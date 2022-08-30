Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Arcanum High School Sept. 15 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate at the Arcanum High School community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2011 Trojan Ave., Arcanum.
Quarterly Luncheon Featuring Ohio State Extension’s Barry Ward
OSU Extension, Darke County Soil and water, and Darke County Farm Service Agency are excited to continue their quarterly luncheons with Barry Ward, OSU Extension’s leader for Production Business Management and Director of the OSU Income Tax School. Barry brings us an annual land values and cash rent publication,...
Girls Varsity Golf beats Xenia 214 – 240
The Lady Wave golfers traveled to WGC Golf Course in Xenia to play the Lady Buccaneers in a conference match. The Lady Wave golfers were led by Kenna Jenkinson with a 42; Lexi Slade had a 48; Sofia Chrisman had a 61 and Callee Moore had a 63. Also playing were Vera Cox with a 66; Taylor Trissell had a 70 and Leah Curtis had a 71.
Mississinawa Valley High School Blackhawks lose 174 – 162
MV Boys Golf shot the best team score for the year 174 but falls to League leader Newton 162-174. Aron Hunt 40, Tanner Liechty 44, Aaron Hummel 44, and Breden Wisner 46. This team played very well against the League leading team from Newton.
Edward H Menker
March 29, 1940 ~ September 1, 2022 (age 82) Edward H. Menker, age 82, of Pleasant Hill, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born March 29, 1940 to the late Herbert & Dora Marie (Sass) Menker in Ludlow Falls, Ohio. He will be missed and remembered by...
Ross Thomas Clark
FEBRUARY 5, 1922 – SEPTEMBER 1, 2022. Ross Thomas Clark, age 100, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Ross was born February 5, 1922. A visitation for Ross will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A funeral service will occur Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM. A burial will occur Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, OH.
Arthur Dale Vanata
OCTOBER 14, 1940 – AUGUST 31, 2022. Arthur “Art” Vanata Jr., of Arcanum passed away peacefully at 2:15 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home under the care of EverHeart Hospice. Art was born October 14, 1940, at home in Greenville, to the late Arthur & Bessie...
Versailles MusicFest – September 10
Versailles MusicFest welcomes all ages from all communities. And admission is free! The festival is from noon to 11pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, Versailles Heritage Park. Food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. (No carry-in coolers, please.) This event is sponsored by the Versailles High School Alumni Association with a portion of the profits going toward Versailles High School scholarships, sports, arts and clubs.
Darke County Animal Shelter received donation from Brookdale
Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville had a fundraiser on July 21st: Cooking for a Cause. At this fundraiser, Brookdale presented a Benefit Dinner for the Darke County Animal Shelter. The ticket was $10 for marinated Porkchop, cheesy potatoes, green beans and a berry parfait. A few days ago, the Darke...
