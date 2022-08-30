ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State Journal

Amtrak restarting service from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September — earlier than the December restart date announced previously because of a lack of personnel. Service will resume on Sept. 26, according to a statement Wednesday from Amtrak officials along...
SEATTLE, WA

