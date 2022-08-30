Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
This Michigan Lake is the Most Dangerous in the United States
The most dangerous and deadliest lake in the United States is right here in Michigan. What makes this lake so dangerous is its strong currents, including rip currents that are extremely dangerous to those swimming in the water as they can pull swimmers out from shore. SEE ALSO: What is...
Michigan Couple Suffers Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Portable Generator
The roar of generators has permeated many neighborhoods in Southeast Michigan and the fumes from one of those machines sent a Westland couple to the hospital. Power Out for More Than a Quarter of a Million People. Severe weather that rolled through Michigan downed trees and knocked out power for...
Scary! Michigan Woman Stalked By Man With New Apple Tracker
Do you know what an Apple AirTag is and how they're being abused by dangerous stalkers? If not, please keep reading, for the safety of you and your loved ones. An Auburn Hills woman posted a screenshot on Facebook of a post her friend had made regarding an extremely scary incident that happened to her this past Wednesday, August 31st. (The post is embedded below this article). She was going to pull into the Buddy's Pizza Plaza on Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills when a white BMW SUV pulled up beside her, started hooting and hollering at her in a suggestive manner, and started following her car.
Dangerous Documentaries: Totally Binge-Worthy Shows About Michigan’s Worst Killers
Michigan is well known for its picturesque beauty. But make no mistake, there's also an ugly side. We've assembled a collection of binge-worthy documentaries - in-depth looks at 15 men and women from Michigan who took other humans' lives. They Thought They Could Get Away With it. There's a common...
14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Dies After Touching Power Line Brought Down by Storms
A teenager from Monroe, Michigan has died after touching a downed power line outside her home. Monday's Severe Weather Left Thousands Without Power. High winds and heavy rain rolled through parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula Monday (8/29) leaving hundreds of thousands of customers without power. Reports indicate that more than 300,000 were still without power early Tuesday morning, as Consumers Energy and DTE Energy crews continue their efforts to restore power to customers.
Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
When Can Michigan Expect Its First Slap in the Face From Winter?
Get ready Michigan, winter is coming. The good news is it won't be here for a while. Most of us aren't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. Unfortunately, we're stepping into the final phase and we don't have much of a choice. The last day of summer is...
Watch Teens Help Save Two People From a House Fire in Livonia
Three teens in Livonia, Michigan, recently put their lives on the line to save total strangers from a house fire. Monday (Aug 29) afternoon a home on Ellen Drive in Livonia somehow caught on fire. According to WDIV, Ethan Morche, Chase Adams, and Colin Anderson noticed smoke coming from the roof as they were driving by. The boys quickly pulled their car over, called 911, and approached the burning home.
Ferrari From ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Now on Display at Henry Ford
A bit of 80s pop culture has landed in Dearborn. The infamous Ferrari used in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is now on Display at the Henry Ford Museum. The car you saw in the 1986 film was not really a Ferrari. Three replicas were constructed for the movie. The producers thought better of destroying an actual Ferrari, valued at approximately $100,000. Two of the replicas were used for the close-up shots in the movie, while the third car - known as the 'hero car' was used for wide shots and the stunt scenes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s where DTE Energy will be handing out water, ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday
DETROIT – DTE Energy’s community vans will be handing out water and ice to Metro Detroiters until 7 p.m. Wednesday. : Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan. Costco/Kohls -- 6700 Whitmore Lake Rd, Brighton, MI. Meijer -- 21431 Grand River, Detroit MI. Kroger - 7644 26...
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Can You Get Arrested for Driving Drunk on a Golf Cart in Michigan?
Can Michigan residents get arrested for driving drunk while behind the wheel of a golf cart? It might sound like a stupid question but some people don't get it right. The other day we told you about a town in Michigan that was going to require its residents to get license plates for their golf carts. The topic of drunk driving golf carts came up in the comments on social media so we figured it was a good time to discuss it.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan storm aftermath: Boil advisories, power outages, a tornado, closings, and live wire death
DETROIT (FOX 2) - School closures, power outages, boil advisories, a possible tornado, and at least one death after a teenager made contact with a live wire is what's greeting Metro Detroit Tuesday morning after thunderstorms knocked out electricity for hundreds of thousands of residents. Wind gusts reaching 70 mph...
Michigan Fall Festival In Lake Orion – What You Need To Know
The Michigan Fall Festival at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is right around the corner. The fun-filled family event features entertainment, great food, vendors, and more. Canterbury Village is located at 2369 Joslyn Court in Lake Orion. It is just a 40-minute drive from the Flint area and roughly a 35-minute drive from the Lapeer area. The festival will be held right behind the King's Court Castle.
Last Month For Michigan Drive-Ins – Hurry Up and Go!
Well, whether we like it or not, it's officially September now. There are tons of summer activities that we won't get to do anymore until next year. One of our favorites here in Michigan is drive-in movie theaters. There are only 11 digital drive-in theaters left in Michigan, and one of them is right here in Genesee County!
fox2detroit.com
What is a gustnado? Explaining Monday's severe weather in Southeast Michigan
RICHMOND, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than a quarter of a million people are still waiting for the power to return on Tuesday. Many are heading to hotels or friends or neighbors after trees came crashing down onto their homes. In the community of Richmond in northern Macomb County, many...
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
