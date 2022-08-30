Read full article on original website
Neb. village clerk referred for possible prosecution after allegations
LINCOLN — Allegations that a former village clerk in central Nebraska used village funds to purchase home canning supplies, Christmas-type lights and liver cleanse pills have been forwarded for possible criminal prosecution. The Nebraska State Auditor’s Office issued a report Monday noting that the former village clerk in Rockville,...
Kearney Hub
Game and Parks OKs turkey changes, gift of shooting grounds
CRAWFORD — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved recommendations for 2023 wild turkey hunting seasons at its Wednesday meeting at Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford. In addition to adopting turkey changes, the commissioners approved the gift of the Fort Kearny Shooting Sports property, consisting of land and...
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather hitting south central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather made a brief return to south central Nebraska. Gosper and Furnas Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning that was scheduled until 4:45 pm. CT, but it has since been removed. An additional warning was put into place for Furnas County that expires at 5:30 p.m. CT. Red Willow County is in a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. CT.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic ties for fifth at GICC golf meet
GRAND ISLAND — Broken Bow rolled to a 20-stroke victory at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational on Thursday. The defending Class B champions shot a 353 to while Minden (373) edged Columbus Scotus by two strokes for second place. Adams Central was fourth while Kearney Catholic tied for fifth with a 412.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
knopnews2.com
Cozad girls softball bus involved in fatality accident
KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - One person has died and one person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a 3-car accident in Kearney Thursday around 8:30 p.m. The bus involved in the accident was transporting the Cozad Girl’s Softball Team. Early reports indicate no serious injuries to anyone on the bus.
Kearney Hub
Axtell-area teen the victim of car-school bus Thursday in Kearney
KEARNEY — An Axtell girl has been identified as the victim in a school bus-car crash Thursday night in south Kearney. Britney Royle, 17, of the Axtell area was the front seat passenger of a 1993 Cadillac that was traveling south on Second Avenue and collided with a Cozad Community School bus around 8 p.m. just south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Platte Road and Second Avenue/U.S. Highway 44.
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Kearney Hub
Defense bottles up Missouri Southern in UNK's season-opening win
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two fourth-quarter touchdowns sealed the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s 24-7 victory over Missouri Southern State Thursday night in Joplin, Missouri. The victory was the 600th in the history of the program that started in 1905. The Loper defense held the Lions to 187 yards...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (32) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Hall County commissioner aims to educate others after dog bite
Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt was bitten by a unknown dog mid-August. He informed the other commissioners of the encounter and invited an animal control officer to speak during the board’s Tuesday meeting.
Kearney Hub
Suspected fentanyl, meth, pills seized from Kearney house Wednesday
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is being held on a $100,000 bond for allegedly distributing and possessing a variety of drugs and prescription medications. Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) served a search warrant in the 1400 block of Second Avenue for two fugitives wanted on felony warrants. A KPD news release said officers located and arrested Jarred Shah, 27, of North Platte and Abagail Allmon, 19, of Kearney.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
Kearney Hub
Thursday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights
— Overton’s JoLee Ryan shredded the Pleasanton defense with 11 kills and Daisy Ryan followed with eight kills in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-15 victory. Daisy Ryan added four ace serves while Ashlyn Florell had three aces and 26 assists. — In a 25-10, 25-16 win over Loomis, Overton’s...
klkntv.com
Deadly 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus under investigation in Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Kearney Police are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash involving a school bus. Four agencies responded to the wreck at Second Avenue and Platte Road late Thursday night, near the restaurant Skeeter Barnes. One person was killed while another was taken to the hospital with serious...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers seize 16 pounds of marijuana after high-speed chase near Kearney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska reached speeds of up to 120 mph Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 11 a.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Versa speeding over 100 mph near Lexington. The driver, 23-year-old Frederick McGee of Chicago, refused to...
Kearney Hub
One to prison, one convicted in 2021 Kearney shooting
KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been sent to prison for an August 2021 shooting in east Kearney, and a second man involved in the incident is awaiting his fate. Trevon Weindorff, 23, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to two to five years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault in the August 2021 shooting. Judge John Marsh gave him 218 days credit for time already served.
Kearney Hub
Kearney railroad crossings to close for maintenance work
KEARNEY — Two Union Pacific Railroad crossings in Kearney will be closed the first few days of September. The crossing at Central Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday for track maintenance. Tuesday and Wednesday the track crossing at Fifth Avenue will be closed for similar maintenance. Motorists will...
News Channel Nebraska
Axtell teen dies in three-vehicle crash in Kearney
KEARNEY, NE — Police are revealing more details about a three-vehicle crash that killed a teenager in Kearney. Kearney Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Platte Road and Highway 44, immediately south of Interstate-80, around 8:00 Thursday night. Police say a school bus carrying the Cozad softball team attempted to turn left from northbound Highway 44 onto Platte Road when a southbound car crashed into the front passenger corner of the bus. The impact pushed the vehicles into a third car, which was stopped on Platte Road.
Kearney Hub
Loper football set for opener with Lions
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn likes to compare Missouri Southern to his first two UNK teams. The Lions, he warns, are an up-and-coming program and this year’s team is much improved. “Coach (Atiba) Bradley’s done an outstanding job. Last year, coming out...
