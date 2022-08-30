ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

khqa.com

Secretary of State Jesse White returns to work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work. White tested negative for the COVID-19 virus this week and has returned to work. This comes after White tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25. We're told White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Iowa recidivism rate reaches 37%, dropping for the second year in a row

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's prisons are seeing the recidivism rate drop for the second year in a row, with just 37% of convicted prisoners reoffending after their release. That is a 1.7% decrease from last year. That means fewer convicted criminals are returning to prison. Veronica Fowler with...
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

Illinois to tackle critical staffing shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is launching a laser-focused recruitment and retention strategy to attract quality professionals in the social services and healthcare fields. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, made the announcement on Wednesday. The goal of the initiative is to address staffing shortages in the State of Illinois’ agencies...
ILLINOIS STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
khqa.com

Illinois Law Enforcement faces recruitment issues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is amid a law enforcement shortage. Officials say it is not just an issue in the Land of Lincoln, but nationwide. Illinois police officers are looking to recruit as many officers as they can since many departments are seeing a decline in officers. “With...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

$200M investment in Illinois water infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) has announced it is investing more than $200 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments. The funding comes from the state revolving fund which provided loans to fund wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois urges residents to get updated COVID-19 booster

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the new shots this week. In the past week, Illinois has reported 26,127 new confirmed and probable cases...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Public offers input for Illinois 57 improvements

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, on Friday held an open house for the public to learn and offer feedback on the agency's Planning and Environment Linkages (PEL) Study that will address the need for transportation related improvements for Illinois 57 from Broadway Street in Quincy to Interstate 172 south of Marblehead.
QUINCY, IL
Person
Paul Pate
khqa.com

Newly formulated COVID vaccines coming soon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The BA.5 COVID variant, also known as the Omicron variant, continues to be the variant with the highest infection rate, infecting 9 out of 10 persons who test positive for COVID-19 according to CDC estimates. The new booster shot hopes to change that. "We view...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Governors unite to help battle blood shortage

Multiple governors, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, are joining together to help blood banks across the country. Since there is a national blood shortage throughout the country, governors gave donating blood its own day and its own week. Governors across the United States have declared National Blood Week to run...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

MoDOT hiring snowplow operators

MISSOURI (KHQA) — The Missouri Department of Transportation, MoDOT, is looking for Winter Weather Warriors to keep the highways cleared when the snow starts falling this winter. Right now, MoDOT has several full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open throughout the state. Salaries start at $17.55 per...
MISSOURI STATE
#Absentee Ballots#Election State#State Paul Pate
khqa.com

IDOT is hiring winter workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Temporary help is needed for snow and ice removal. Winter is right around the corner and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) needs your help. IDOT is seeking individuals to step forward and apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

$700,000 in funding for energy bill assistance

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Requests for utility assistance are rising as fast as bills, and one local organization is offering help. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) has about $700,000 in funding available to help qualifying residents of 12 Missouri counties with their energy costs. A recent study...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

$300 million in funding for energy bill assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is encouraging families in need to apply for $300 million in available funding for energy bill assistance. The funding is to help out income-eligible houses with their natural gas, propane, and electric bills and furnace assistance. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology national awards finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Innovation (DoIT) has been selected as a finalist in two categories for the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO) awards. “We are thrilled and honored to be selected as finalists by this prestigious national organization,” said Illinois Department of...
ILLINOIS STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
khqa.com

Illinois adds $100 million to advance anti-violence funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Organizations can now apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. The funding is part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA). The funding will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local government in 16 municipal...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Local agency offers free meat

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Some families having trouble keeping up with the high cost of meat can get a helping hand. The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is helping people to beat inflation by offering free meat to income-qualifying clients in eight Missouri counties. The meat is available...
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Labor Day weekend boating safety tips

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Lake of the Ozarks accounts for nearly half of all boating accidents across the state. Lake of the Ozarks Water Safety Council co-chair Bob May said there’s a high number of accidents because of the dense population at the Lake of the Ozarks.
MISSOURI STATE

