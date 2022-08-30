Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Missouri's Secretary of State addresses backlash of Senate Bill 775
Jefferson City — Senate Bill 775 went into effect on August 28, 2022. The bill is part of a broad effort by Missouri’s legislators to address child trafficking, sexual assault, and other related crimes in the Show Me State. The punishment for violating the law is punishable by...
khqa.com
Secretary of State Jesse White returns to work
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work. White tested negative for the COVID-19 virus this week and has returned to work. This comes after White tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25. We're told White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White...
khqa.com
Iowa recidivism rate reaches 37%, dropping for the second year in a row
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's prisons are seeing the recidivism rate drop for the second year in a row, with just 37% of convicted prisoners reoffending after their release. That is a 1.7% decrease from last year. That means fewer convicted criminals are returning to prison. Veronica Fowler with...
khqa.com
Illinois to tackle critical staffing shortages
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is launching a laser-focused recruitment and retention strategy to attract quality professionals in the social services and healthcare fields. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, made the announcement on Wednesday. The goal of the initiative is to address staffing shortages in the State of Illinois’ agencies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Illinois Law Enforcement faces recruitment issues
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is amid a law enforcement shortage. Officials say it is not just an issue in the Land of Lincoln, but nationwide. Illinois police officers are looking to recruit as many officers as they can since many departments are seeing a decline in officers. “With...
khqa.com
$200M investment in Illinois water infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced it is investing more than $200 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments. The funding comes from the state revolving fund which provided loans to fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects across the state.
khqa.com
Illinois urges residents to get updated COVID-19 booster
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the new shots this week. In the past week, Illinois has reported 26,127 new confirmed and probable cases...
khqa.com
Public offers input for Illinois 57 improvements
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday held an open house for the public to learn and offer feedback on the agency's Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study that will address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead.
RELATED PEOPLE
khqa.com
Newly formulated COVID vaccines coming soon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The BA.5 COVID variant, also known as the Omicron variant, continues to be the variant with the highest infection rate, infecting 9 out of 10 persons who test positive for COVID-19 according to CDC estimates. The new booster shot hopes to change that. "We view...
khqa.com
Illinois construction company accused in scheme to avoid paying workers fairly
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — An Illinois-based construction company is under fire and facing a lawsuit. On Friday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a lawsuit against Drive Construction Inc. The attorney general claims that the construction company used complex schemes to avoid paying their workers fair pay and taxes. He...
khqa.com
Governors unite to help battle blood shortage
Multiple governors, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, are joining together to help blood banks across the country. Since there is a national blood shortage throughout the country, governors gave donating blood its own day and its own week. Governors across the United States have declared National Blood Week to run...
khqa.com
MoDOT hiring snowplow operators
MISSOURI (KHQA) — The Missouri Department of Transportation, MoDOT, is looking for Winter Weather Warriors to keep the highways cleared when the snow starts falling this winter. Right now, MoDOT has several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open throughout the state. Salaries start at $17.55 per...
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
IDOT is hiring winter workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Temporary help is needed for snow and ice removal. Winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) needs your help. IDOT is seeking individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
khqa.com
$700,000 in funding for energy bill assistance
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Requests for utility assistance are rising as fast as bills, and one local organization is offering help. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has about $700,000 in funding available to help qualifying residents of 12 Missouri counties with their energy costs. A recent study...
khqa.com
$300 million in funding for energy bill assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is encouraging families in need to apply for $300 million in available funding for energy bill assistance. The funding is to help out income-eligible houses with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. The...
khqa.com
Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology national awards finalist
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Innovation (DoIT) has been selected as a finalist in two categories for the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) awards. “We are thrilled and honored to be selected as finalists by this prestigious national organization,” said Illinois Department of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
khqa.com
Missouri House committee on veterans suicide set to hear from Department of Mental Health
The House Interim Committee on Veterans Mental Health and Suicide will hold it’s second hearing Wednesday morning. The committee will hear from the Missouri Department of Mental Health (DMH) on Wednesday and learn more about their different initiatives surrounding suicide and crisis services. DMH Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Stacey Williams...
khqa.com
Illinois adds $100 million to advance anti-violence funding
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Organizations can now apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. The funding is part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA). The funding will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local government in 16 municipal...
khqa.com
Local agency offers free meat
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Some families having trouble keeping up with the high cost of meat can get a helping hand. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping people to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. The meat is available...
khqa.com
Labor Day weekend boating safety tips
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Lake of the Ozarks accounts for nearly half of all boating accidents across the state. Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council co-chair Bob May said there’s a high number of accidents because of the dense population at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Comments / 0