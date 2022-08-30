DAYTON, Ohio – “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate at the Greenville Federal Bank community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave., Greenville or at the Greenville Rotary Club community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

