ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/2/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois officials have announced new measures as part of the ongoing efforts to address staffing shortages in state agencies that provide health and safety services. The state is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Department of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can visit work.illinois.gov to apply and search for jobs by agency, title, and/or county.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Public offers input for Illinois 57 improvements

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday held an open house for the public to learn and offer feedback on the agency's Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study that will address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead.
QUINCY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
wvik.org

Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline

Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
Whiting, IN
Industry
City
Whiting, IN
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Indiana Industry
Whiting, IN
Business
Whiting, IN
Government
Local
Illinois Business
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refinery#Bp#Illinoisans#Iema
CBS Detroit

Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
MICHIGAN STATE
Q985

Get 40 Cents Off Per Gallon at All Circle K Stations in Illinois Today

Gas prices have declined rapidly in Illinois over the last few weeks, but aren't we all still looking for ways to feel a little less pain at the pump? Heck yeah, we are!. I'm assuming you have your own tips and tricks for saving some cents at the pump, but finding the cheapest price near you using the Gasbuddy app or signing up for rewards clubs is usually a good way to get the job done.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois urges residents to get updated COVID-19 booster

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the new shots this week. In the past week, Illinois has reported 26,127 new confirmed and probable cases...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pilots protest into holiday weekend; illegally obtained wild animals discovered in Sandwich

Airline pilots are picketing at airports across the country, including at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Their union said during their time off, pilots are voicing concerns for better pay and benefits, and better working conditions. Airlines have cited a pilot shortage as one of the reasons for so many cancellations and delays for travelers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois to start offering utility bill help program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois residents can apply to receive financial help with their utility bills starting Thursday.   The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers $300 million in support to help families pay their gas and electric bills. Illinois officials hope families experiencing hardships from inflation apply to the program.  “Every Illinoisan deserves access […]
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois Law Enforcement faces recruitment issues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is amid a law enforcement shortage. Officials say it is not just an issue in the Land of Lincoln, but nationwide. Illinois police officers are looking to recruit as many officers as they can since many departments are seeing a decline in officers. “With...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

IDOT is hiring winter workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Temporary help is needed for snow and ice removal. Winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) needs your help. IDOT is seeking individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

IDOT opening applications for snowbird program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While summer is just ending, one state agency is already preparing for winter. The Illinois Department of Transportation is accepting applications for their snowbird program to help with snow-and-ice removal. The seasonal employees would work as snow removal operators and highway maintainers. “Safety is our top priority,” Omer Osmen, Illinois Transportation […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy