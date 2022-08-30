ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Suns Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest from PHX

Having already traded away their two best players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the next big domino to fall for the Utah Jazz this offseason. Per John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, the Phoenix Suns called the Jazz about the 33-year-old forward after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Stephen A. on Donovan Mitchell Trade to Cavs: 'Nothing Ever Gets Done' With Knicks

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't happy about the Donovan Mitchell trade. The Utah Jazz sent Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, 2022 14th pick Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Mitchell had been linked...
NBA
Sports
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL After Evaluation

Danilo Gallinari, a key offseason acquisition of the Boston Celtics, will likely miss the 2022-23 season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL after undergoing a "thorough" medical analysis. The 34-year-old injured his left knee during Italy's 91-84 win over Georgia in a World Cup qualifier Aug. 27.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Report: Celtics' Jayson Tatum to Drop Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker in 2023

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is getting his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Tatum is expected to debut his signature shoe in summer 2023, according to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever. It is currently dubbed the "Jordan Tatum 1," but Vlahos notes the name is subject to change. Tatum's...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Wise to Resist Caving For Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz accepting the Cleveland Cavaliers' offer for Donovan Mitchell was a blessing in disguise for the New York Knicks. Picture the Knicks locked into a core of Mitchell, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and two unprotected first-round picks weren't enough. A time machine taking us into the future shows us a world with pundits and fans laughing at the Knicks for "Knicks-ing" in 2022, when they traded a chest full of assets for a single player who barely moved the needle and limited the front office's flexibility to improve the roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and the 2019 NBA Draft

Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2019 draft class, we now have three seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant Reportedly Among Workout Standouts

Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant are among the Los Angeles Lakers who have been "standout performers" in player workouts, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as Buha projects that Reaves and Bryant will fill out the starting lineup around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Comfortable' With Russell Westbrook on Roster During Camp

As rumors continue to swirl about Russell Westbrook's future, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't necessarily looking to rush a trade involving the former NBA MVP. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "are comfortable" going into training camp with Westbrook because the hope is first-year head coach Darvin Ham "can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James on Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers Trade: 'Super Dope'

The Cleveland Cavaliers' old face of the franchise apparently approves of the team's new superstar. LeBron James said the Cavaliers' trade for Donovan Mitchell was "super dope" in a tweet Thursday:. Cleveland traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two picks...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

J.T. Miller, Canucks Agree to New 7-Year, $56M Contract

The Vancouver Canucks and J.T. Miller have agreed to terms on a new seven-year, $56 million contract, the franchise announced Friday. Miller was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 campaign. He'll earn $5.25 million this season before his new contract, which is worth $8 million per year, kicks in during 2023-24.
NHL
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space

The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
NFL

