Read full article on original website
cecil
3d ago
Let the golfers that are qualified and eligible play.Why is PGA scared of letting the players who have earned the right to play?I hope the majors let all qualified players play.
Reply(1)
2
Related
PGA Tour legend mocks LIV Golf as ‘a tour for players who don’t have confidence’
PGA Tour great Gary Player had some harsh comments for the legendary tour’s new rival LIV Golf and questioned the
NFL・
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
golfmagic.com
"Good people can be stupid" Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ripped by Tour pro
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have produced "completely the wrong answer" with the PGA Tour's riposte to LIV Golf, according to one Tour pro. In a report written by John Huggan of Golf Digest, the player, who wished to remain anonymous, says he supports Woods and McIlroy for getting together and "recognising what an awful idea LIV Golf is".
Golf Digest
LIV golfer Martin Kaymer says he won't play at BMW PGA Championship because of potential player friction
BOLTON, Mass. — Martin Kaymer is one of 19 LIV golfers listed on the DP World Tour website as being in the field at next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. But with the anticipated tension between the players who have jumped to the rival Saudi-backed league competing alongside members of the former European Tour’s in their flagship event, held nearby the tour’s headquarters, the two-time major champion has decided not to play.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photo
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been living the good life over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million.
Sha’Carri Richardson Outruns Double Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah In Switzerland
Sprinting in cool, wet conditions, Sha’Carri Richardson defeated double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah by a hair Tuesday in the Women’s 100m at the Luzern World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver Meet in Switzerland. According to Sports Max, the 22-year-old Richardson ran a blazing 11.29 seconds, just a whopping one-hundredth of...
Sha’Carri Richardson Smokes The Competition In Women’s 100m Race
Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track and came out victorious. On Tuesday (Aug. 30), Richardson smoked her competition, winning in 11.29 seconds in Lucerne, Switzerland. According to Lets Run, circumstances seemed to work against the runners with a -2.0m/s headwind and damp conditions. Nevertheless, the runner defeated Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah by .01 seconds with her latest victory. The two women went at each other during the entire race, with Richardson easing out the Olympian in the end.More from VIBE.comSha'Carri Richardson Regrets 'Today' Show Interview About Olympics BanSimone Biles Graces Wheaties' 100th Anniversary BoxDoja Cat, Drake, And Ari Lennox...
golfmagic.com
Former LIV Golf player pledges support to DP World Tour after $360,000 payday
DP World Tour pro Pablo Larrazabal, who played in the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, appears to have no plans to play the series anymore. The 39-year-old Spanish pro was one of several DP World Tour members including the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell who were fined £100,000 and banned from three tournaments for playing the curtain raising LIV event just outside of London.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Gary Player, a Golf Saudi ambassador, rips Cam Smith and LIV Golf
LIV Golf is no stranger to criticism. The latest shot at the Saudi-backed circuit, however, could be considered friendly fire. Gary Player was the latest golf personality to come at the fledgling circuit, calling LIV a “tour for people who don’t have confidence in their future” during an interview with BBC 5 radio.
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples BLASTS Cameron Smith over LIV Golf comments
PGA Tour legend Fred Couples has fired shots at Open champion Cameron Smith following his recent comments about why he chose to join LIV Golf this week. In what was the worst kept secret in golf, World No.2 Smith was officially confirmed as one of six new LIV Golf signings ahead of their Boston tournament.
'It's Terrible:' Varner Describes Social Media Backlash as He Joins LIV Golf
Speaking at his first LIV Golf press conference on Wednesday, the 32-year-old showed his trademark candor when describing how he made the decision to leave the PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf players NOT welcome back on the PGA Tour, says Jay Monahan
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan remains defiant that those players that have defected to LIV Golf who are still members of the PGA Tour will not be welcome back anytime soon. Despite many PGA Tour players switching allegiance to LIV Golf in recent months, there are still a number of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy
PGA star and Open Champion Cameron Smith officially moved to LIV Golf earlier this week. It didn’t take him long to make his feelings known on an issue paramount to the success of the rival league. As it stands, LIV Golfers cannot earn world ranking points, which are vital to qualifying for the PGA’s four […] The post PGA star Cameron Smith sounds off on ‘unfair’ LIV Golf players’ ranking points controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bubba Watson Sounds Off On Augusta: Golf World Reacts
Earlier this summer, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson made the decision to leave the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. His decision to leave the PGA Tour could impact his status in the major tournaments next season. As of right now, Augusta National will allow past champions to compete.
Golf Channel
Cameron Smith outlines reasons why he left Tour for LIV Golf
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he is leaving behind the PGA Tour – and why it involved more than just a reported nine-figure payday. Speaking to reporters at The International outside Boston, site of the...
golfmagic.com
Morgan Pressel doesn't know if LPGA "could survive" PGA Tour struggles
Major champion Morgan Pressel expressed concern over the LPGA Tour's ability to deal with a LIV Golf-sized tide that could come towards them. Pressel, 34, spoke with Stacey Lewis in Ohio where they both addressed the issues that the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour faces with the financial power of the Saudi-backed series which has split the men's game down the middle.
Golf.com
‘They don’t count’: What Davis Love III thinks LIV Golf is missing
The LIV Golf League is off and running. Three tournaments have already been contested, and the fourth is set to be played this weekend in Boston. What was once an abstract idea is now a full-fledged operation. Through three events, fans and players alike have seen what the upstart league...
golfmagic.com
"Rock bottom" Andy Ogletree opens up over LIV Golf Tour abuse
Andy Ogletree, the former U.S. Amateur champion who played in the first LIV Golf event in London, says he was at "rock bottom" in his pro career before teeing it up in the curtain raiser of the controversial series. Ogletree, 24, hopped on the Fire Drill podcast with Alan Shipnuck...
Two holes-in-one, a DQ and a guy so frustrated he checked out of his hotel early (then shot a 62) highlight DP World Tour's Made in Himmerland
One golfer made an ace and then got DQ’d. Another made a hole-in-one on his first swing of the day. And then there’s the golfer who was so discouraged after his first-round 71 that he made travel plans home, only to go out in the second round and post a bogey-free 9-under 62.
LIV Players Finally Acknowledge Money in Decision to Join
BOSTON — The elephant in the room at the LIV Golf Media Center was quickly escorted out of the building Wednesday. During their introductory press conferences, new LIV golfers acknowledged the role money played in their decision to join the offshoot golf league. “Yes, the money was a factor,”...
Comments / 3