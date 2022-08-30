Read full article on original website
Marilyn Miedema
Marilyn Miedema, 82, of Beaverdam, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2022. Marilyn was born December 16, 1939, in Zeeland, to Allyn and Bessie Arendsen. She graduated from Holland Christian High School and later married Roger Miedema on May 22, 1959. Roger and Marilyn raised their family in Beaverdam and were members of Beaverdam Christian Reformed Church. Marilyn worked at the Jenison Meijer for 33 years before her retirement. Marilyn and Roger also wintered in Florida for 20 years and enjoyed the community and worship at the Bradenton Chapel. Marilyn enjoyed volunteering at Friendship Ministries in Grandville.
Ashley Justin Benadum
Ashley Justin Benadum, age 39, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Ashley was born on March 3, 1983. A celebration of life for Ashley will be held Friday, September 9, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St, Holland, MI 49424.
Elaine R. Viening
Elaine R. Viening, age 82 of Zeeland, passed away on August 31, 2022, in Holland. A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am at First Congregational Church in Allegan (323 Cutler St. Allegan). A one-hour visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 10:00 am.
Howard Wolters
Service for Howard Wolters, age 88 will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at North Holland Reformed Church. Burial Olive Township Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Northwood Funeral Home, 295 Douglas Avenue. Passed away 8/30/2022. Check the Dykstra Funeral Home website for a full obituary.
Body Found in Coopersville May be That of Missing Man
COOPERSVILLE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 31, 2022) – The search for a missing Coopersville man may have had a tragic ending. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, deputies were dispatched to a construction site near Center and Sunset streets around 10:30 AM. Workers there found what appeared to be a body in a drainpipe from the storm sewer, and although they could see it through a man hole, it took members of the Ottawa County Technical Rescue Team and the Coopersville Department of Public Works in order to get at the body.
MSU defeats Western, Eastern wins opener against EKU; Michigan hosts Colorado State this afternoon
EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Payton Thorne capped three straight drives with touchdown passes in the first half and threw for a fourth score in the final quarter to help the Michigan State Spartans pull away and beat the Western Michigan Broncos 35-13 on Friday night. After taking a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter, the Spartans allowed an average Mid-American Conference team to pull within eight points late in the third.
