Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
Daily Advocate
Painter Creek Solar faces setback
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the transfer of appropriations, fund advance-backs, and APEX gave an update on the Painter Creek Solar project. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A transfer of appropriations for the DC Sheriff was approved....
From trial to triumph
LIMA — In the face of any opposition, the hope is victory. Jennifer McBride has won just that. After overcoming a 71-day hospital stay due to COVID, Jennifer will now serve as the interim Clerk of Courts in Allen County. Following the retirement of Margie Miller, Allen County Commissioners...
Manchester rallies Republicans before November election
LIMA — The November election is just two months away. With many candidates on the ballot, both the Republican and Democratic parties are advocating for their representatives to finish their races. Ohio state Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, spoke to the Republican party at a luncheon in Lima on Friday afternoon to encourage her cohorts to vote.
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector
Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
Sidney Daily News
Darke County Prairie Days planned
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days is set to take place Sept. 24 and 25. Step back in time and walk through the encampment, speak with the historical interpreters and make children’s crafts, candles and more. Join in the Best Beard competition, Sack Races, Strong Man...
Dayton board upholds decision to fire city employee for not following mask mandate
DAYTON — A Dayton city worker fired for refusing to abide by the city’s COVID-19 mask policy has had his dismissal upheld. The independent Dayton City Service Board ruled the city was justified last year. Kyle Seaquist was a construction electrician in the city’s aviation department. He...
dayton.com
Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties
Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
wyso.org
Dayton, Ohio to begin high-speed internet expansion with $200,000 investment
The City of Dayton is investing over $200,000 to begin expanding high-speed internet access for its residents. To get the ball rolling, the city has partnered with Apex Advanced Technology LLC to make an inventory of the city’s current fiber optics network capabilities. During the early days of the...
Final goodbyes begin for former local attorney, judge, auditor and Dayton mayoral candidate
DAYTON — The final goodbyes begin later today for A.J. Wagner, former Montgomery County Common Pleas judge, County Auditor, and candidate for Dayton Mayor. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Funeral services set for A.J. Wagner, former local attorney, judge. A viewing will be held today at Koch Funeral Home in State College,...
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
OSHP release results of OVI checkpoint held in Springfield Friday
SPRINGFIELD — An OVI checkpoint was held in Springfield Friday night, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The checkpoint was on West National Road east of US 68 in Springfield. It ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. >>1 taken into custody after driver...
Sidney Daily News
Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors
GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9-18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
Sidney Daily News
‘I remember the faces … ‘
SIDNEY – Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, Sidney Police Chief William Balling and attendees spoke during the Sidney Overdose Awareness Day event held in the court square in Sidney on Aug. 31. This event was held in conjunction with Ohio Overdose Awareness Day –...
ODNR: Large portion of Indian Lake to be open for boaters Labor Day
LOGAN COUNTY — Heading into Labor Day weekend the Ohio Department of National Resources said more than 75 percent of Indian Lake will be open for boaters to use. This comes after workers spent all summer trying to remove these weeds. ODNR used machine called “Lake Rakers” to cut...
Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara Burton continues fighting
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department said Officer Seara Burton’s condition has not changed after she was taken off life support on Thursday. The 28-year-old officer and four-year veteran of the force was shot during a traffic stop on August 10 and has been fighting for her life in a Dayton hospital ever since. […]
Sidney Daily News
Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion
The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
Chief: Officer Burton remains ‘strong’ off life support
In his latest update to the community on Facebook, Chief Britt said, "Officer Seara Burton's condition did not change much overnight and she is still with us this morning. She still remains off of life support."
