Darke County, OH

themountvernongrapevine.com

EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

Painter Creek Solar faces setback

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the transfer of appropriations, fund advance-backs, and APEX gave an update on the Painter Creek Solar project. Commissioner Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. A transfer of appropriations for the DC Sheriff was approved....
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

From trial to triumph

LIMA — In the face of any opposition, the hope is victory. Jennifer McBride has won just that. After overcoming a 71-day hospital stay due to COVID, Jennifer will now serve as the interim Clerk of Courts in Allen County. Following the retirement of Margie Miller, Allen County Commissioners...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Manchester rallies Republicans before November election

LIMA — The November election is just two months away. With many candidates on the ballot, both the Republican and Democratic parties are advocating for their representatives to finish their races. Ohio state Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, spoke to the Republican party at a luncheon in Lima on Friday afternoon to encourage her cohorts to vote.
LIMA, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector

Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
OXFORD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Darke County Prairie Days planned

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ Prairie Days is set to take place Sept. 24 and 25. Step back in time and walk through the encampment, speak with the historical interpreters and make children’s crafts, candles and more. Join in the Best Beard competition, Sack Races, Strong Man...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton937.com

7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!

September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
KETTERING, OH
Sidney Daily News

Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors

GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9-18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

‘I remember the faces … ‘

SIDNEY – Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, Sidney Police Chief William Balling and attendees spoke during the Sidney Overdose Awareness Day event held in the court square in Sidney on Aug. 31. This event was held in conjunction with Ohio Overdose Awareness Day –...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Class of 1957 celebrates 65th reunion

The Sidney High School Class of 1957 held its 65th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Sidney Moose. There were 31 class members in attendance, along with 14 friends or spouses of the classmates. Members of the class traveled from Texas and Indiana to attend the reunion with those who still reside in Ohio,
SIDNEY, OH

