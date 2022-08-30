Read full article on original website
Arthur Dale Vanata
OCTOBER 14, 1940 – AUGUST 31, 2022. Arthur “Art” Vanata Jr., of Arcanum passed away peacefully at 2:15 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home under the care of EverHeart Hospice. Art was born October 14, 1940, at home in Greenville, to the late Arthur & Bessie...
Ross Thomas Clark
FEBRUARY 5, 1922 – SEPTEMBER 1, 2022. Ross Thomas Clark, age 100, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Ross was born February 5, 1922. A visitation for Ross will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A funeral service will occur Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM. A burial will occur Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, OH.
Gary Joseph Cain
APRIL 22, 1957 – AUGUST 30, 2022. Gary Cain, 65 of Greenville passed away on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022 after being diagnosed in November 2021 with glioblastoma, a rare brain cancer. Gary retired from BASF in 2019 and enjoyed summer vacations with his grandkids, riding his motorcycle, hanging out...
PRN RN Joins EverHeart Hospice Team
EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome PRN RN Diana Gehle to their care team. Gehle is a graduate of Celina High School and graduated from Rhodes State College with an associate degree in nursing. She has 41 years of nursing experience that she brings to the team. Personal experience with...
Greenville Sept. 13 Blood Drives
DAYTON, Ohio – “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate at the Greenville Federal Bank community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 690 Wagner Ave., Greenville or at the Greenville Rotary Club community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.
Girls Varsity Golf beats Xenia 214 – 240
The Lady Wave golfers traveled to WGC Golf Course in Xenia to play the Lady Buccaneers in a conference match. The Lady Wave golfers were led by Kenna Jenkinson with a 42; Lexi Slade had a 48; Sofia Chrisman had a 61 and Callee Moore had a 63. Also playing were Vera Cox with a 66; Taylor Trissell had a 70 and Leah Curtis had a 71.
Boys golf team host Xenia
The Boys golf team improved their MVL record by defeating Xenia 192-216. Ethan Sunsdahl shot a 42 to pace the Green and White. Aidan Honeyman shot a 47, Mason Shuttleworth a 51 and Bryce Blumenstock a 52 to finish the scoring. Also playing was Carson Good with a 52 and...
