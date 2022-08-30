Versailles MusicFest welcomes all ages from all communities. And admission is free! The festival is from noon to 11pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, Versailles Heritage Park. Food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. (No carry-in coolers, please.) This event is sponsored by the Versailles High School Alumni Association with a portion of the profits going toward Versailles High School scholarships, sports, arts and clubs.

VERSAILLES, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO