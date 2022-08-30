Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri
NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
khqa.com
1 man dead, 1 injured in rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Brashear, Mo., man was killed and another man was injured when the trash truck they were in ran off the road and overturned. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday on Highway H, about 3 miles south of Leonard in Shelby County. The...
khqa.com
Kirksville Kiwanis Club collecting kids Halloween costumes for its annual drive
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The calendar says it's September, but the forecast continues to be more summer-like than fall-like. That means many people aren't probably thinking about the upcoming spooky season. To make sure every kid has a very happy Halloween, the Kirksville Kiwanis Club is holding its costume drive...
Comments / 0