Idaho State Journal
RALPH WADE HORSLEY
Ralph Wade Horsley, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Vail, AZ, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Wade was born to Ralph Lincoln and Marian Lindsay Horsley on July 4, 1957. He was raised and educated in Soda Springs, Idaho, graduating from Soda Springs High School in 1975. He furthered his education at Idaho State University.
Multiple brush fires on Friday in Southeast Idaho take toll on I-15, shutting down nearly 20-mile stretch of freeway
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour. Three smaller wildfires were reported along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello around...
Multiple brush fires burning along Interstate 15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Three brush fires are burning along Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello. The blazes were reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in south Pocatello and have resulted in the partial blockage of the freeway's southbound lanes between the South Fifth Avenue and Portneuf area exits. The fires have also caused Pocatello police to shut down the South Valley Connector. We have received no reports that the brush fires have thus far resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in south Pocatello until firefighters have the blazes under control. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires.
Local police searching for missing teenager
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
Governor appoints retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to City Council
Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his selection of Retired Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to be appointed to fill Pocatello City Council Seat #1. “Scott Marchand has lived his life dedicated to the citizens of Pocatello with his service to our community as an officer and Pocatello Police Chief for 35 years. During his career, he has worked with diverse groups throughout Pocatello and understands the importance of community relations. Scott and his family have been dedicated to the community, working in education and non-profit...
Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck released from jail on $20,000 bond
POCATELLO — The owner of Downard Funeral Home has been released from jail following his arraignment Wednesday afternoon at the Bannock County Courthouse. Lance Peck, 47, was released on $20,000 bond after appearing at his arraignment via video conference from the Bannock County Jail. Peck was arrested on Tuesday by Pocatello police and charged with 63 misdemeanors for violating the Idaho Mortician’s Code of Conduct, according to a news release...
Downard Funeral Home owner released from jail on $20,000 bond; court records shed more light on charges
POCATELLO — The owner of Downard Funeral Home was released from jail just over 24 hours after his arrest following an arraignment Wednesday afternoon at the Bannock County Courthouse. Lance Peck, 47, was released from the Bannock County Jail around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond. Sixth District Magistrate Judge David Hooste had set Peck’s bond at $20,000 during an arraignment hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse with...
Firefighters knock down four wildfires that scorched 600 acres in Southeast Idaho
Several East Idaho fire departments worked to extinguish four wildfires that collectively scorched approximately 600 acres in the McCammon and Inkom areas Thursday evening. The four fires were initially reported just after 5 p.m. Thursday. One fire was reported in the median of Interstate 15 near Jensen Road between Inkom and Arimo, another broke out north of Inkom near Sorelle Road, what firefighters are calling the Middle Fire ignited about two miles north of McCammon and another blaze named the Crystal Fire was reported east...
Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in state police shutting down the right lane of Interstate 15 southbound for about 30 minutes. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck...
Firefighters respond to three wildfires in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon. Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. ...
HS Scores 8/31: Century's Aasand takes second, West Side VB downs Grace
GIRLS GOLF Century's Lauren Aasand took second individually at the Minico Invitational at Rupert Country Club, where the Pocatello boys took third as a team. VOLLEYBALL Century 3, Shelley 1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18) West Side 3, Grace 1 (25-13,...
Losing team
Two things have become glaringly obvious with the recent city council debacle. First the lack of transparency with the remaining mayor and council is alarming and needs to change. The citizens of Pocatello deserve better. Second leadership from the sitting mayor is all but nonexistent. Two CFO's and three council members resigning under his watch is very telling. If this was a sports team, I would say it's high time for a coaching change.
Police: Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal shooting at Chubbuck motel
UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT: An update to the shooting incident that occurred during the late night hours of 8-30-22 at the Pocatello Extended Stay at 291 W. Burnside in Chubbuck. During our investigation last night we were able to identify a person of interest in this case who was placed into custody early today. This afternoon, Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31 year of age male was booked into the Bannock County Detention Facility charged with Manslaughter, Idaho Code 18-4006 as well as Unlawful Possession...
Police: Man in custody following fatal shooting near Chubbuck motel
CHUBBUCK — Police have a man in custody following a fatal shooting near a Chubbuck motel. The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot near the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck. Responding police, firefighters and paramedics found the adult male victim along West Burnside and immediately began administering CPR. ...
Small-town star Sanchez realizes her pro soccer dream
“Maria Sanchez, bending the ball for Daly, look at that delivery from Sanchez! And it’s a diving header for Rachel Daly – spectacular! Sanchez for Daly!” If you google Maria Sanchez, you’ll find lots of video highlights like the one described above. The former American Falls and Idaho State University star is shining in her role as a left winger for the Houston Dash, the second-place team in the current National Women’s Soccer League standings. Sanchez is tied for the team lead with four assists,...
Brush fires ignite along Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom
Firefighters are battling multiple brush fires that ignited along Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday and several local fire departments have responded to the blazes. Idaho State Police reported around 6 p.m. that although the brush fires are burning near Interstate 15, troopers have not had to shut down the freeway. ...
'Staying Alive' charity golf tournament set for Sept. 10
POCATELLO — Bring your golf clubs and take swings at winning a $10,000 hole-in-one during the “Staying Alive” four-person team golf tournament taking place at 8:30 a.m Sept. 10 at the Riverside Golf Course, 3500 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Marjean Waford, tournament chair, said the “Staying Alive”...
Firefighting jets deployed to stop spread of flames after wildfires ignite in Inkom, McCammon areas
Firefighters with help from air tankers are battling multiple wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported along Interstate 15 and Highway 30 around 5 p.m. Thursday and several local fire departments have responded to the blazes. It appears that the biggest wildfires are in the McCammon area, where large firefighting jets are dropping retardant to stop the spread of the flames. ...
Police release name of local man fatally shot in Chubbuck incident
The victim from the shooting on Tuesday has been identified as 49 year of age Chubbuck resident John Walker. The members of the Chubbuck Police Department extend our condolences to Mr. Walker’s family and friends as they process the unexpected loss of their loved one. We also extend our appreciation for the assistance from the Bannock County Coroner’s Office as well as the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this investigation. Due to the sensitive nature of this case no further information will be able to be released.
HS football scores 9/2: Highland falls to Skyline, Poky rolls over Ridgevue
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Pocatello 61, Ridgevue 12 Thunder move to 1-1. Skyline 29, Highland 21 The Rams are 0-2 for the first time since 2016. ...
