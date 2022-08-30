ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
countynewsonline.org

Arcanum High School Sept. 15 Blood Drive

DAYTON, Ohio – “Get in the Game” by supporting September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you donate at the Arcanum High School community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2011 Trojan Ave., Arcanum.
ARCANUM, OH
countynewsonline.org

Quarterly Luncheon Featuring Ohio State Extension’s Barry Ward

OSU Extension, Darke County Soil and water, and Darke County Farm Service Agency are excited to continue their quarterly luncheons with Barry Ward, OSU Extension’s leader for Production Business Management and Director of the OSU Income Tax School. Barry brings us an annual land values and cash rent publication,...
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Girls Varsity Golf beats Xenia 214 – 240

The Lady Wave golfers traveled to WGC Golf Course in Xenia to play the Lady Buccaneers in a conference match. The Lady Wave golfers were led by Kenna Jenkinson with a 42; Lexi Slade had a 48; Sofia Chrisman had a 61 and Callee Moore had a 63. Also playing were Vera Cox with a 66; Taylor Trissell had a 70 and Leah Curtis had a 71.
XENIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, OH
Tipp City, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tipp City, OH
countynewsonline.org

Edward H Menker

March 29, 1940 ~ September 1, 2022 (age 82) Edward H. Menker, age 82, of Pleasant Hill, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was born March 29, 1940 to the late Herbert & Dora Marie (Sass) Menker in Ludlow Falls, Ohio. He will be missed and remembered by...
PLEASANT HILL, OH
countynewsonline.org

Ross Thomas Clark

FEBRUARY 5, 1922 – SEPTEMBER 1, 2022. Ross Thomas Clark, age 100, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022. Ross was born February 5, 1922. A visitation for Ross will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A funeral service will occur Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM. A burial will occur Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, OH.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Arthur Dale Vanata

OCTOBER 14, 1940 – AUGUST 31, 2022. Arthur “Art” Vanata Jr., of Arcanum passed away peacefully at 2:15 pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at home under the care of EverHeart Hospice. Art was born October 14, 1940, at home in Greenville, to the late Arthur & Bessie...
ARCANUM, OH
countynewsonline.org

Versailles MusicFest – September 10

Versailles MusicFest welcomes all ages from all communities. And admission is free! The festival is from noon to 11pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, Versailles Heritage Park. Food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. (No carry-in coolers, please.) This event is sponsored by the Versailles High School Alumni Association with a portion of the profits going toward Versailles High School scholarships, sports, arts and clubs.
VERSAILLES, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Turtle Creek
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Animal Shelter received donation from Brookdale

Brookdale Senior Living in Greenville had a fundraiser on July 21st: Cooking for a Cause. At this fundraiser, Brookdale presented a Benefit Dinner for the Darke County Animal Shelter. The ticket was $10 for marinated Porkchop, cheesy potatoes, green beans and a berry parfait. A few days ago, the Darke...
DARKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy