ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/2/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois officials have announced new measures as part of the ongoing efforts to address staffing shortages in state agencies that provide health and safety services. The state is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline staff in the Department of Human Services, Corrections, and Veteran’s Affairs. Interested individuals can visit work.illinois.gov to apply and search for jobs by agency, title, and/or county.
Public offers input for Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday held an open house for the public to learn and offer feedback on the agency's Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study that will address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead.
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline
Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
Illinois’ $300 Million Utility Bill Assistance Plan Will Help Many Families Keep the Lights On
One of the worst things about being an adult is paying bills, and living paycheck to paycheck is even worse. Too many families throughout Illinois have to make the tough decision of whether to buy food or keep the lights on month after month, and I want you to know that help is out there.
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Illinois offering $300M to help residents pay their electric and gas bills
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills on Wednesday. The money comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and is available for families who meet criteria to receive natural gas, propane, or electricity bill assistance. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are […]
Get 40 Cents Off Per Gallon at All Circle K Stations in Illinois Today
Gas prices have declined rapidly in Illinois over the last few weeks, but aren't we all still looking for ways to feel a little less pain at the pump? Heck yeah, we are!. I'm assuming you have your own tips and tricks for saving some cents at the pump, but finding the cheapest price near you using the Gasbuddy app or signing up for rewards clubs is usually a good way to get the job done.
Illinois urges residents to get updated COVID-19 booster
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the new shots this week. In the past week, Illinois has reported 26,127 new confirmed and probable cases...
Illinois quick hits: Pilots protest into holiday weekend; illegally obtained wild animals discovered in Sandwich
Airline pilots are picketing at airports across the country, including at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Their union said during their time off, pilots are voicing concerns for better pay and benefits, and better working conditions. Airlines have cited a pilot shortage as one of the reasons for so many cancellations and delays for travelers.
Illinois construction company accused in scheme to avoid paying workers fairly
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois-based construction company is under fire and facing a lawsuit. On Friday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a lawsuit against Drive Construction Inc. The attorney general claims that the construction company used complex schemes to avoid paying their workers fair pay and taxes. He...
Illinois to start offering utility bill help program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois residents can apply to receive financial help with their utility bills starting Thursday. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers $300 million in support to help families pay their gas and electric bills. Illinois officials hope families experiencing hardships from inflation apply to the program. “Every Illinoisan deserves access […]
Illinois families may be eligible for $300M in utility bill assistance | How to apply for LIHEAP
If you are having trouble paying your utility bills, there is help available for Illinois families.
Illinois Law Enforcement faces recruitment issues
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is amid a law enforcement shortage. Officials say it is not just an issue in the Land of Lincoln, but nationwide. Illinois police officers are looking to recruit as many officers as they can since many departments are seeing a decline in officers. “With...
COVID update: Illinois reports 4,252 new cases, 13 deaths
Illinois reported 4,252 new COVID cases and 13 new deaths Friday.
IDOT is hiring winter workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Temporary help is needed for snow and ice removal. Winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) needs your help. IDOT is seeking individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
IDOT opening applications for snowbird program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While summer is just ending, one state agency is already preparing for winter. The Illinois Department of Transportation is accepting applications for their snowbird program to help with snow-and-ice removal. The seasonal employees would work as snow removal operators and highway maintainers. “Safety is our top priority,” Omer Osmen, Illinois Transportation […]
