movie theater, complete with high heels, a snazzy gray suit, and a raincoat that disappears upon entry, as she is swept up in the beauty and glamour of the big screen experience. An expensive campaign to welcome moviegoers around the world back into the comfort of their local theaters, this extended AMC commercial serves as a warm comfort blanket before every screening, as a friendly reminder of why we love to go to the movies in the first place.
'The Swimmers' Trailer Tells the Fantastic True Story of Sibling Refugees

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for The Swimmers, an upcoming drama that is set to tell the true story two siblings who made history through sports. The story is set to center around war-torn Syria and the 2016 Rio Olympics, a time when the two young sisters embarked on a harrowing journey as refugees, putting both their hearts and champion swimming skills to heroic use, all the while putting their lives at risk. The movie is set to premiere in November in select theaters.
'She-Hulk': Megan Thee Stallion Talks Her MCU Debut

Marvel fans around the world are currently in the heart of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The procedural comedy just debuted its third episode this week which centered around multiple huge cameos. Arguably the biggest wasn’t even from the pages of Marvel Comics at all. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion made her hilarious MCU debut and now Marvel Studios has released a behind-the-scenes look at how they pulled it off.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 3 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned this week for its third episode titled, "The People vs. Emil Blonsky," which finds Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) making her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) after his actions in The Incredible Hulk landed him in a Supermax prison. Meanwhile, Pug (Josh Segurra) deals with a separate trial, involving a shapeshifting Asgardian elf and Megan Thee Stallion. Yes, you read that right.
