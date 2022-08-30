Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Suns Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest from PHX
Having already traded away their two best players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the next big domino to fall for the Utah Jazz this offseason. Per John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, the Phoenix Suns called the Jazz about the 33-year-old forward after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks Offered Jazz RJ Barrett, 3 1sts, More in July
The New York Knicks offered the Utah Jazz a package of three players, including RJ Barrett, and three unprotected first-round picks for shooting guard Donovan Mitchell when the two teams began trade talks in July, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. At the start of trade talks in July,...
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. on Donovan Mitchell Trade to Cavs: 'Nothing Ever Gets Done' With Knicks
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't happy about the Donovan Mitchell trade. The Utah Jazz sent Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, 2022 14th pick Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Mitchell had been linked...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Knicks Wanted to Wait Until October for RJ Barrett Contract Extension
The New York Knicks signed R.J. Barrett to a four-year, $120 million extension earlier this week, but the move is being viewed as a "consolation" after losing out on Donovan Mitchell, who was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks wanted...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL After Evaluation
Danilo Gallinari, a key offseason acquisition of the Boston Celtics, will likely miss the 2022-23 season. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL after undergoing a "thorough" medical analysis. The 34-year-old injured his left knee during Italy's 91-84 win over Georgia in a World Cup qualifier Aug. 27.
Bleacher Report
Nolan Arenado Rumors: Cardinals 3B Not Planning to Opt Out of Final $144M in Contract
The 2022 MLB free agent class has the potential to be filled with superstar players, but St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is not expected to be one of them. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the 31-year-old is not expected to opt out of his contract with St. Louis.
Bleacher Report
Report: Celtics' Jayson Tatum to Drop Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker in 2023
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is getting his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Tatum is expected to debut his signature shoe in summer 2023, according to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever. It is currently dubbed the "Jordan Tatum 1," but Vlahos notes the name is subject to change. Tatum's...
Bleacher Report
Report: Knicks 'Shocked' and 'Disappointed' Donovan Mitchell Was Traded to Cavaliers
The New York Knicks are "shocked and disappointed" that the Cleveland Cavaliers swept in and traded for former Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. Berman also reported that the Knicks, who were connected to Mitchell in trade talks for months,...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Wise to Resist Caving For Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz accepting the Cleveland Cavaliers' offer for Donovan Mitchell was a blessing in disguise for the New York Knicks. Picture the Knicks locked into a core of Mitchell, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and two unprotected first-round picks weren't enough. A time machine taking us into the future shows us a world with pundits and fans laughing at the Knicks for "Knicks-ing" in 2022, when they traded a chest full of assets for a single player who barely moved the needle and limited the front office's flexibility to improve the roster.
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and the 2019 NBA Draft
Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2019 draft class, we now have three seasons from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Lonzo Ball Rumors: 'More Positive Than Negative' on Bulls Star's Recovery from Injury
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is reportedly showing signs of progress in his recovery from January knee surgery following an offseason filled with uncertainty. K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported Tuesday on the Bulls Talk podcast it remains a "fluid situation" despite the improving narrative. "I've heard way...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant Reportedly Among Workout Standouts
Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant are among the Los Angeles Lakers who have been "standout performers" in player workouts, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as Buha projects that Reaves and Bryant will fill out the starting lineup around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Comfortable' With Russell Westbrook on Roster During Camp
As rumors continue to swirl about Russell Westbrook's future, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't necessarily looking to rush a trade involving the former NBA MVP. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "are comfortable" going into training camp with Westbrook because the hope is first-year head coach Darvin Ham "can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense."
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James on Donovan Mitchell to Cavaliers Trade: 'Super Dope'
The Cleveland Cavaliers' old face of the franchise apparently approves of the team's new superstar. LeBron James said the Cavaliers' trade for Donovan Mitchell was "super dope" in a tweet Thursday:. Cleveland traded Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two picks...
Bleacher Report
J.T. Miller, Canucks Agree to New 7-Year, $56M Contract
The Vancouver Canucks and J.T. Miller have agreed to terms on a new seven-year, $56 million contract, the franchise announced Friday. Miller was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 campaign. He'll earn $5.25 million this season before his new contract, which is worth $8 million per year, kicks in during 2023-24.
NHL・
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Talks 'Uncomfortable' Feeling Trying to Replace LeBron James with Cavs
When LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in 2010, it was up to Kyrie Irving to continue to carry the franchise into the playoffs and beyond, but it wasn't always easy for the superstar point guard. In the latest episode of The Shop, Irving said that...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: C.J. Mosley's Contract Restructured to Create Nearly $12M in Cap Space
The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly agreed to restructure his five-year, $85 million contract to create an extra $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday the Jets converted $14.9 million of Mosley's $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and added...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Golden State Warriors Group Reportedly Interested in Buying Angels from Arte Moreno
The Los Angeles Angels are in for a shakeup soon after owner Arte Moreno announced last week that he will explore selling the team. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team is drawing interest from multiple potential suitors, including a group that isn't far away. "A...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Jazz Didn't Give Knicks Chance to Top Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell Trade Package
The New York Knicks were perceived to be the favorites to trade for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, but the Utah Jazz ended up trading him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a surprising move on Thursday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said at the 8:05 mark of The Woj Pod that while the...
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith ‘Not Focused’ on Bears Contract Talks After Making Trade Request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who has requested a trade after long-term contract negotiations between he and the team broke down, told reporters Wednesday (h/t Courtney Cronin of ESPN) that he's focused on making the 2022 season as good as possible. "I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely...
